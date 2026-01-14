Realtor.com® Levels Up Listings: CubiCasa to Elevate Floor Plans

Integration brings CubiCasa's interactive floor plans and floor plans directly to Realtor.com® listings, giving homebuyers richer, more transparent property information where they already search.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today announced a strategic integration with CubiCasa, a leading provider of interactive real estate floor plans. This collaboration will increase the availability of high-quality floor plans and CubiCasa Tour™ content, making them a more prominent feature on Realtor.com® listing pages.

The integration is designed to meet the rising consumer demand for comprehensive property information early in the home search process. By prominently featuring CubiCasa-powered floor plans, Realtor.com® and CubiCasa are helping home shoppers move beyond static photos to visualize a home's layout, flow, and spatial context directly on the listing page.

"Realtor.com® is committed to giving home-shoppers an expert edge with the most complete and trustworthy content possible," said Dave Herman, Realtor.com® SVP of Product and AI innovation. "Integrating CubiCasa means we're transforming static listings into high-fidelity digital experiences. This empowers home shoppers—they know they're getting the whole picture, and they have the power to compare and decide before they ever leave their couch. It's a huge competitive win for our buyers and for the professionals who use our platform."

For too long, floor plans have been hard to find. With this integration, Realtor.com® and CubiCasa are helping change that, featuring this content more prominently where home-buyers want it. By combining Realtor.com®'s platform with CubiCasa's market footprint, home shoppers now have access to one of the industry's most robust libraries of property layouts. This collaboration marks a major step forward in the industry's shift toward providing deeper, more meaningful listing information.

"Consumers deserve to see how homes are laid out before they step inside," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "By working with Realtor.com® we're making floor plans a visible, expected part of the listing experience, not just an optional extra. That helps buyers make smarter decisions and helps agents deliver clearer value."

This integration is part of a broader shift across the industry. Brokerages, MLSs and portals are aligning behind the goal of "floor plans on every listing." With key partners like CubiCasa and Realtor.com® leading the way, the real estate market is becoming more informative, more consumer-centric and more transparent.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is a global real estate technology company that enables agents, photographers and brokers to create accurate floor plans and immersive interactive tours using nothing more than a smartphone. With the mission of placing a floor plan on every U.S. listing, CubiCasa is helping elevate listing content and empower home-buyers with better information.

