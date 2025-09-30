Realtor.com®: Seven Figures Is Not What It Used to Be - Luxury Now Starts at $1.3 Million

The entry-level luxury home price has soared by more than 60%, from $796,922 in July 2016 to $1.3 million in July 2025

Once the hallmark of luxury, million-dollar homes now make up 13% of U.S. listings, and breaking into the top 10% luxury tier today takes nearly $300,000 more

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A million-dollar home used to be the epitome of luxury, but Realtor.com®'s new What is Luxury Report shows that the luxury threshold has risen from $796,922 in 2016 to about $1.3 million today. While a $1 million home was comfortably above the luxury bar in 2016, buyers now need to spend closer to $1.6 million to reach that same level of luxury status.

"While a million-dollar home still represents an important benchmark, it's not the luxury marker that it once was nationwide and in many markets," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. "With or without a seven-figure price tag, luxury is often about exclusivity and relative standing in a local market. In many areas a high-end home can rise many multiples above the area's typical home price. Further, with a dramatic rise in home prices, Realtor.com® data shows just how dramatically the definition of luxury has shifted over the past decade."

The New Luxury Benchmarks

Luxury isn't a fixed price point, that's why Realtor.com®'s report defines it by the share of the most expensive homes, both nationwide and in each market. Nationally, a $1 million listing used to sit just below the top 5% of homes in 2016 and was still among the top 10% before the pandemic. Today, the thresholds look like this:

Entry-level luxury : The top 10% most expensive homes nationwide; starts at $1.3 million

: The top 10% most expensive homes nationwide; starts at $1.3 million High-end luxury : Top 5% of homes nationwide; starts at $2.0 million

: Top 5% of homes nationwide; starts at $2.0 million Ultra-luxury: Top 1% of homes nationwide; starts at $5.4 million, where uniqueness, location, and lifestyle amenities often outweigh traditional valuation.

Nationwide, entry-level luxury homes are listed for nearly three times the median U.S. home price of $439,450 (July 2025), while high-end luxury prices start at nearly five times that, and ultra-luxury climbs to more than 12 times the typical home price.

Where Luxury Costs the Most: Coastal Markets Lead

Realtor.com®'s report identified both metro and micro areas across the country with the highest entry-level luxury prices, looking at markets with at least 500 active million-dollar listings in July 2025. While many of these areas are known for overall high housing costs, they also tend to feature wide-ranging real estate markets, where the gap between the typical home price and a luxury property is especially pronounced. Coastal enclaves and vacation havens dominate the nation's highest entry-level luxury prices.

Top 10 Metros With The Highest Entry-Level Luxury Home Prices (July 2025)



Top 10 Metros by 90th

Percentile Listing Price







Rank Area Metro or

Micro 10% Most

Expensive

Listings

Starting Point Million Dollar

Listings Count Multiple to

Median Listing

Price 1 Rifle, Colo Micro $16,475,000 515 9.7 2 Heber, Utah Micro $6,800,000 1,029 4.0 3 Key West-Key Largo, Fla Micro $4,500,000 713 2.7 4 Los Angeles-Long Beach-

Anaheim, Calif Metro $3,995,000 10,840 2.4 5 Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury,

Conn Metro $3,950,000 587 2.3 6 Kahului-Wailuku, Hawaii Metro $3,900,000 724 2.3 7 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, Calif Metro $3,499,000 587 2.1 8 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara,

Calif Metro $3,495,000 1,179 2.1 9 Barnstable Town, Mass Metro $3,495,000 561 2.1 10 Naples-Marco Island, Fla Metro $3,408,844 1,880 2.0

The New Luxury Landscape

Although $1 million no longer marks the entry to luxury, it remains a powerful psychological benchmark. Nationwide, million-dollar homes still make up only 13% of listings, and in metros long synonymous with upscale living, they are especially prevalent. These "staple" luxury markets consistently lead in million-dollar inventory – places where high-end living isn't an outlier, but rather the norm.

From California's coastal enclaves to wealth hubs in the Northeast, just 10 metros account for more than a third (36%) of all million-dollar listings nationwide. Their dominance underscores deep and sustained demand for premium real estate, fueled by international appeal, constrained land supply, and concentrations of high-paying jobs.

Top 10 Metros With The Most Million-Dollar Listings (July 2025)

Rank Area Metro or

Micro Million

Dollar

Listings

Count 10% Most

Expensive

Listings

Starting Point Share of

Million Dollar

Listing Multiple to

Median

Listing Price

USA USA 145,006 $1,249,990 13.2 % 2.9 1 New York-Newark-Jersey City,

N.Y.-N.J Metro 11,980 $2,887,829 33.7 % 6.7 2 Los Angeles-Long Beach-

Anaheim, Calif Metro 10,840 $3,995,000 53.7 % 9.3 3 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West

Palm Beach, Fla Metro 10,074 $2,087,674 20.9 % 4.9 4 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash Metro 3,147 $1,927,710 31.5 % 4.5 5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington,

Texas Metro 2,998 $994,190 9.7 % 2.3 6 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad,

Calif Metro 2,849 $2,903,193 46.4 % 6.8 7 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont,

Calif Metro 2,844 $2,649,775 45.0 % 6.2 8 Boston-Cambridge-Newton,

Mass.-N.H Metro 2,546 $2,603,053 36.7 % 6.1 9 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell,

Ga Metro 2,485 $938,150 8.7 % 2.2 10 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria,

D.C-Va.-Md.-W.Va Metro 2,457 $1,451,719 18.3 % 3.4

Methodology

All data in this report are sourced from Realtor.com® listing trends as of August 2025, reflecting active inventory of existing homes, including single-family residences, condos, townhomes, rowhomes, and co-ops. Listings reflect only those posted on MLS platforms that provide listing feeds to Realtor.com®. New construction listings are excluded unless actively listed on participating MLSs. Luxury segmentation is based on market-specific price percentiles, with the 90th percentile representing entry-level luxury, the 95th percentile marking high-end luxury, and the 99th percentile indicating ultra-luxury. All calculations are based on listing prices, not final sales prices.

Metropolitan and micropolitan areas are defined using the Office of Management and Budget's OMB-2023 delineations, with Claritas 2025 household estimates used for relative comparisons. Where appropriate, we limited analysis to metros or micros with a minimum threshold of active million-dollar listings to ensure meaningful comparisons. Historical listing trend data extends back to July 2016, but year-over-year comparisons in this report use July 2024 as the baseline.

