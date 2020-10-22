Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: Housing Market Shows Signs of Stabilizing, But Will it Relieve Weary Buyers?

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prolonged 2020 homebuying season is showing signs of settling and may finally experience the long overdue seasonal slowdown, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Housing Report for the week ending Oct. 17. The latest report found home price growth declined slightly for the second week in a row, while the number of homes for sale and pace at which they are selling appears to be leveling off -- tidbits of good news for buyers in what very much remains a seller's market heading into November.

"During a time when the housing market usually slows down, we are once again reminded that 2020 is anything but typical. Going into the last half of October, the median U.S. home for sale is still priced near the year's peak and is selling almost two weeks faster than last year," said realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "At the same time, the pace of change has steadied and for some indicators, even slowed. This could be a welcome relief for buyers who have navigated not only a pandemic, but also a fiercely competitive 2020 homebuying season characterized by double-digit price growth and record low inventory."

Listing price growth slows for second week in a row

For the week ended Oct. 17, median listing prices grew 11.1% over last year, a second weekly deceleration in price gains which have been accelerating since April.

, median listing prices grew 11.1% over last year, a second weekly deceleration in price gains which have been accelerating since April. Although listing price growth has declined since the first week of October when it was growing at a pace of 12.9% year over year, the U.S. median home price -- $350,000 -- remains unseasonably high.

-- remains unseasonably high. Record low mortgage rates have been the silver lining for buyers this year. Today's buyers are still seeing slightly lower monthly principal and interest payments now compared to last year.

Finding a home remains challenging, but isn't getting worse

Newly listed homes were down 6% for the week ending Oct. 17, a slight uptick from the previous week. However, the new listings trend remains vastly improved over earlier in the year and for the fourth consecutive week was above the pre-COVID pace.

, a slight uptick from the previous week. However, the new listings trend remains vastly improved over earlier in the year and for the fourth consecutive week was above the pre-COVID pace. A stabilizing new listings trend could tempt potential sellers -- who often are also buyers -- to list their home.

Total inventory remains down 38% year over year. Although the total number of homes available for sale continues to shrink, the market has seen five consecutive weeks of steady or improving decline -- another factor signaling that the balance between supply and demand is stabilizing.

Homes are selling fast, but are showing signs of easing

Homes sold in 53 days on average, 13 days faster than last year, and one day less faster than a week earlier.

In another nod to stabilizing trends, the week of Oct. 17 marked the fourth week in a row of homes selling nearly two weeks faster than the prior year. This means while the balance of buyers and sellers remained tipped in favor of sellers, the market is seeing an end to further moves in a seller-friendly direction.

Overall housing market health remains strong

Realtor.com® tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators, including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com®, median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to January 2020, prior to the pandemic.

tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators, including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to , prior to the pandemic. The index reached 111.0 points nationwide for the week ending Oct. 17 , 11.0 points above the pre-COVID baseline, but a small decrease of 0.8 points over last week.

