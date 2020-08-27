Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Housing's Supply and Demand Imbalance Enters Uncharted Territory
Real estate activity grows beyond pre-pandemic pace for sixth week in a row
Aug 27, 2020, 06:00 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyer demand has shown no signs of slowing down as homes are selling nine days faster than this time last year, despite 15 consecutive weeks of solid price growth, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Recovery Report for the week ending Aug. 22. With national inventory down 37 percent year-over-year, buyers' heightened demand is creating a marketplace that tilts the scales in favor of sellers as bidding wars, multiple offers and a blistering pace of sales become the new normal.
The realtor.com® Housing Market Recovery Index reached 106.6 nationwide for the week ending Aug. 22, posting a 1.8 point increase over last week and 6.6 points above the pre-COVID baseline of January 2020. The 'housing demand' component of the index, measured by growth in search traffic, remained above the recovery baseline, with this week's index reaching 124.1, the highest index value since March. However, the 'housing supply' component, measured by new listing growth, declined back down to 95.5, after having briefly surpassed the recovery baseline two weeks ago.
"There's a record level of buyers competing in the housing market right now," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "In a typical year, buyer-seller activity would be dwindling down heading into Labor Day, but 2020 has been nothing short of abnormal. It may be late August, but we're in the thick of the homebuying season, with busy open houses, multiple offers and even bidding wars becoming the common theme in many markets. First-time home buyers face the biggest hurdles and have to lean on financing to keep their home ownership dreams alive".
Weekly listings data findings:
- Time on market is now nine days faster than last year. Whether the urgency comes from a desire to lock in a low mortgage rate or to make a bid before someone else does, buyers are moving faster than this time last year. This means homes are sitting on the market for less time, despite higher price tags.
- Total inventory was down 37 percent. Buyers are motivated by low mortgage rates and a strong desire to find their own place as the remote work trend begins to look long term. They're quickly putting offers on homes that come up for sale, evaporating the overall number of homes for sale. Any other insights on what is driving down inventory?]
- Median listing prices grew at 10.3 percent over last year, the fastest pace of growth since January 2018. This marks the 15th consecutive week of price growth at or equal to the previous week's yearly pace--a remarkable feat considering the economic backdrop of a recession and continuing job losses. Consistently rising home price growth is the market's answer to balancing the insufficient availability of homes for sale against a steady stream of homebuyers.
- New listings were down 13 percent. The new listings trend lost some additional momentum for the second week in a row, but remains well above mid-April lows. Home sales surged in June and July as pent up buyers flooded the market. More new sellers could keep sales elevated into the fall, but on the other hand, fewer new sellers could mean more price growth.
Listings Data Summary:
|
Week ending Aug 22
|
Week ending Aug 15
|
Week ending Aug 8
|
First Two Weeks March
|
Total Listings
|
-37% YOY
|
-36% YOY
|
-36% YOY
|
-16% YOY
|
Time on Market
|
9 days faster YOY
|
4 days faster YOY
|
4 days faster YOY
|
4 days faster YOY
|
Median Listing Prices
|
+10.3% YOY
|
+10.1% YOY
|
+9.9% YOY
|
+4.5% YOY
|
New Listings
|
-13% YOY
|
-11% YOY
|
-6% YOY
|
+5% YOY
Top 50 Metros Recovery Index
|
Rank
|
Metro
|
Recovery Index (Week Ending 8/22)
|
Recovery Index (Weekly Change)
|
1
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.
|
123.9
|
-2.1
|
2
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
|
118.6
|
-2.1
|
3
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
|
116.9
|
5.1
|
4
|
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.
|
115.8
|
1.9
|
5
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
|
115.7
|
3.3
|
6
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.
|
115
|
-1.5
|
7
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.
|
114.9
|
-0.6
|
8
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
|
114.9
|
-0.8
|
9
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
|
113.7
|
2.3
|
10
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.
|
112.9
|
1.8
|
11
|
San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.
|
112.4
|
2.3
|
12
|
Rochester, N.Y.
|
111.7
|
1.9
|
13
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.
|
111.7
|
-2.6
|
14
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.
|
110.8
|
4
|
15
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.
|
110.7
|
0.8
|
16
|
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.
|
109.6
|
5.7
|
17
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.
|
109.5
|
-2.5
|
18
|
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.
|
109.5
|
3.4
|
19
|
Pittsburgh, Pa.
