Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Housing's Supply and Demand Imbalance Enters Uncharted Territory

Real estate activity grows beyond pre-pandemic pace for sixth week in a row

News provided by

realtor.com

Aug 27, 2020, 06:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyer demand has shown no signs of slowing down as homes are selling nine days faster than this time last year, despite 15 consecutive weeks of solid price growth, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Recovery Report for the week ending Aug. 22.  With national inventory down 37 percent year-over-year, buyers' heightened demand is creating a marketplace that tilts the scales in favor of sellers as bidding wars, multiple offers and a blistering pace of sales become the new normal. 

The realtor.com® Housing Market Recovery Index reached 106.6 nationwide for the week ending Aug. 22, posting a 1.8 point increase over last week and 6.6 points above the pre-COVID baseline of January 2020. The 'housing demand' component of the index, measured by growth in search traffic, remained above the recovery baseline, with this week's index reaching 124.1, the highest index value since March. However, the 'housing supply' component, measured by new listing growth, declined back down to 95.5, after having briefly surpassed the recovery baseline two weeks ago.

"There's a record level of buyers competing in the housing market right now," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "In a typical year, buyer-seller activity would be dwindling down heading into Labor Day, but 2020 has been nothing short of abnormal. It may be late August, but we're in the thick of the homebuying season, with busy open houses, multiple offers and even bidding wars becoming the common theme in many markets. First-time home buyers face the biggest hurdles and have to lean on financing to keep their home ownership dreams alive".

Weekly listings data findings:

  • Time on market is now nine days faster than last year. Whether the urgency comes from a desire to lock in a low mortgage rate or to make a bid before someone else does, buyers are moving faster than this time last year. This means homes are sitting on the market for less time, despite higher price tags.
  • Total inventory was down 37 percent. Buyers are motivated by low mortgage rates and a strong desire to find their own place as the remote work trend begins to look long term. They're quickly putting offers on homes that come up for sale, evaporating the overall number of homes for sale. Any other insights on what is driving down inventory?]
  • Median listing prices grew at 10.3 percent over last year, the fastest pace of growth since January 2018. This marks the 15th consecutive week of price growth at or equal to the previous week's yearly pace--a remarkable feat considering the economic backdrop of a recession and continuing job losses. Consistently rising home price growth is the market's answer to balancing the insufficient availability of homes for sale against a steady stream of homebuyers.
  • New listings were down 13 percent. The new listings trend lost some additional momentum for the second week in a row, but remains well above mid-April lows. Home sales surged in June and July as pent up buyers flooded the market. More new sellers could keep sales elevated into the fall, but on the other hand, fewer new sellers could mean more price growth.

Listings Data Summary:

Week ending Aug 22

Week ending Aug 15

Week ending Aug 8

First Two Weeks March

Total Listings

-37% YOY

-36% YOY

-36% YOY

-16% YOY

Time on Market

9 days faster YOY

4 days faster YOY

4 days faster YOY

4 days faster YOY

Median Listing Prices

+10.3% YOY

+10.1% YOY

+9.9% YOY

+4.5% YOY

New Listings

-13% YOY

-11% YOY

-6% YOY

+5% YOY

Top 50 Metros Recovery Index

Rank

Metro

Recovery Index (Week Ending 8/22)

Recovery Index (Weekly Change)

1

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.

123.9

-2.1

2

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

118.6

-2.1

3

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

116.9

5.1

4

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

115.8

1.9

5

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

115.7

3.3

6

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.

115

-1.5

7

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

114.9

-0.6

8

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

114.9

-0.8

9

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

113.7

2.3

10

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

112.9

1.8

11

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

112.4

2.3

12

Rochester, N.Y.

111.7

1.9

13

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

111.7

-2.6

14

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

110.8

4

15

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.

110.7

0.8

16

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.

109.6

5.7

17

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.

109.5

-2.5

18

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.

109.5

3.4

19

Pittsburgh, Pa.

109.2

2.9

20

Austin-Round Rock, Texas

109

0.3

21

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.

107.8

6.7

22

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

107.1

1.8

23

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.

107.1

3.1

24

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

106.5

0.8

25

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.

106.4

8

26

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.

105.9

3.6

27

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.

105.8

3.6

28

Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

105.3

9.8

29

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

104.6

-2.1

30

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich

104.4

1.4

31

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

104.1

2.9

32

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

104.1

3.1

33

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

104.1

-1

34

Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.

