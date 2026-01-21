Realtor.com® Unveils Realtor.com®+™: A First-of-Its-Kind Collaborative Home Search Experience

The platform is now live for all 20,000-plus subscribers of Canopy MLS in Charlotte, N.C., with 16 total MLSs markets going live in the coming weeks and months. Live and signed agreements represent over 122,000 real estate professionals.

Realtor.com®+™ launches at a pivotal moment, when open marketplace and agent-first solutions are more critical than ever. It's the largest multi‑MLS, co‑branded portal collaboration of its kind since the inception of online MLS data‑sharing agreements – proving portals can innovate at scale while keeping MLSs and professionals at the heart of the real estate ecosystem.

"Realtor.com® was born from the partnership between the National Association of Realtors® and MLSs, and for three decades we've championed an open marketplace that delivers transparency and meaningful value to consumers and professionals," said Damian Eales, CEO of Realtor.com®. "Realtor.com®+™ modernizes that legacy by putting more powerful tools into more agents' hands than any product in our history, keeping professionals at the center of the transaction, and giving MLSs the valuable AI-driven capabilities and member tools they need to lead the industry forward. But this isn't just another tool – it's a step forward in strengthening the marketplace, empowering MLSs and agents, and enhancing the search experience for consumers."

Realtor.com®+™ delivers meaningful value across the ecosystem – for participating MLSs and their subscribers and clients:

Seamless integration into MLS ecosystems – Provides powerful, cutting-edge tools and data insights directly through workflows professionals already use.

Intuitive search and collaboration in a mobile-first tool – Enables professionals to search with MLS filters, share listings and chat with clients, and auto-plan tour routes – all in one mobile and desktop-friendly platform.

Strong brand continuity – A protected search experience that maintains prominent agent, brokerage and MLS branding across every page, with no competing lead forms – reinforcing professional visibility and building consumer trust.

Deep client insights to empower decisions – Gives agents real-time visibility into clients' search activity and preferences, along with local market intelligence reports.

A collaborative, transparent consumer experience – Delivers buyers and sellers a guided, low friction path from first click to close, with real-time chat and a painless, direct connection to collaborate with their agent at every stage.

A Platform Designed with MLSs for Agents and Consumers

Realtor.com®+™ was developed in close collaboration with MLSs nationwide and reinforces their essential role as the backbone of organized real estate. The platform supports MLS data accuracy and attribution; strengthens MLS, brokerage and agent branding; and is able to integrate directly into existing MLS systems to meet agents where they are.

It incorporates advanced agent-client collaborative capabilities leveraging Zenlist technology – a trusted industry solution recently acquired by Realtor.com® and already in use by leading MLSs, top brokerages and another 35,000 agents nationwide. Realtor.com®+ was rigorously tested by agents and brokers and is designed to support every stage of a consumer's search journey, delivering a seamless, transparent experience from first click to close. Realtor.com®+ is provided through participating MLSs and is accessible via app, desktop and directly through the agent's MLS dashboard.

Realtor.com®+™ is now live for all 21,000 of Canopy MLS' subscribers.

"Realtor.com®+™ is arriving at exactly the right moment for our industry," said Anne Marie DeCatsye, CEO of Canopy Realtor® Association and Canopy MLS. "As other players move toward closed ecosystems that don't always serve the best interests of agents, brokerages or MLSs, Realtor.com® has taken a different path, one that champions openness, collaboration and professional empowerment. They're the only portal that doesn't operate as a brokerage, and that matters. By integrating directly into the MLS and delivering tools designed for our subscribers – not in competition with them – Realtor.com®+ strengthens our members, supports their clients, and reinforces the value of the MLS. We're proud to join forces with a company that truly shares our commitment to an open, transparent marketplace."

Collaboration with Leading MLSs, Agent Technology & Solution Providers

Leading MLSs:

Supportive MLS alliances are central to the Realtor.com®+™ experience, collaborating to bring greater value and modern tools to market while keeping trusted MLS data as the foundation.

Additional signed MLSs include: Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS), Central Texas MLS, Hive MLS, MLS United, Bonita Springs–Estero REALTORS®, All Jersey MLS, MLSListings Inc, bridgeMLS, MLS of Southern Arizona, Memphis Area Association of REALTORS®, Hawaii Information Service, Spokane REALTORS®, Bay East Association of REALTORS®, Contra Costa Association of REALTORS® and Southern Missouri Regional MLS.

"RMLS is committed to giving our subscribers access to data and insights that genuinely help them win business. Realtor.com ® brings the reach and resources to extend those tools in meaningful ways. Together, we're putting Realtors ® first because when Realtors ® are better equipped, the entire market benefits. Realtor.com ® +™ is a practical example of how our MLS continues to deliver value where it matters most in an agent's day-to-day work." – Kurt von Wasmuth, CEO of Regional Multiple Listing Service

brings the reach and resources to extend those tools in meaningful ways. Together, we're putting Realtors first because when Realtors are better equipped, the entire market benefits. Realtor.com +™ is a practical example of how our MLS continues to deliver value where it matters most in an agent's day-to-day work." – "At MLS United, we're joining Realtor.com®+™ because we want our subscribers to have the best tools available to help them succeed and better serve their clients. The reality is, building technology like this is expensive, and most MLSs can't do it alone – so working with Realtor.com just makes sense. This multi-MLS, co-branded effort is a big step forward, bringing new capabilities to the market at scale while keeping MLSs and the professionals we serve front and center." – Joe Rogers, CEO, MLS United, LLC

Agent Technology & Solution Providers:

Realtor.com®+™ has also secured future integrations with industry-leading technology and solution providers, including Realtors Property Resource®, Docusign and Hover to enable greater functionality, smoother workflows, stronger connectivity and easier access to the insights and features professionals rely on every day.

"With RPR integrated into Realtor.com ® +™, Realtors ® can bring trusted property and local market insights into client conversations, adding clearer context, sharing client-ready insights and helping people move forward with confidence. It's a strong example of an agent-first experience built in alignment with MLSs." – Jeff Young, CEO, Realtors Property Resource ®

+™, Realtors can bring trusted property and local market insights into client conversations, adding clearer context, sharing client-ready insights and helping people move forward with confidence. It's a strong example of an agent-first experience built in alignment with MLSs." "Real estate professionals rely on fast, integrated tools to keep their client transactions moving quickly and deliver a streamlined experience. By integrating Docusign Rooms for Real Estate, an intelligent agreement management solution, directly into Realtor.com ® +™, we're bringing agreements into the heart of the collaboration and home search – providing agents with a connected, trusted workflow, so they can spend less time on paperwork and more time advising their clients." – Mangesh Bhandarkar, Group Vice President of Product Management, Docusign

+™, we're bringing agreements into the heart of the collaboration and home search – providing agents with a connected, trusted workflow, so they can spend less time on paperwork and more time advising their clients." "By integrating Hover's property data and visualization technology into Realtor.com®+™, we're transforming static listings into interactive experiences that help people make more informed decisions. When buyers can see a home's potential in real time, they move forward with greater confidence." – A.J. Altman, founder and CEO at Hover