|
109.2
|
2.9
|
20
|
Austin-Round Rock, Texas
|
109
|
0.3
|
21
|
Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.
|
107.8
|
6.7
|
22
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
|
107.1
|
1.8
|
23
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
|
107.1
|
3.1
|
24
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
|
106.5
|
0.8
|
25
|
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
|
106.4
|
8
|
26
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.
|
105.9
|
3.6
|
27
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
|
105.8
|
3.6
|
28
|
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
|
105.3
|
9.8
|
29
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.
|
104.6
|
-2.1
|
30
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich
|
104.4
|
1.4
|
31
|
Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio
|
104.1
|
2.9
|
32
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.
|
104.1
|
3.1
|
33
|
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
|
104.1
|
-1
|
34
|
Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.
|
103.3
|
4.6
|
35
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|
103.3
|
1.3
|
36
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.
|
103.2
|
5.3
|
37
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.
|
102.7
|
4.7
|
38
|
Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.
|
102.6
|
-1
|
39
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.
|
101.7
|
3.9
|
40
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
101.7
|
3.4
|
41
|
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.
|
100.6
|
1.3
|
42
|
St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.
|
100.4
|
4.8
|
43
|
New Orleans-Metairie, La.
|
100.3
|
1.1
|
44
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.
|
100.3
|
10.2
|
45
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
|
99.3
|
3.4
|
46
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
99.3
|
5.1
|
47
|
Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.
|
99.1
|
1.4
|
48
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
98.6
|
-1.9
|
49
|
Richmond, Va.
|
98.3
|
4.1
|
50
|
Oklahoma City, Okla.
|
90.4
|
-3.6
Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:
https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-august-22-2020/
Link to Index Commentary Blog Post: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-august-22-data/
Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.
|
week_end_date
|
cbsa_code
|
cbsa_title
|
hh_rank
|
median_listing_price_yy
|
active_listing_count_yy
|
median_days_on_market_by_day_yy
|
median_days_on_market_yy
|
new_listing_count_yy
|
new_listing_share_yy
|
price_reduced_count_yy
|
price_reduced_share_yy
|
8/22/2020
|
35620
|
new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa
|
1
|
11.90%
|
-11.30%
|
-18
|
-24.70%
|
0.10%
|
0.90%
|
-37.00%
|
-1.60%
|
8/22/2020
|
31080
|
los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca
|
2
|
20.50%
|
-27.50%
|
-3
|
-5.70%
|
-11.50%
|
2.00%
|
-49.50%
|
-2.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
16980
|
chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi
|
3
|
7.00%
|
-33.20%
|
-13
|
-25.00%
|
-7.80%
|
3.40%
|
-44.30%
|
-1.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
19100
|
dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx
|
4
|
3.40%
|
-40.80%
|
-10
|
-18.20%
|
-17.00%
|
3.30%
|
-56.60%
|
-3.30%
|
8/22/2020
|
26420
|
houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx
|
5
|
5.70%
|
-30.10%
|
-8
|
-13.60%
|
-8.80%
|
2.20%
|
-43.40%
|
-1.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
37980
|
philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md
|
6
|
18.00%
|
-45.30%
|
-19
|
-30.20%
|
-12.20%
|
4.40%
|
-54.60%
|
-1.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
47900
|
washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv
|
7
|
10.50%
|
-43.70%
|
-15
|
-33.30%
|
-10.70%
|
5.80%
|
-52.60%
|
-1.60%
|
8/22/2020
|
33100
|
miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl
|
8
|
0.90%
|
-12.90%
|
-5
|
-5.00%
|
-4.00%
|
0.50%
|
-28.20%
|
-0.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
12060
|
atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga
|
9
|
10.60%
|
-42.90%
|
-10
|
-17.90%
|
-20.50%
|
3.20%
|
-54.30%
|
-1.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
14460
|
boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh
|
10
|
15.40%
|
-36.00%
|
-22
|
-37.30%
|
-20.10%
|
2.60%
|
-52.90%
|
-2.30%
|
8/22/2020
|
41860
|
san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca
|
11
|
11.20%
|
-12.70%
|
-7
|
-16.70%
|
-6.20%
|
1.00%
|
-30.70%
|
-1.50%
|
8/22/2020
|
19820
|
detroit-warren-dearborn, mi
|
12
|
11.60%
|
-43.40%
|
-5
|
-12.20%
|
-23.90%
|
3.20%
|
-56.80%
|
-2.30%
|
8/22/2020
|
38060
|
phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az
|
13
|
6.50%
|
-42.50%
|
-17
|
-30.40%
|
-4.70%
|
6.10%
|
-59.30%
|
-3.80%
|
8/22/2020
|
42660
|
seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa
|
14
|
4.30%
|
-26.20%
|
-11
|
-25.00%
|
-2.20%
|
3.60%
|
-57.40%
|
-4.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
33460
|
minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi
|
15
|
4.60%
|
-28.70%
|
-9
|
-20.00%
|
-5.50%
|
3.30%
|
-54.30%
|
-3.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
40140
|
riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca
|
16
|
11.20%
|
-55.80%
|
-14
|
-23.30%
|
-13.90%
|
7.30%
|
-72.20%
|
-3.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
45300
|
tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl
|
17
|
8.10%
|
-41.80%
|
-12
|
-18.80%
|
-16.80%
|
3.30%
|
-47.10%
|
-1.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
41740
|
san diego-carlsbad, ca
|
18
|
6.50%
|
-43.50%
|
-11
|
-23.90%
|
-15.00%
|
5.10%
|
-58.30%
|
-2.50%
|
8/22/2020
|
41180
|
st. louis, mo-il
|
19
|
9.80%
|
-37.70%
|
-4
|
-6.50%
|
-15.00%
|
2.90%
|
-49.10%
|
-1.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
19740
|
denver-aurora-lakewood, co
|
20
|
7.80%
|
-36.90%
|
-7
|
-16.30%
|
-12.10%
|
4.20%
|
-52.40%
|
-3.60%
|
8/22/2020
|
12580
|
baltimore-columbia-towson, md
|
21
|
3.90%
|
-52.40%
|
-17
|
-30.40%
|
-10.60%
|
6.50%
|
-65.20%
|
-2.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
38300
|
pittsburgh, pa
|
22
|
25.00%
|
-34.70%
|
-10
|
-15.40%
|
-7.20%
|
3.10%
|
-38.60%
|
-0.80%
|
8/22/2020
|
38900
|
portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa
|
23
|
5.90%
|
-42.70%
|
-4
|
-8.90%
|
-11.50%
|
4.90%
|
-30.90%
|
1.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
16740
|
charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc
|
24
|
7.20%
|
-46.80%
|
-14
|
-25.00%
|
-17.00%
|
4.70%
|
-60.50%
|
-2.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
36740
|
orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl
|
25
|
0.90%
|
-17.40%
|
-7
|
-10.80%
|
-0.80%
|
1.60%
|
-32.80%
|
-1.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
17460
|
cleveland-elyria, oh
|
26
|
14.50%
|
-51.20%
|
-10
|
-17.00%
|
-25.00%
|
4.30%
|
-51.50%
|
-0.50%
|
8/22/2020
|
41700
|
san antonio-new braunfels, tx
|
27
|
5.30%
|
-41.00%
|
-9
|
-15.00%
|
-7.00%
|
3.80%
|
-48.40%
|
-1.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
17140
|
cincinnati, oh-ky-in
|
28
|
18.10%
|
-47.70%
|
-10