103.3

4.6

35

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

103.3

1.3

36

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.

103.2

5.3

37

Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.

102.7

4.7

38

Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.

102.6

-1

39

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

101.7

3.9

40

Raleigh, N.C.

101.7

3.4

41

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.

100.6

1.3

42

St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.

100.4

4.8

43

New Orleans-Metairie, La.

100.3

1.1

44

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.

100.3

10.2

45

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

99.3

3.4

46

Columbus, Ohio

99.3

5.1

47

Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

99.1

1.4

48

Jacksonville, Fla.

98.6

-1.9

49

Richmond, Va.

98.3

4.1

50

Oklahoma City, Okla.

90.4

-3.6

Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:

https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-august-22-2020/

Link to Index Commentary Blog Post: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-august-22-data/

Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.

week_end_date

cbsa_code

cbsa_title

hh_rank

median_listing_price_yy

active_listing_count_yy

median_days_on_market_by_day_yy

median_days_on_market_yy

new_listing_count_yy

new_listing_share_yy

price_reduced_count_yy

price_reduced_share_yy

8/22/2020

35620

new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa

1

11.90%

-11.30%

-18

-24.70%

0.10%

0.90%

-37.00%

-1.60%

8/22/2020

31080

los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca

2

20.50%

-27.50%

-3

-5.70%

-11.50%

2.00%

-49.50%

-2.10%

8/22/2020

16980

chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi

3

7.00%

-33.20%

-13

-25.00%

-7.80%

3.40%

-44.30%

-1.70%

8/22/2020

19100

dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx

4

3.40%

-40.80%

-10

-18.20%

-17.00%

3.30%

-56.60%

-3.30%

8/22/2020

26420

houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx

5

5.70%

-30.10%

-8

-13.60%

-8.80%

2.20%

-43.40%

-1.90%

8/22/2020

37980

philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md

6

18.00%

-45.30%

-19

-30.20%

-12.20%

4.40%

-54.60%

-1.70%

8/22/2020

47900

washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv

7

10.50%

-43.70%

-15

-33.30%

-10.70%

5.80%

-52.60%

-1.60%

8/22/2020

33100

miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl

8

0.90%

-12.90%

-5

-5.00%

-4.00%

0.50%

-28.20%

-0.90%

8/22/2020

12060

atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga

9

10.60%

-42.90%

-10

-17.90%

-20.50%

3.20%

-54.30%

-1.90%

8/22/2020

14460

boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh

10

15.40%

-36.00%

-22

-37.30%

-20.10%

2.60%

-52.90%

-2.30%

8/22/2020

41860

san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca

11

11.20%

-12.70%

-7

-16.70%

-6.20%

1.00%

-30.70%

-1.50%

8/22/2020

19820

detroit-warren-dearborn, mi

12

11.60%

-43.40%

-5

-12.20%

-23.90%

3.20%

-56.80%

-2.30%

8/22/2020

38060

phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az

13

6.50%

-42.50%

-17

-30.40%

-4.70%

6.10%

-59.30%

-3.80%

8/22/2020

42660

seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa

14

4.30%

-26.20%

-11

-25.00%

-2.20%

3.60%

-57.40%

-4.10%

8/22/2020

33460

minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi

15

4.60%

-28.70%

-9

-20.00%

-5.50%

3.30%

-54.30%

-3.10%

8/22/2020

40140

riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca

16

11.20%

-55.80%

-14

-23.30%

-13.90%

7.30%

-72.20%

-3.00%

8/22/2020

45300

tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl

17

8.10%

-41.80%

-12

-18.80%

-16.80%

3.30%

-47.10%

-1.10%

8/22/2020

41740

san diego-carlsbad, ca

18

6.50%

-43.50%

-11

-23.90%

-15.00%

5.10%

-58.30%

-2.50%

8/22/2020

41180

st. louis, mo-il

19

9.80%

-37.70%

-4

-6.50%

-15.00%

2.90%

-49.10%

-1.70%

8/22/2020

19740

denver-aurora-lakewood, co

20

7.80%

-36.90%

-7

-16.30%

-12.10%

4.20%

-52.40%

-3.60%

8/22/2020

12580

baltimore-columbia-towson, md

21

3.90%

-52.40%

-17

-30.40%

-10.60%

6.50%

-65.20%

-2.90%

8/22/2020

38300

pittsburgh, pa

22

25.00%

-34.70%

-10

-15.40%

-7.20%

3.10%

-38.60%

-0.80%

8/22/2020

38900

portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa

23

5.90%

-42.70%

-4

-8.90%

-11.50%

4.90%

-30.90%

1.40%

8/22/2020

16740

charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc

24

7.20%

-46.80%

-14

-25.00%

-17.00%

4.70%

-60.50%

-2.90%

8/22/2020

36740

orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl

25

0.90%

-17.40%

-7

-10.80%

-0.80%

1.60%

-32.80%

-1.70%

8/22/2020

17460

cleveland-elyria, oh

26

14.50%

-51.20%

-10

-17.00%

-25.00%

4.30%

-51.50%

-0.50%

8/22/2020

41700

san antonio-new braunfels, tx

27

5.30%

-41.00%

-9

-15.00%

-7.00%

3.80%

-48.40%

-1.40%

8/22/2020

17140

cincinnati, oh-ky-in

28

18.10%

-47.70%

-10

-19.20%

-24.90%

4.10%

-51.10%

-0.90%

8/22/2020

40900

sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca

29

7.70%

-51.20%

-11

-23.40%

-4.40%

8.70%

-66.80%

-3.80%

8/22/2020

28140

kansas city, mo-ks

30

13.40%

-49.80%

0

0.00%

-29.60%

3.60%

-58.80%

-1.80%

8/22/2020

18140

columbus, oh

31

6.10%

-46.20%

-8

-18.60%

-16.70%

5.80%

-60.30%

-3.80%

8/22/2020

26900

indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in

32

14.60%

-57.50%

-5

-10.00%

-21.30%

6.50%

-54.10%

0.00%

8/22/2020

29820

las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv

33

6.60%

-10.70%

-10

-20.00%

5.60%

1.40%

-43.60%

-4.00%

8/22/2020

12420

austin-round rock, tx

34

11.20%

-43.40%

-14

-24.60%

-12.90%

4.20%

-62.60%

-4.10%

8/22/2020

34980

nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn

35

5.60%

-32.40%

-6

-15.80%

-16.90%

2.40%

-47.60%

-1.80%

8/22/2020

41940

san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca

36

6.90%

-23.60%

-12

-27.30%

25.30%

6.30%

-39.00%

-2.40%

8/22/2020

47260

virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc

37

11.70%

-44.60%

-19

-32.80%

-2.10%

5.00%

-69.30%

-3.10%

8/22/2020

33340

milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi

38

6.80%

-41.40%

-2

-4.70%

-5.90%

5.90%

-49.90%

-1.90%

8/22/2020

39300

providence-warwick, ri-ma

39

11.40%

-52.30%

-15

-25.40%

-17.90%

6.10%

-67.20%

-2.40%

8/22/2020

27260

jacksonville, fl

40

3.50%

-38.10%

-8

-11.30%

-24.20%

1.60%

-50.50%

-1.90%

8/22/2020

36420

oklahoma city, ok

41

7.70%

-36.90%

0

0.00%

-26.90%

1.20%

-49.60%

-1.90%

8/22/2020

31140

louisville/jefferson county, ky-in

42

3.30%

-49.20%

-8

-17.80%

-26.70%

4.20%

-58.20%

-2.00%

8/22/2020

32820

memphis, tn-ms-ar

43

