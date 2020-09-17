Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: Home Price Growth Hits Two-Year High as Wildfires and Hurricanes Put the Brakes on New Listings

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The already difficult task of buying a home became even more challenging this week as home price growth hit a two-year high and natural disasters drove the number of homes for sale even lower, according to realtor.com's® Weekly Housing Report for the week ending Sept. 12. Overall, the housing market remains strong but saw a slight tempering last week as wildfires and hurricanes prevented potential sellers across the West and South from listing their homes.

"Today's home buyers face some daunting challenges. Home price growth just set a new high of 11% with no indication of a slowdown and there are nearly 40% fewer homes for sale than this time last year," said Danielle Hale, chief economist for realtor.com.® "Inventory is so low that any disruption, such as this week's wildfires and hurricanes, feels even more stifling for would-be home buyers. Although this year is anything but typical, we expect inventory to follow the usual seasonal pattern of tapering off in the next few weeks, but we don't expect buyer demand to drop off as much as usual. Buyers hoping to take advantage of less competition during the housing off-season will likely be disappointed and could find it even more difficult to find a home."

Wildfires, Hurricanes and the Labor Day holiday worsened declines in homes for sale

The number of new listings hitting the market for the week ending Sept. 12 declined 17% compared to last year, as a result of the natural disasters and Labor Day holiday. There had been some improvement in new listings declines earlier this summer, such as the 11% yearly declines seen in late July and early August. But the combination of natural disasters scaring off sellers and one less work day (Labor Day holiday) resulted in overall fewer sellers putting homes on the market.





Strong demand drove home prices 11.1% higher than last year -- a two-year record

Buyer demand and lack of supply drove median listing prices up at the fastest rate in two years, 11.1% year-over-year, which is the 18th consecutive week of home price acceleration. Low mortgage rates have helped keep payments relatively affordable and prevented too many buyers from getting priced out.

Quick home sales are today's new normal

It currently takes 54 days to sell a home, which is 11 days faster than this time last year. Today's fast-paced market is being fueled by limited inventory and fierce competition from other buyers. Those who want to close, know that they have to make a quick offer which is contributing to fast home sales.

Housing market remains strong but saw a slight weakening due to declines in inventory

Realtor.com ® tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators including trends in number of searches on realtor.com ® , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to January 2020 , prior to the pandemic.





tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators including trends in number of searches on realtor.com , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to , prior to the pandemic. This week, the index was 107.4 points, 1.5 points weaker than last week, but 7.4 points stronger than it was pre-COVID. The weekly decline can be attributed to this week's natural disasters, which weakened market health in the Western and Southern regions of the U.S. by 1.9 and 1.8 points, respectively.