|
-19.20%
|
-24.90%
|
4.10%
|
-51.10%
|
-0.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
40900
|
sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca
|
29
|
7.70%
|
-51.20%
|
-11
|
-23.40%
|
-4.40%
|
8.70%
|
-66.80%
|
-3.80%
|
8/22/2020
|
28140
|
kansas city, mo-ks
|
30
|
13.40%
|
-49.80%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-29.60%
|
3.60%
|
-58.80%
|
-1.80%
|
8/22/2020
|
18140
|
columbus, oh
|
31
|
6.10%
|
-46.20%
|
-8
|
-18.60%
|
-16.70%
|
5.80%
|
-60.30%
|
-3.80%
|
8/22/2020
|
26900
|
indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in
|
32
|
14.60%
|
-57.50%
|
-5
|
-10.00%
|
-21.30%
|
6.50%
|
-54.10%
|
0.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
29820
|
las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv
|
33
|
6.60%
|
-10.70%
|
-10
|
-20.00%
|
5.60%
|
1.40%
|
-43.60%
|
-4.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
12420
|
austin-round rock, tx
|
34
|
11.20%
|
-43.40%
|
-14
|
-24.60%
|
-12.90%
|
4.20%
|
-62.60%
|
-4.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
34980
|
nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn
|
35
|
5.60%
|
-32.40%
|
-6
|
-15.80%
|
-16.90%
|
2.40%
|
-47.60%
|
-1.80%
|
8/22/2020
|
41940
|
san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca
|
36
|
6.90%
|
-23.60%
|
-12
|
-27.30%
|
25.30%
|
6.30%
|
-39.00%
|
-2.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
47260
|
virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc
|
37
|
11.70%
|
-44.60%
|
-19
|
-32.80%
|
-2.10%
|
5.00%
|
-69.30%
|
-3.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
33340
|
milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi
|
38
|
6.80%
|
-41.40%
|
-2
|
-4.70%
|
-5.90%
|
5.90%
|
-49.90%
|
-1.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
39300
|
providence-warwick, ri-ma
|
39
|
11.40%
|
-52.30%
|
-15
|
-25.40%
|
-17.90%
|
6.10%
|
-67.20%
|
-2.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
27260
|
jacksonville, fl
|
40
|
3.50%
|
-38.10%
|
-8
|
-11.30%
|
-24.20%
|
1.60%
|
-50.50%
|
-1.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
36420
|
oklahoma city, ok
|
41
|
7.70%
|
-36.90%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-26.90%
|
1.20%
|
-49.60%
|
-1.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
31140
|
louisville/jefferson county, ky-in
|
42
|
3.30%
|
-49.20%
|
-8
|
-17.80%
|
-26.70%
|
4.20%
|
-58.20%
|
-2.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
32820
|
memphis, tn-ms-ar
|
43
|
11.70%
|
-48.30%
|
-11
|
-19.00%
|
-15.00%
|
5.10%
|
-48.70%
|
-0.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
35380
|
new orleans-metairie, la
|
44
|
12.10%
|
-36.20%
|
-10
|
-13.20%
|
-28.60%
|
0.90%
|
-44.50%
|
-1.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
40060
|
richmond, va
|
45
|
11.10%
|
-44.90%
|
-5
|
-8.90%
|
-24.50%
|
3.20%
|
-68.20%
|
-3.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
39580
|
raleigh, nc
|
46
|
4.10%
|
-38.60%
|
-15
|
-25.90%
|
-11.00%
|
3.70%
|
-64.00%
|
-4.30%
|
8/22/2020
|
15380
|
buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny
|
47
|
10.30%
|
-40.70%
|
2
|
4.90%
|
-3.30%
|
6.40%
|
-53.10%
|
-2.30%
|
8/22/2020
|
25540
|
hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct
|
48
|
7.00%
|
-31.90%
|
-21
|
-32.80%
|
4.90%
|
3.20%
|
-62.00%
|
-3.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
13820
|
birmingham-hoover, al
|
49
|
6.30%
|
-37.00%
|
-11
|
-17.70%
|
-10.10%
|
3.10%
|
-41.10%
|
-0.60%
|
8/22/2020
|
40380
|
rochester, ny
|
50
|
8.00%
|
-38.60%
|
-11
|
-28.20%
|
8.10%
|
7.40%
|
-55.90%
|
-2.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
46060
|
tucson, az
|
51
|
