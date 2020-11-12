Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: New Listings Decline Even Further as Buyers and Sellers Hit Pause During Election Week

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers and sellers took a step back from the market last week as the nation focused its attention on the presidential election and surging coronavirus cases, according to realtor.com ®'s Weekly Housing Report for the week ending Nov 7. The latest report found new listings declined even further from the prior week, while prices and the pace of sales continue to hold steady -- further thwarting the usual seasonal slowdown.

"Between the presidential election and a new wave of coronavirus cases, buyers and sellers had a lot of reasons to pause last week," according to realtor.com ® Chief Economist, Danielle Hale . "The big question is whether both buyers and sellers will jump back into the market after last week's break. With mortgage rates expected to rise on news of a likely vaccine, buyers may have reason to jump back in and find a home sooner rather than later, but sellers may be more inclined to stay on hold. Thus, even as overall activity slows, we may very well see continued price growth and quick sales."

Sellers take a break from putting their homes on the market

New listings further declined for the second week in a row, down 12% for the week ending Nov. 7 from last week's decrease of 9%. This is a step backwards for newly listed homes which were down only 2% for the week ending Oct. 24 .

from last week's decrease of 9%. This is a step backwards for newly listed homes which were down only 2% for the week ending . New listings are a crucial ingredient for homes sales and they will need to make a strong comeback for housing activity to continue.

Due in part to the decrease in newly listed homes, the total number of homes for sale saw a slight deceleration and dropped to down 39% year-over-year after spending five steady weeks down 38%.

Home prices and the time it takes to sell continue to signal a tight market

Listing prices extended their streak of double-digit growth for the 13th consecutive week, up 12.9% over last year.

As buyers continue to find fewer options for sale, the homes that are available are selling rapidly. The average time on market is just short of two weeks -- 13 days -- faster compared to a year ago.

This is the seventh week in a row that homes are selling 13 or 14 days faster than last year. If this trend shifts and homes begin to sell even more quickly, it is a good indication that buyers have no intention of taking the holidays off this year, but continued steadiness in the year over year difference would mean we're seeing at least some of the usual seasonal pause in housing activity.

U.S. housing market shows signs of activity easing

Realtor.com ® tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators, including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com ® , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to January 2020 , prior to the pandemic.

tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index, which compares real-time key indicators, including trends in number of searchers on , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to , prior to the pandemic. The index declined to 108.0 nationwide for the week ending Nov. 7 , 8.0 points above the pre-COVID baseline but a decrease of 1.4 points from the prior week. This puts the index on par with September levels, a month when existing home sale closings exceeded a 6.5 million seasonally adjusted annual rate.

, 8.0 points above the pre-COVID baseline but a decrease of 1.4 points from the prior week. This puts the index on par with September levels, a month when existing home sale closings exceeded a 6.5 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. The index shows us that the market remains unusually strong for this time of year, but housing activity has begun to slow down for the second consecutive week as it comes down from October's high point of 112.4.