11.70%

-48.30%

-11

-19.00%

-15.00%

5.10%

-48.70%

-0.40%

8/22/2020

35380

new orleans-metairie, la

44

12.10%

-36.20%

-10

-13.20%

-28.60%

0.90%

-44.50%

-1.00%

8/22/2020

40060

richmond, va

45

11.10%

-44.90%

-5

-8.90%

-24.50%

3.20%

-68.20%

-3.40%

8/22/2020

39580

raleigh, nc

46

4.10%

-38.60%

-15

-25.90%

-11.00%

3.70%

-64.00%

-4.30%

8/22/2020

15380

buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny

47

10.30%

-40.70%

2

4.90%

-3.30%

6.40%

-53.10%

-2.30%

8/22/2020

25540

hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct

48

7.00%

-31.90%

-21

-32.80%

4.90%

3.20%

-62.00%

-3.10%

8/22/2020

13820

birmingham-hoover, al

49

6.30%

-37.00%

-11

-17.70%

-10.10%

3.10%

-41.10%

-0.60%

8/22/2020

40380

rochester, ny

50

8.00%

-38.60%

-11

-28.20%

8.10%

7.40%

-55.90%

-2.70%

8/22/2020

46060

tucson, az

51

11.20%

-43.00%

-11

-19.60%

-3.70%

5.80%

-46.40%

-0.90%

8/22/2020

41620

salt lake city, ut

52

17.70%

-61.70%

-9

-23.70%

-11.40%

10.00%

-57.20%

0.00%

8/22/2020

24340

grand rapids-wyoming, mi

53

7.20%

-42.60%

3

7.10%

-18.70%

4.20%

-55.80%

-2.30%

8/22/2020

46140

tulsa, ok

54

15.00%

-42.00%

-10

-16.70%

-28.30%

1.90%

-43.70%

-0.40%

8/22/2020

10580

albany-schenectady-troy, ny

55

17.10%

-42.40%

-10

-12.70%

-21.10%

2.50%

-46.30%

-0.60%

8/22/2020

10740

albuquerque, nm

56

21.30%

-50.10%

-11

-20.00%

-20.80%

5.00%

-53.50%

-1.10%

8/22/2020

36540

omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia

57

7.50%

-41.60%

11

31.40%

-21.40%

3.60%

-61.80%

-2.70%

8/22/2020

49340

worcester, ma-ct

58

9.00%

-53.70%

-20

-32.80%

-16.50%

6.70%

-68.30%

-3.00%

8/22/2020

28940

knoxville, tn

59

7.80%

-50.30%

-10

-15.40%

-17.60%

4.40%

-56.60%

-1.40%

8/22/2020

14860

bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct

60

-1.20%

-24.00%

-37

-40.20%

2.70%

1.70%

-52.30%

-2.20%

8/22/2020

24860

greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc

61

3.00%

-36.00%

-4

-6.40%

-23.00%

1.50%

-34.70%

0.00%

8/22/2020

35840

north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl

62

3.00%

-27.80%

-22

-23.40%

11.30%

2.80%

-27.80%

-0.20%

8/22/2020

35300

new haven-milford, ct

63

6.40%

-26.40%

-25

-37.30%

19.60%

3.40%

-60.10%

-3.00%

8/22/2020

19380

dayton, oh

64

15.90%

-47.80%

-13

-26.50%

-30.40%

3.40%

-54.90%

-1.70%

8/22/2020

46520

urban honolulu, hi

65

-11.30%

32.80%

8

13.60%

5.60%

-1.40%

-26.50%

-2.40%

8/22/2020

10900

allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj

66

24.40%

-58.80%

-28

-44.40%

-15.60%

7.20%

-63.20%

-1.20%

8/22/2020

17900

columbia, sc

67

8.60%

-49.20%

-15

-26.80%

-24.60%

3.60%

-61.10%

-2.10%

8/22/2020

12940

baton rouge, la

68

10.50%

-31.90%

0

0.00%

-21.50%

0.90%

-38.00%

-0.70%

8/22/2020

24660

greensboro-high point, nc

69

12.90%

-45.70%

-13

-20.60%

-27.00%

2.80%

-47.20%

-0.40%

8/22/2020

23420

fresno, ca

70

4.90%

-58.80%

-22

-44.90%

-18.00%

8.70%

-63.50%

-1.50%

8/22/2020

16700

charleston-north charleston, sc

71

11.50%

-37.80%

-15

-19.00%

-8.40%

2.70%

-49.30%

-2.10%

8/22/2020

30780

little rock-north little rock-conway, ar

72

18.80%

-46.70%

-22

-33.90%

-21.90%

3.40%

-42.90%

0.20%

8/22/2020

15980

cape coral-fort myers, fl

73

12.30%

-30.90%

-25

-24.50%

-0.40%

2.30%

-34.70%

-0.40%

8/22/2020