11.20%
|
-43.00%
|
-11
|
-19.60%
|
-3.70%
|
5.80%
|
-46.40%
|
-0.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
41620
|
salt lake city, ut
|
52
|
17.70%
|
-61.70%
|
-9
|
-23.70%
|
-11.40%
|
10.00%
|
-57.20%
|
0.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
24340
|
grand rapids-wyoming, mi
|
53
|
7.20%
|
-42.60%
|
3
|
7.10%
|
-18.70%
|
4.20%
|
-55.80%
|
-2.30%
|
8/22/2020
|
46140
|
tulsa, ok
|
54
|
15.00%
|
-42.00%
|
-10
|
-16.70%
|
-28.30%
|
1.90%
|
-43.70%
|
-0.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
10580
|
albany-schenectady-troy, ny
|
55
|
17.10%
|
-42.40%
|
-10
|
-12.70%
|
-21.10%
|
2.50%
|
-46.30%
|
-0.60%
|
8/22/2020
|
10740
|
albuquerque, nm
|
56
|
21.30%
|
-50.10%
|
-11
|
-20.00%
|
-20.80%
|
5.00%
|
-53.50%
|
-1.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
36540
|
omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia
|
57
|
7.50%
|
-41.60%
|
11
|
31.40%
|
-21.40%
|
3.60%
|
-61.80%
|
-2.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
49340
|
worcester, ma-ct
|
58
|
9.00%
|
-53.70%
|
-20
|
-32.80%
|
-16.50%
|
6.70%
|
-68.30%
|
-3.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
28940
|
knoxville, tn
|
59
|
7.80%
|
-50.30%
|
-10
|
-15.40%
|
-17.60%
|
4.40%
|
-56.60%
|
-1.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
14860
|
bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct
|
60
|
-1.20%
|
-24.00%
|
-37
|
-40.20%
|
2.70%
|
1.70%
|
-52.30%
|
-2.20%
|
8/22/2020
|
24860
|
greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc
|
61
|
3.00%
|
-36.00%
|
-4
|
-6.40%
|
-23.00%
|
1.50%
|
-34.70%
|
0.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
35840
|
north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl
|
62
|
3.00%
|
-27.80%
|
-22
|
-23.40%
|
11.30%
|
2.80%
|
-27.80%
|
-0.20%
|
8/22/2020
|
35300
|
new haven-milford, ct
|
63
|
6.40%
|
-26.40%
|
-25
|
-37.30%
|
19.60%
|
3.40%
|
-60.10%
|
-3.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
19380
|
dayton, oh
|
64
|
15.90%
|
-47.80%
|
-13
|
-26.50%
|
-30.40%
|
3.40%
|
-54.90%
|
-1.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
46520
|
urban honolulu, hi
|
65
|
-11.30%
|
32.80%
|
8
|
13.60%
|
5.60%
|
-1.40%
|
-26.50%
|
-2.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
10900
|
allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj
|
66
|
24.40%
|
-58.80%
|
-28
|
-44.40%
|
-15.60%
|
7.20%
|
-63.20%
|
-1.20%
|
8/22/2020
|
17900
|
columbia, sc
|
67
|
8.60%
|
-49.20%
|
-15
|
-26.80%
|
-24.60%
|
3.60%
|
-61.10%
|
-2.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
12940
|
baton rouge, la
|
68
|
10.50%
|
-31.90%
|
0
|
0.00%
|
-21.50%
|
0.90%
|
-38.00%
|
-0.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
24660
|
greensboro-high point, nc
|
69
|
12.90%
|
-45.70%
|
-13
|
-20.60%
|
-27.00%
|
2.80%
|
-47.20%
|
-0.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
23420
|
fresno, ca
|
70
|
4.90%
|
-58.80%
|
-22
|
-44.90%
|
-18.00%
|
8.70%
|
-63.50%
|
-1.50%
|
8/22/2020
|
16700
|
charleston-north charleston, sc
|
71
|
11.50%
|
-37.80%
|
-15
|
-19.00%
|
-8.40%
|
2.70%
|
-49.30%
|
-2.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
30780
|
little rock-north little rock-conway, ar
|
72
|
18.80%
|
-46.70%
|
-22
|
-33.90%
|
-21.90%
|
3.40%
|
-42.90%
|
0.20%
|
8/22/2020
|
15980
|
cape coral-fort myers, fl
|
73
|
12.30%
|
-30.90%
|
-25
|
-24.50%
|
-0.40%
|
2.30%
|
-34.70%
|
-0.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
10420
|
akron, oh
|
74
|
8.20%
|
-51.10%
|
-6
|
-11.50%
|
-15.50%
|
6.40%
|
-53.40%
|
-1.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
21340
|
el paso, tx
|
75
|
11.50%
|
-43.40%
|
-15
|
-22.70%
|