Weekly Metro Data – Week ending 9.12.2020

Metro Median Listing

Price (YOY change) Total Listings (YOY change) Median Days on Market

(YOY change) Akron, Ohio 7.1% -52.6% 4 days faster Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. 14.2% -41.5% 18 days faster Albuquerque, N.M. 22.0% -50.2% 9 days faster Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. 24.8% -58.7% 31 days faster Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 10.1% -44.9% 11 days faster Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 8.3% -47.7% 20 days faster Austin-Round Rock, Texas 14.6% -47.4% 17 days faster Bakersfield, Calif. 18.5% -47.7% 15 days faster Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 3.1% -50.9% 21 days faster Baton Rouge, La. 13.6% -34.2% 1 day faster Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 8.1% -37.6% 12 days faster Boise City, Idaho 10.1% -64.4% 5 days faster Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 16.4% -33.6% 16 days faster Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. 0.0% -25.1% 39 days faster Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 15.0% -43.3% 3 days faster Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 12.7% -31.0% 21 days faster Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 16.4% -39.6% 23 days faster Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 8.8% -48.2% 14 days faster Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga. 13.5% -48.3% 15 days faster Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 7.7% -34.7% 9 days faster Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 14.6% -46.3% 9 days faster Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 10.0% -51.1% 9 days faster Colorado Springs, Colo. 5.4% -47.5% 16 days faster Columbia, S.C. 8.7% -48.8% 18 days faster Columbus, Ohio 3.8% -47.3% 13 days faster Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 5.2% -43.3% 11 days faster Dayton, Ohio 23.5% -45.8% 10 days faster Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 6.6% -42.1% 19 days faster Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 5.2% -39.9% 6 days faster Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa 1.2% -35.6% 7 days faster Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich 12.7% -45.8% 8 days faster Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 11.3% -42.3% 9 days faster El Paso, Texas 10.1% -44.6% 19 days faster Fresno, Calif. 7.9% -59.0% 21 days faster Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich 10.3% -47.0% 1 day slower Greensboro-High Point, N.C. 13.9% -48.3% 4 days faster Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, S.C. 5.3% -40.8% 8 days faster Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pa. 3.8% -43.8% 18 days faster Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 7.5% -32.0% 20 days faster Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 7.8% -32.2% 7 days faster Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 20.9% -64.0% 6 days faster Jackson, Miss. 23.6% -44.8% 12 days faster Jacksonville, Fla. 3.6% -41.5% 13 days faster Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 13.3% -50.3% 5 days faster Knoxville, Tenn. 8.3% -53.1% 14 days faster Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 8.2% -28.4% 7 days faster Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 7.8% -8.2% 10 days faster Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. 18.5% -49.5% 16 days faster Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 17.5% -29.3% 3 days faster Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 3.9% -48.6% 10 days faster Madison, Wis. 2.9% -44.6% 7 days faster McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas 14.4% -48.4% 15 days faster Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 12.3% -52.0% 15 days faster Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 2.5% -13.5% 6 days faster Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 10.0% -42.9% 4 days faster Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 5.9% -32.0% 7 days faster Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 7.1% -39.6% 6 days faster New Haven-Milford, Conn. 4.1% -24.8% 25 days faster New Orleans-Metairie, La. 12.1% -37.7% 12 days faster New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 13.6% -11.0% 14 days faster North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. 5.6% -28.4% 22 days faster Oklahoma City, Okla. 9.6% -38.8% 1 day faster Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 10.7% -44.4% 5 days slower Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 1.5% -18.1% 9 days faster Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. 11.6% -45.6% 37 days faster Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla. 8.7% -40.5% 6 days faster Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 11.8% -38.4% 20 days faster Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 9.0% -40.3% 10 days faster Pittsburgh, Pa. 24.8% -34.6% 11 days faster Portland-South Portland, Maine 11.9% -48.4% 28 days faster Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 8.5% -45.5% 7 days faster Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 9.5% -53.0% 14 days faster Raleigh, N.C. 5.9% -43.4% 10 days faster Richmond, Va. 10.9% -46.1% 8 days faster Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 13.7% -55.9% 17 days faster Rochester, N.Y. 7.1% -39.5% 13 days faster Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 10.3% -51.3% 11 days faster Salt Lake City, Utah 23.1% -70.5% 13 days faster San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 6.8% -46.2% 20 days faster San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 8.8% -43.0% 6 days faster San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 11.7% -14.1% 2 days slower San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 5.4% -25.9% 7 days faster Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, Pa. 15.8% -52.8% 28 days faster Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 4.5% -25.2% 3 days faster Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. 17.8% -46.5% 6 days faster Springfield, Mass. 21.4% -46.4% 19 days faster St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 10.7% -38.8% 7 days faster Stockton-Lodi, Calif. 10.5% -61.9% 7 days faster Syracuse, N.Y. 2.6% -42.0% 1 day slower Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 7.2% -42.7% 11 days faster Toledo, Ohio 12.5% -42.4% 13 days faster Tucson, Ariz. 8.2% -40.7% 9 days faster Tulsa, Okla. 18.5% -41.8% 8 days faster Urban Honolulu, Hawaii -13.2% 29.0% 3 days slower Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 10.0% -45.5% 21 days faster Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 9.2% -39.3% 16 days faster Wichita, Kan. 15.0% -48.0% 12 days faster Winston-Salem, N.C. 9.1% -47.0% 15 days faster Worcester, Mass.-Conn. 11.8% -54.3% 26 days faster Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa. 5.5% -56.9% 14 days faster

Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:

https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-sep-12-2020/

Link to Index Commentary Blog Post: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-sep-12-data/

Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.