Metro Median Listing Price YoY Total Listings YoY Median Days on Market YoY Akron, Ohio 6.5% -53.7% 14 days faster Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. 15.2% -42.2% 17 days faster Albuquerque, N.M. 14.5% -50.9% 8 days faster Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. 20.0% -56.6% 35 days faster Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 10.6% -44.3% 8 days faster Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 6.9% -46.9% 29 days faster Austin-Round Rock, Texas 17.7% -47.8% 13 days faster Bakersfield, Calif. 15.4% -44.0% 15 days faster Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 4.6% -51.4% 9 days faster Baton Rouge, La. 12.7% -38.9% 1 days faster Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 0.2% -35.7% 17 days faster Boise City, Idaho 18.1% -71.3% 4 days faster Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 13.4% -27.4% 11 days faster Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. 1.4% -25.0% 43 days faster Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 5.1% -45.5% 5 days slower Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 11.8% -36.1% 19 days faster Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 15.0% -42.2% 23 days faster Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 7.7% -49.0% 14 days faster Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga. 12.3% -53.6% 12 days faster Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 9.5% -32.1% 7 days faster Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 15.6% -44.3% 12 days faster Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 3.8% -47.3% 17 days faster Colorado Springs, Colo. 4.7% -52.0% 14 days faster Columbia, S.C. 6.7% -48.2% 20 days faster Columbus, Ohio 7.1% -48.7% 9 days faster Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 4.5% -46.5% 10 days faster Dayton, Ohio 17.7% -44.6% 13 days faster Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 5.9% -42.2% 22 days faster Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 5.0% -43.9% 7 days faster Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa 5.2% -34.2% 14 days faster Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich 12.5% -47.1% 7 days faster Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 15.8% -46.6% 10 days faster El Paso, Texas 18.0% -43.9% 15 days faster Fresno, Calif. 4.2% -55.0% 19 days faster Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich 7.2% -46.9% No change Greensboro-High Point, N.C. 5.7% -49.8% 18 days faster Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, S.C. 5.6% -39.5% 10 days faster Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pa. 6.5% -54.8% 6 days faster Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 7.1% -29.5% 23 days faster Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 8.1% -32.5% 10 days faster Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 3.8% -48.0% 14 days faster Jackson, Miss. 19.4% -47.3% 18 days faster Jacksonville, Fla. 2.6% -45.2% 17 days faster Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 10.2% -48.8% 10 days faster Knoxville, Tenn. 14.0% -52.1% 16 days faster Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 6.4% -29.2% 6 days faster Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 7.9% -8.4% 7 days faster Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. 22.6% -49.3% 17 days faster Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 17.4% -21.4% 8 days faster Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 3.2% -50.2% 11 days faster Madison, Wis. 4.1% -41.4% 10 days faster McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas 20.0% -46.3% 30 days faster Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 11.6% -49.2% 14 days faster Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 2.5% -15.6% 1 days faster Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 3.5% -38.9% 5 days faster Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 2.4% -29.6% 8 days faster Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 8.1% -44.2% 5 days faster New Haven-Milford, Conn. 7.6% -21.5% 28 days faster New Orleans-Metairie, La. 15.5% -38.4% 9 days faster New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 12.7% -5.6% 4 days faster North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. 3.5% -34.6% 19 days faster Oklahoma City, Okla. 8.8% -40.2% 6 days faster Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 5.4% -46.7% 11 days slower Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 1.6% -20.1% 5 days faster Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. 7.7% -39.8% 13 days faster Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla. 6.6% -40.9% 7 days faster Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 16.8% -42.0% 11 days faster Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 9.5% -46.1% 7 days faster Pittsburgh, Pa. 25.3% -36.1% 10 days faster Portland-South Portland, Maine 11.4% -46.0% 34 days faster Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 10.1% -43.4% 2 days faster Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 5.3% -52.3% 9 days faster Raleigh, N.C. 6.3% -45.7% 10 days faster Richmond, Va. 13.5% -49.1% 8 days faster Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 14.9% -52.8% 12 days faster Rochester, N.Y. 12.5% -42.8% 12 days faster Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 12.5% -47.3% 15 days faster Salt Lake City, Utah 14.0% -50.6% 11 days faster San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 5.0% -40.6% 9 days faster San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 11.1% -24.3% 19 days faster San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 10.7% -2.9% 3 days faster San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 9.1% -16.4% 11 days faster Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, Pa. 21.6% -53.2% 34 days faster Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 5.8% -30.9% 10 days faster Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. 11.4% -49.6% 3 days faster Springfield, Mass. 20.9% -45.9% 14 days faster St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 11.2% -38.5% 9 days faster Stockton-Lodi, Calif. 4.9% -62.7% 6 days faster Syracuse, N.Y. 11.1% -42.9% 7 days faster Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 10.7% -42.5% 12 days faster Toledo, Ohio 13.2% -39.8% 10 days faster Tucson, Ariz. 3.8% -41.8% 6 days faster Tulsa, Okla. 12.9% -40.0% 10 days faster Urban Honolulu, Hawaii -10.9% 26.1% 3 days slower Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 6.7% -46.8% 21 days faster Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 4.6% -37.6% 6 days faster Wichita, Kan. 8.1% -38.3% 14 days faster Winston-Salem, N.C. 7.5% -48.2% 16 days faster Worcester, Mass.-Conn. 11.0% -51.6% 24 days faster Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa. 11.9% -52.8% 21 days faster