2.00%
|
5.10%
|
-61.30%
|
-1.50%
|
8/22/2020
|
37100
|
oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca
|
76
|
10.90%
|
-46.50%
|
-15
|
-26.80%
|
-15.50%
|
4.80%
|
-64.10%
|
-3.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
17820
|
colorado springs, co
|
77
|
7.60%
|
-41.60%
|
-8
|
-19.10%
|
-10.80%
|
5.50%
|
-51.30%
|
-2.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
31540
|
madison, wi
|
78
|
5.70%
|
-40.80%
|
-7
|
-12.30%
|
7.50%
|
6.50%
|
-41.20%
|
-0.60%
|
8/22/2020
|
12540
|
bakersfield, ca
|
79
|
14.40%
|
-48.80%
|
-14
|
-28.60%
|
1.10%
|
8.00%
|
-62.40%
|
-2.30%
|
8/22/2020
|
49180
|
winston-salem, nc
|
80
|
10.00%
|
-47.80%
|
-12
|
-17.70%
|
-27.40%
|
2.90%
|
-51.20%
|
-0.60%
|
8/22/2020
|
45060
|
syracuse, ny
|
81
|
5.30%
|
-43.10%
|
7
|
11.90%
|
-11.10%
|
4.50%
|
-49.00%
|
-1.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
19660
|
deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl
|
82
|
3.40%
|
-38.40%
|
-12
|
-15.60%
|
-17.00%
|
2.20%
|
-55.60%
|
-2.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
14260
|
boise city, id
|
83
|
8.50%
|
-58.10%
|
-5
|
-11.90%
|
-6.70%
|
10.90%
|
-75.80%
|
-6.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
48620
|
wichita, ks
|
84
|
21.50%
|
-46.40%
|
-3
|
-5.70%
|
-29.40%
|
2.70%
|
-38.40%
|
0.90%
|
8/22/2020
|
45780
|
toledo, oh
|
85
|
15.70%
|
-41.10%
|
-9
|
-16.70%
|
-8.10%
|
4.90%
|
17.10%
|
6.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
19780
|
des moines-west des moines, ia
|
86
|
-0.20%
|
-30.30%
|
-9
|
-13.90%
|
-8.60%
|
2.20%
|
-33.60%
|
-0.80%
|
8/22/2020
|
44140
|
springfield, ma
|
87
|
23.20%
|
-47.20%
|
-8
|
-14.00%
|
-21.60%
|
4.20%
|
-57.70%
|
-1.80%
|
8/22/2020
|
29460
|
lakeland-winter haven, fl
|
88
|
6.40%
|
-25.00%
|
-4
|
-6.00%
|
-11.70%
|
1.40%
|
-35.90%
|
-1.00%
|
8/22/2020
|
37340
|
palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl
|
89
|
6.20%
|
-36.60%
|
-6
|
-9.50%
|
-29.80%
|
0.80%
|
-56.00%
|
-2.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
32580
|
mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx
|
90
|
11.80%
|
-44.10%
|
-11
|
-11.80%
|
-29.80%
|
1.20%
|
-31.00%
|
0.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
25420
|
harrisburg-carlisle, pa
|
91
|
6.00%
|
-49.40%
|
-21
|
-37.50%
|
-0.70%
|
7.20%
|
-52.60%
|
-1.10%
|
8/22/2020
|
42540
|
scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa
|
92
|
18.70%
|
-52.80%
|
-19
|
-24.40%
|
-26.90%
|
3.10%
|
-55.80%
|
-0.60%
|
8/22/2020
|
12260
|
augusta-richmond county, ga-sc
|
93
|
7.00%
|
-45.60%
|
-16
|
-22.90%
|
-29.70%
|
2.10%
|
-52.40%
|
-0.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
49660
|
youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa
|
94
|
4.90%
|
-52.50%
|
-13
|
-18.60%
|
-19.30%
|
4.60%
|
-59.90%
|
-1.70%
|
8/22/2020
|
44700
|
stockton-lodi, ca
|
95
|
5.40%
|
-61.00%
|
-9
|
-18.80%
|
-20.00%
|
9.30%
|
-72.80%
|
-3.50%
|
8/22/2020
|
20500
|
durham-chapel hill, nc
|
96
|
12.80%
|
-39.90%
|
-11
|
-16.40%
|
-18.20%
|
2.70%
|
-61.10%
|
-3.30%
|
8/22/2020
|
38860
|
portland-south portland, me
|
97
|
10.70%
|
-47.40%
|
-16
|
-27.60%
|
-4.60%
|
6.00%
|
-63.60%
|
-2.20%
|
8/22/2020
|
44060
|
spokane-spokane valley, wa
|
98
|
13.50%
|
-45.50%
|
-6
|
-13.00%
|
-15.50%
|
5.60%
|
-52.20%
|
-1.40%
|
8/22/2020
|
16860
|
chattanooga, tn-ga
|
99
|
13.90%
|
-49.90%
|
-9
|
-14.30%
|
-20.10%
|
4.20%
|
-65.40%
|
-2.50%
|
8/22/2020
|
27140
|
jackson, ms
|
100
|
21.80%
|
-42.80%
|
-13
|
-14.40%
|
-41.40%
|
0.10%
|
-52.10%
|
-1.00%
About realtor.com®
Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.
Media Contacts:
Cody Horvat, [email protected]
SOURCE realtor.com