10420

akron, oh

74

8.20%

-51.10%

-6

-11.50%

-15.50%

6.40%

-53.40%

-1.00%

8/22/2020

21340

el paso, tx

75

11.50%

-43.40%

-15

-22.70%

2.00%

5.10%

-61.30%

-1.50%

8/22/2020

37100

oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca

76

10.90%

-46.50%

-15

-26.80%

-15.50%

4.80%

-64.10%

-3.10%

8/22/2020

17820

colorado springs, co

77

7.60%

-41.60%

-8

-19.10%

-10.80%

5.50%

-51.30%

-2.00%

8/22/2020

31540

madison, wi

78

5.70%

-40.80%

-7

-12.30%

7.50%

6.50%

-41.20%

-0.60%

8/22/2020

12540

bakersfield, ca

79

14.40%

-48.80%

-14

-28.60%

1.10%

8.00%

-62.40%

-2.30%

8/22/2020

49180

winston-salem, nc

80

10.00%

-47.80%

-12

-17.70%

-27.40%

2.90%

-51.20%

-0.60%

8/22/2020

45060

syracuse, ny

81

5.30%

-43.10%

7

11.90%

-11.10%

4.50%

-49.00%

-1.10%

8/22/2020

19660

deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl

82

3.40%

-38.40%

-12

-15.60%

-17.00%

2.20%

-55.60%

-2.10%

8/22/2020

14260

boise city, id

83

8.50%

-58.10%

-5

-11.90%

-6.70%

10.90%

-75.80%

-6.40%

8/22/2020

48620

wichita, ks

84

21.50%

-46.40%

-3

-5.70%

-29.40%

2.70%

-38.40%

0.90%

8/22/2020

45780

toledo, oh

85

15.70%

-41.10%

-9

-16.70%

-8.10%

4.90%

17.10%

6.70%

8/22/2020

19780

des moines-west des moines, ia

86

-0.20%

-30.30%

-9

-13.90%

-8.60%

2.20%

-33.60%

-0.80%

8/22/2020

44140

springfield, ma

87

23.20%

-47.20%

-8

-14.00%

-21.60%

4.20%

-57.70%

-1.80%

8/22/2020

29460

lakeland-winter haven, fl

88

6.40%

-25.00%

-4

-6.00%

-11.70%

1.40%

-35.90%

-1.00%

8/22/2020

37340

palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl

89

6.20%

-36.60%

-6

-9.50%

-29.80%

0.80%

-56.00%

-2.70%

8/22/2020

32580

mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx

90

11.80%

-44.10%

-11

-11.80%

-29.80%

1.20%

-31.00%

0.70%

8/22/2020

25420

harrisburg-carlisle, pa

91

6.00%

-49.40%

-21

-37.50%

-0.70%

7.20%

-52.60%

-1.10%

8/22/2020

42540

scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa

92

18.70%

-52.80%

-19

-24.40%

-26.90%

3.10%

-55.80%

-0.60%

8/22/2020

12260

augusta-richmond county, ga-sc

93

7.00%

-45.60%

-16

-22.90%

-29.70%

2.10%

-52.40%

-0.70%

8/22/2020

49660

youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa

94

4.90%

-52.50%

-13

-18.60%

-19.30%

4.60%

-59.90%

-1.70%

8/22/2020

44700

stockton-lodi, ca

95

5.40%

-61.00%

-9

-18.80%

-20.00%

9.30%

-72.80%

-3.50%

8/22/2020

20500

durham-chapel hill, nc

96

12.80%

-39.90%

-11

-16.40%

-18.20%

2.70%

-61.10%

-3.30%

8/22/2020

38860

portland-south portland, me

97

10.70%

-47.40%

-16

-27.60%

-4.60%

6.00%

-63.60%

-2.20%

8/22/2020

44060

spokane-spokane valley, wa

98

13.50%

-45.50%

-6

-13.00%

-15.50%

5.60%

-52.20%

-1.40%

8/22/2020

16860

chattanooga, tn-ga

99

13.90%

-49.90%

-9

-14.30%

-20.10%

4.20%

-65.40%

-2.50%

8/22/2020

27140

jackson, ms

100

21.80%

-42.80%

-13

-14.40%

-41.40%

0.10%

-52.10%

-1.00%

About realtor.com®
Realtor.com® makes buying, selling and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Media Contacts: 
Cody Horvat, [email protected]

SOURCE realtor.com

Related Links

http://www.realtor.com

Also from this source

Realtor.com® Helps Home Shoppers Understand a Property's Flood...

Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Listing Prices Surprise with ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics