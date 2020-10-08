Realtor.com® Weekly Housing Report: Stubbornly High Home Prices Refuse to Come Down From Their Summer Peak

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first week of October, the U.S. median home price remained near its summer peak of $350,000 and hit record-high growth of 12.9% over last year, showing no signs of the usual fall cool down, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Housing Report for the week ending Oct. 3 . The decline in the number of homes on the market improved slightly this week, which may be evidence of high prices enticing more sellers to stay in the market.

"While buyers would normally begin to hunker down this time of year, we expect to see an unusually high number remain in the market this fall," said Danielle Hale , chief economist at realtor.com®. "This gives sellers a rare opportunity to get top dollar for their home outside of the prime selling season, which may be motivating some to stay in the market. However, even with record breaking prices, we're not seeing sellers rush into the market with the same eagerness as buyers. Looking forward, a key question is whether this frenzied demand will continue into the spring or if we'll see more balance between home buyers and sellers."

Home prices show no signs of coming down anytime soon

After 21 continuous weeks of price acceleration, the U.S. median listing price grew 12.9% over last year for the week of Oct. 3 . This is the largest yearly price growth that's been recorded since 2017.

. This is the largest yearly price growth that's been recorded since 2017. In a normal fall housing market, sellers would be forced to lower their prices in an effort to entice a smaller pool of buyers, but this year has completely bucked the usual trend.

The decline in the number of homes on the market improves slightly over last week

As of this week, the number of homes on the market is down 38% compared to last year. This is a slight improvement over last week when total inventory was down 39%, but by no means is it the relief many buyers are hoping for. Despite record setting prices and a rapid pace for home sales, sellers remain reluctant to list their home.

The number of new listings hitting the market was down 7% compared to this time last year. This is a step back from last week's decline of 6%.

Homes are selling nearly two weeks faster than last year

Homes are selling in 53 days, which is 13 days faster than this time last year, and on par with last week. With homes selling so quickly, sellers have no reason to adjust their prices this October. This trend is expected to continue as buyer demand shows no signs of tapering off anytime soon.

Overall health of the housing market holds steady entering October

Realtor.com ® tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary Housing Market Recovery Index , which compares real-time key indicators including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com ® , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to January 2020 , prior to the pandemic.

tracks the overall strength of the housing market through its proprietary , which compares real-time key indicators including trends in number of searchers on realtor.com , median listing prices, the number of newly listed homes, and the time it takes to sell to , prior to the pandemic. This week, the index was 110.4, a slight decline of 0.2 points below last week and 10.4 points stronger than it was pre-COVID.

Metro Median Listing Price YoY Total Listings YoY Median Days on Market YoY Akron, Ohio 9.1% -53.2% 10 days faster Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. 13.8% -44.1% 15 days faster Albuquerque, N.M. 12.5% -50.7% 7 days faster Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. 24.5% -56.7% 40 days faster Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. 9.9% -46.1% 10 days faster Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 7.6% -47.7% 19 days faster Austin-Round Rock, Texas 14.7% -46.9% 12 days faster Bakersfield, Calif. 18.9% -46.2% 13 days faster Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 7.4% -50.0% 11 days faster Baton Rouge, La. 13.9% -36.4% 2 days faster Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 6.0% -36.3% 14 days faster Boise City, Idaho 15.3% -70.1% 1 day slower Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 18.4% -30.6% 19 days faster Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. 2.3% -24.9% 44 days faster Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 8.6% -45.0% 1 day slower Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 12.3% -35.3% 18 days faster Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 14.4% -42.2% 22 days faster Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. 8.4% -48.3% 14 days faster Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga. 11.9% -50.6% 13 days faster Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 8.5% -33.0% 7 days faster Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 18.5% -46.4% 9 days faster Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 2.6% -48.7% 15 days faster Colorado Springs, Colo. 3.4% -50.8% 12 days faster Columbia, S.C. 8.5% -47.0% 19 days faster Columbus, Ohio 6.0% -46.8% 14 days faster Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 4.2% -45.8% 8 days faster Dayton, Ohio 17.7% -45.5% 11 days faster Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 4.0% -43.4% 20 days faster Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 3.7% -41.8% 7 days faster Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa 3.6% -37.4% 8 days faster Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich 12.0% -46.7% 8 days faster Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 18.4% -46.6% 7 days faster El Paso, Texas 15.2% -44.7% 18 days faster Fresno, Calif. 7.0% -55.4% 23 days faster Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich 9.1% -50.4% 3 days slower Greensboro-High Point, N.C. 9.7% -48.9% 14 days faster Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, S.C. 4.1% -40.7% 6 days faster Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pa. 14.1% -50.6% 7 days faster Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn. 7.1% -32.0% 21 days faster Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas 6.5% -32.0% 10 days faster Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 12.2% -47.2% 11 days faster Jackson, Miss. 18.5% -46.2% 20 days faster Jacksonville, Fla. 3.6% -44.8% 13 days faster Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 11.9% -48.2% 7 days faster Knoxville, Tenn. 18.5% -54.9% 11 days faster Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 7.8% -32.5% 1 day faster Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 8.6% -7.5% 8 days faster Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. 22.6% -49.6% 20 days faster Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 16.5% -24.8% 5 days faster Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind. 4.0% -50.8% 11 days faster Madison, Wis. 1.5% -43.4% 10 days faster McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas 16.6% -47.1% 24 days faster Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 20.0% -49.2% 11 days faster Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla. 2.5% -15.3% 3 days faster Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis. 9.1% -41.1% 7 days faster Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. 4.5% -30.5% 7 days faster Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. 8.1% -41.6% 6 days faster New Haven-Milford, Conn. 7.6% -23.0% 28 days faster New Orleans-Metairie, La. 18.2% -39.0% 7 days faster New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 16.2% -3.4% 10 days faster North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. 3.0% -33.5% 21 days faster Oklahoma City, Okla. 7.8% -39.4% 7 days faster Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 5.5% -47.0% 8 days slower Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 1.9% -21.1% 5 days faster Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. 7.7% -41.1% 23 days faster Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Fla. 7.0% -41.1% 7 days faster Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 16.7% -39.7% 15 days faster Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 6.8% -40.4% 7 days faster Pittsburgh, Pa. 25.0% -36.2% 8 days faster Portland-South Portland, Maine 12.8% -48.9% 32 days faster Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. 6.4% -43.5% 4 days faster Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 6.9% -52.9% 11 days faster Raleigh, N.C. 5.4% -45.1% 11 days faster Richmond, Va. 8.0% -44.8% 7 days faster Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 13.7% -54.0% 12 days faster Rochester, N.Y. 9.3% -42.2% 14 days faster Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. 10.6% -50.5% 14 days faster Salt Lake City, Utah 15.1% -51.6% 4 days faster San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 3.5% -40.3% 9 days faster San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 11.8% -26.2% 34 days faster San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. 11.7% -5.9% 4 days slower San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 6.8% -23.2% 7 days faster Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, Pa. 22.6% -54.4% 28 days faster Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 5.9% -31.5% 8 days faster Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. 10.2% -49.1% 8 days faster Springfield, Mass. 27.0% -45.0% 25 days faster St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 10.2% -38.0% 8 days faster Stockton-Lodi, Calif. 7.9% -62.7% 5 days faster Syracuse, N.Y. 8.9% -42.0% 3 days faster Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 9.0% -44.0% 10 days faster Toledo, Ohio 16.9% -40.1% 8 days faster Tucson, Ariz. 8.3% -42.7% 7 days faster Tulsa, Okla. 12.3% -41.9% 11 days faster Urban Honolulu, Hawaii -11.1% 25.4% 4 days slower Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. 8.5% -47.6% 22 days faster Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va. 8.2% -35.4% 8 days faster Wichita, Kan. 10.6% -44.8% 11 days faster Winston-Salem, N.C. 8.5% -48.3% 16 days faster Worcester, Mass.-Conn. 11.6% -54.4% 26 days faster Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa. 7.2% -56.4% 16 days faster