Metro Median Listing Price YoY Total Listings YoY Median Days on Market YoY Akron, Ohio 6.20% -52.80% -12 Days Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. 12.60% -39.00% -13 Days Albuquerque, N.M. 12.90% -47.30% -14 Days Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. 13.20% -49.10% -20 Days Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 9.20% -45.00% -8 Days Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 8.30% -49.30% -28 Days Austin-Round Rock, Texas 18.00% -50.90% -13 Days Bakersfield, Calif. 16.50% -46.00% -20 Days Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 1.50% -52.30% -12 Days Baton Rouge, La. 13.60% -38.50% -6 Days Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. -0.50% -35.10% -19 Days Boise City, Idaho 21.20% -72.40% -11 Days Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 11.90% -26.30% -11 Days Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. 0.00% -27.00% -39 Days Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 10.60% -45.70% 8 Days Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 9.70% -39.70% -11 Days Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 12.30% -44.50% -22 Days Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 9.00% -49.10% -12 Days Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga. 8.50% -52.10% -14 Days Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 8.70% -32.00% -7 Days Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 13.20% -42.10% -13 Days Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 5.40% -47.70% -15 Days Colorado Springs, Colo. 9.70% -55.50% -15 Days Columbia, S.C. 10.50% -48.50% -17 Days Columbus, Ohio 9.80% -46.90% -12 Days Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 5.20% -47.90% -9 Days Dayton, Ohio 15.20% -45.60% -12 Days Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 4.90% -42.60% -20 Days Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 6.30% -46.30% -8 Days Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa 4.70% -33.70% -9 Days Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich 11.20% -48.10% -8 Days Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 11.80% -44.40% -15 Days El Paso, Texas 16.80% -48.10% -9 Days Fresno, Calif. 9.80% -57.30% -11 Days Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich 7.90% -48.50% -4 Days Greensboro-High Point, N.C. -1.90% -51.30% -18 Days Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, S.C. 3.50% -39.80% -9 Days Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pa. 12.50% -57.80% -6 Days Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 7.20% -29.10% -22 Days Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 9.50% -32.90% -11 Days Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 3.90% -45.70% -13 Days Jackson, Miss. 15.60% -48.00% -24 Days Jacksonville, Fla. 0.30% -46.30% -15 Days Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 10.00% -47.00% -12 Days Knoxville, Tenn. 9.90% -49.90% -17 Days Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 8.70% -27.80% -7 Days Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 8.50% -26.50% -14 Days Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. 22.30% -60.40% -18 Days Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 15.40% -19.30% -10 Days Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 1.60% -48.10% -16 Days Madison, Wis. 6.10% -43.50% -13 Days McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas 19.70% -42.60% -33 Days Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 14.50% -51.30% -16 Days Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 0.60% -17.60% 1 Days Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 5.40% -38.20% -9 Days Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 1.40% -29.60% -8 Days Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 7.80% -46.10% -8 Days New Haven-Milford, Conn. 10.70% -23.70% -25 Days New Orleans-Metairie, La. 14.00% -38.00% -9 Days New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 15.50% -5.00% 2 Days North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. 2.50% -38.70% -11 Days Oklahoma City, Okla. 6.00% -42.10% -2 Days Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 1.60% -45.80% 4 Days Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 1.30% -20.10% -1 Days Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. 12.20% -52.10% -10 Days Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla. 5.00% -40.80% -6 Days Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 17.00% -41.70% -13 Days Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 10.70% -42.10% -8 Days Pittsburgh, Pa. 25.60% -38.50% -14 Days Portland-South Portland, Maine 7.80% -46.50% -33 Days Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 10.80% -44.70% -8 Days Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 5.50% -50.40% -12 Days Raleigh, N.C. 6.40% -47.80% -18 Days Richmond, Va. 13.30% -48.40% -8 Days Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 16.10% -53.90% -10 Days Rochester, N.Y. 11.10% -43.80% -17 Days Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 12.30% -46.10% -17 Days Salt Lake City, Utah 17.40% -51.80% -13 Days San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 5.00% -41.50% -9 Days San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 10.40% -23.00% -1 Days San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 10.80% 3.20% -3 Days San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 8.90% -5.80% -12 Days Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, Pa. 18.20% -52.30% -35 Days Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 8.50% -39.80% -7 Days Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. 7.10% -50.70% -5 Days Springfield, Mass. 14.60% -44.10% -15 Days St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 9.00% -38.80% -14 Days Stockton-Lodi, Calif. 4.60% -64.50% -4 Days Syracuse, N.Y. 5.60% -44.00% 2 Days Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 9.20% -41.40% -13 Days Toledo, Ohio -1.60% -42.10% -4 Days Tucson, Ariz. 8.40% -44.90% -5 Days Tulsa, Okla. 10.20% -41.00% -8 Days Urban Honolulu, Hawaii -9.60% 24.40% 1 Day Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 10.60% -52.30% -27 Days Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 4.20% -35.60% -11 Days Wichita, Kan. 9.40% -36.60% -13 Days Winston-Salem, N.C. -0.40% -46.80% -20 Days Worcester, Mass.-Conn. 10.30% -50.20% -23 Days Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa. 16.60% -52.50% -24 Days

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com ® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com ® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com ® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com ® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com ® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com ®.

Media Contacts:

Cody Horvat, [email protected]

SOURCE realtor.com

Related Links

http://www.realtor.com

