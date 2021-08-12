Realtor.com®'s 2021 Hottest ZIP Codes in America Are Hotter Than Ever Before

The U.S. is in the middle of one of the hottest housing markets of all time. Home prices reached record-highs in five of the first six months of 2021, which has helped fuel demand for the relatively affordable areas on Realtor.com®'s Hottest ZIP Codes list. Homes in the top 10 are flying off the market in six days on average, 31 days faster than the rest of the country and 10 days faster than their respective metros in June – and three times faster than last year's list (18 days). Additionally, Realtor.com® home listing views are up 156% year-over-year in these areas, which is 3.9 times higher than June's national average.

"By definition, the ZIPs that make our annual hottest report are very competitive, but this year, they are white hot. Homes in this year's ZIPs are under contract in less than a week, which is three times faster than the contract times for last year's hottest markets," said Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale . "While there's no question that buyers have faced a challenging housing market during the pandemic, our Hottest ZIPs list also highlights some of the silver linings. The rise in remote work has given some buyers more flexibility to live wherever they want, and many are finding larger homes at lower prices, as well as a higher quality of life, in the 2021 Hottest ZIPs."

Smaller budgets buy bigger homes in Hottest ZIPs

With demand for more space being met with a lack of affordable housing inventory, Americans are scouring the market for areas where they can get more home for their money. In seven of this year's top 10 Hottest ZIPs, median asking prices were 27.6%, or $106,000, lower than the national average in June . Eight of the top 10 saw median listing prices that were lower than in their overall metro areas in June and five ZIPs have asking prices that were at least 20% lower, including: No.1 ZIP 80916 in East Colorado Springs, which is 36% below overall Colorado Springs, along with West Irondequoit (ZIP 14617), 27.9% lower; S. Manchester Proper (ZIP 03103), 23.2% lower; Brentwood (ZIP 27617), 22.4% lower; and Lincoln Village (ZIP 43228), 21.6% lower.

Homebuyers are also finding more space for their money in the 2021 Hottest ZIPs. At a median of 1,850 square feet, homes in the Hottest ZIPs are 110 square feet larger than the typical U.S. home for sale, and each square foot is priced on average 3.7% lower than in surrounding metro areas, giving buyers a chance to get more home for their money. Many of these ZIPs are starter-home neighborhoods in metros where homes are larger. The three Hottest ZIPs where buyers get the most bang for their buck are: West Irondequoit (ZIP 14617) at $118 per square foot; Lincoln Village (ZIP 43228) at $146 per square foot; and Farmington (ZIP 48336) at $159 per square foot.

Hottest ZIPs reside in more suburban metros with higher millennial incomes

The 2021 Hottest ZIPs also show skyrocketing buyer interest in more suburban areas with strong millennial job markets. Among the 2021 Hottest ZIPs, only Peabody, Mass. (ZIP 01960) and Farmington, Mich. (ZIP 48336) are located in one of the 20 largest U.S. metropolitan areas by population: Boston and Detroit, respectively. The remaining ZIPs are in relatively less-dense secondary metros, with populations under three million. Overall, this year's top 10 ZIPs are located an average of 16 miles, or 21 minutes, from the downtown areas of the surrounding metros.

While most of the Hottest ZIPs don't offer a robust city life, they do offer strong job markets where younger Americans are gaining ground. In fact, the median household income for millennials aged 25-34 in the Hottest ZIPs is $71,127, which is 6.7% higher than the national average for this group at $66,661. Older millennials (aged 35-44) bring home a median income of $88,698 in the 2021 Hottest ZIPs, 6.3% above the national average for this group. With many now 40-years-old, older millennials have established a solid financial foundation in the Hottest ZIPs where their dollars go further.

"Prior to COVID, homeownership may have been a few years off for younger millennials, many of whom are building their careers, but flexible work arrangements are now enabling some to make a homebuying play. Building on older millennials' success establishing themselves as homeowners in up-and-coming areas across secondary metros, younger millennials are pioneering into new ZIPs where relatively higher incomes make them more competitive buyers," said Realtor.com® Senior Economist George Ratiu .

Hottest markets are homeownership hotspots for younger and older millennials

America's Hottest ZIP Codes also have a proven track record with millennial homeownership. In fact, young millennials, ages 25-34 years old, in the Hottest ZIPs have a homeownership rate of 46%, which beats their national average of 44%. Moreover, half of the top 10 ZIPs meet or beat the national homeownership rate for young millennials, including: West Irondequoit (ZIP 14617) at 82.8%, Brentwood (ZIP 27616) at 57.1%, Peabody (ZIP 01960) at 49.8%, Farmington (ZIP 48336) at 54.0% and Milford (ZIP 01757) at 44.3%

Older, more established millennials are also successful in the top 10 Hottest ZIPs. In fact, 73% of millennials aged 35-44 own homes in these areas versus their national average of 57%. Half of the top 10 ZIPs have older millennial homeownership rates that beat or meet the national average, including: West Irondequoit (ZIP 14617) at 85.8%, Brentwood (ZIP 27616) at 67.3%, Farmington (ZIP 48336) at 65.7%, Milford (ZIP 01757) at 58.9% and Peabody (ZIP 01960) at 57.9%.

Preparation is key for any homebuyer in today's frenzied market, especially younger buyers with fewer resources. In addition to staying up-to-date on housing market insights and tips , home shoppers can use tools like the Realtor.com® Real Estate app , where they can sign up for custom search alerts about new listings and price drops on saved homes.

2021 Hottest ZIP Codes in America

1) ZIP 80916 East Colorado Springs, Colo. (Colorado Springs) – ZIP 80916 is located on the east side of town and is home to the Colorado Springs Airport and Peterson Airforce Base. The area is known for its affordable homes, built in the 1970s and 80s, and the quick commute to military bases and defense contractors, such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. In recent years, the ZIP has seen an influx of buyers from California and Texas looking to enjoy the outdoors and take advantage of top-rated schools including Irwin Charter High School, rated eight out of 10 by GreatSchools.org. On the weekend, locals enjoy hiking and rock climbing in places like Garden of the Gods and Pike's Peak. Colorado Springs is no stranger to the Hottest ZIPs list, ZIP 80911, also in Colorado Springs, ranked No. 1 in 2020.

Housing Stats: Homes in ZIP 80916 spend an average of four days on market, eight days less than the Colorado Springs metro as a whole and 33 days less than the national median. The median listing price is $318,000, up 19.8% year-over-year, but 36% lower than the metro and 17% lower than the national median. While this ZIP lags behind in homeownership with fifty-one percent of residents and 40% of younger millennials owning a home, it shows promise thanks to young households. Seventy-four percent of the population in this ZIP is under age 45.

2) ZIP 14617 West Irondequoit, N.Y. (Rochester) – ZIP 14617 is in the northwestern part of the state on Lake Ontario and is part of New York's third largest metro area. Rochester offers a unique blend of history and innovation: Homes and commercial buildings date back a century or more, while the city's downtown is undergoing development and revitalization. During COVID, the area drew home buyers from Boston and New York City looking for more affordable real estate. In addition to a great school system, Iroquois Middle School is rated eight out of 10 on GreatSchools.org, and lower cost of living, Rochester offers a family-friendly environment, including more than 3,500 acres of nationally recognized parks, outdoor festivals, amusement parks, baseball games at Frontier Field, the Buffalo Bills' training camp in the warmer months and nearby ski slopes and sledding hills in the winter. No stranger to Realtor.com®'s Hottest ZIPs list, West Irondequoit (ZIP 14617) ranked No. 3 last year.

Housing stats: Homes in ZIP 14617 sell in an average of just six days, six day faster than the metro area and 31 days faster than the national median. Median listing price is $175,000, up 9.4% from last year, but 28% and 55% lower than metro and U.S. respectively. Eighty percent of residents in ZIP 14617 are homeowners, and younger millennial homeownership is 83% -- both well above the national average.

3) ZIP 01960 Peabody, Mass. (Boston) – ZIP 01960 is part of Massachusetts' North Shore, just 20 miles northeast of Boston. Near major highways like I-95, Peabody offers convenient access to vacation spots along New England's rocky coastline and into the ski mountains of New Hampshire and Maine. Homes are more affordable compared to Boston proper and its adjacent suburbs. Locals view Peabody as its own city, filled with hotels and restaurants, as well as the Northshore Mall, one of the region's largest shopping centers. With its abundance of single-level, ranch-style houses, more affordable asking prices, lower taxes and retirement-friendly lifestyle, the area attracts empty nesters looking for homes that will be more manageable in their retirement years. Peabody ranked No. 5 on Realtor.com®'s Hottest ZIPs list in 2018.

Housing stats: Homes in Peabody sell in an average of three days, 19 days faster than the Boston metro area and 34 days faster than the national median. The median listing price is $625,000, 11% lower than the metro, but 62% higher than the national median. Sixty-three percent of residents in this ZIP are homeowners and, while millennial homeownership is above the U.S. average, just 10% of households are aged 25-34.

4) ZIP 03103 Manchester Proper, N.H. (Manchester)

– ZIP 03103 is on the southside of New Hampshire's most populous city, and offers affordability, a healthy job market and access to outdoor activities such as hiking and skiing. Manchester's bustling downtown, Elm Street, features a number of restaurants and Manchester's Verizon Wireless Arena for hockey games and concerts. The city also boasts Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home to the city's double A Fisher Cats baseball team. The state has no income or sales tax, and ZIP 03103 boasts more affordable homes than some of the neighboring towns. The area's biggest employers are Elliot Health Systems, Southern NH University and Catholic Medical Center, but there is also a burgeoning start-up scene. About 20 miles from the Mass. border, Manchester has become a popular destination for Boston commuters looking for affordability and outdoor space, a trend which became even more prevalent during the pandemic.

Housing stats: Homes in ZIP 03103 spend an average of five days on the market, moving five days faster than the metro and 32 days faster than the national average. Median list price is $315,000, up 30% year-over-year, but 23% lower than metro and 18% lower than the U.S. average. Homeownership lags behind national figures here with 46% of residents in this ZIP and 35% of millennials owning their homes, but the area is young. Sixty-one percent of the population is under age 45.

5) ZIP 27616 Brentwood, N.C. (Raleigh) – ZIP 27616 is centrally located about 20 minutes from downtown Raleigh, Rolesville and Wake Forest. This ZIP offers a range of homes from townhomes to luxury homes priced from $600,000-$700,000. Over the past year, the area has seen an influx of buyers from New York and major metro areas on both coasts who are interested in seeing their dollar go further. The area's largest employer is Duke University and Health System, but the Research Triangle region is home to a number of local tech companies like SAS Institute and satellite offices for IBM and Cisco Systems. One of the biggest perks of the area is its planned communities, including 5401 North which offers parks, restaurants, schools, shops and community events.

Housing Stats: Homes in ZIP 27616 spend an average of five days on market, 10 days less than the Raleigh metro as a whole and 32 days less than the national median. The median listing price is $319,000, up 0.8% year-over-year, and 22% lower than the metro and 17% lower than the national median. Sixty-seven percent of residents in ZIP 27616 are homeowners and younger millennial homeownership is 58%.

6) ZIP 43228 Lincoln Village, Ohio (Columbus) – ZIP 43228 is just 10 miles west of downtown Columbus and offers affordable home options for those looking to size up for a growing family, or those sizing down. There are plenty of state and city parks with biking, hiking and walking trails, while the Short North Arts District has lots of restaurants and shopping. Employers range from venture capital firms and startups like Drive Capital and Root Insurance, to well-known names such as Nationwide Insurance and Wendy's. For those who enjoy sports, there's Ohio State athletics, the NHL's Blue Jackets, AAA baseball at Huntington Park and the Columbus Crew soccer team. Schools in the area are rated highly including Columbus Preparatory Academy, rated eight out of 10 by GreatSchools.org. Thanks to its affordability, Columbus has been seeing an influx of people moving from bigger cities like New York City and Chicago.

Housing stats: Homes in ZIP 43228 sell in an average of just five days, 10 days faster than the metro area and 32 days faster than the national average. The median listing price is $235,000, up 56.7% from last year, but 22% and 39% lower than the metro area and the U.S., respectively. Homeownership lags a bit in this zip. Forty-two percent of residents are homeowners, while the millennial homeownership rate is 33%. However, it has plenty of young people, with 69 percent of the population under age 45,

7) ZIP 01757 Milford, Mass. (Worcester) – ZIP 01602 is located on the southeast side of Worcester and just an hour outside of Boston, offering quick access to both areas' large job markets. Although Milford has lost its primary commuter rail access during the pandemic, the ZIP is within 10 minutes of the Mass. Pike, which leads straight into Boston. The area's largest employer is Dell EMC, but the rise in remote work is making the area a more attractive option for young professionals who don't need to commute into the city every day. Buyers will find their city-level salaries can purchase a lot more house in Milford, where home prices are not only lower than Boston, but have declined slightly since last year – a rarity in today's market. And with plenty of hiking and biking trails and breweries like CraftRoots, Milford is attracting younger buyers ready to pursue the full-time hipster lifestyle.

Housing stats: Homes in Milford spend an average six days on market, 11 days less than the Worcester metro as a whole and 31 days less than the national median. The median listing price is $455,000, 6% and 18% higher than the metro area and the national median, respectively, but notably below nearby Boston's $699,000 median asking price. Sixty-two percent of residents in this ZIP are homeowners and millennial homeownership is 44% among those aged 25-34, and 59% in the 34-44 age bracket.

8) ZIP 03301 Concord Proper, N.H. (Concord) – ZIP 03301, located in the heart of New Hampshire's capital city, is the state's political and cultural center. Its historic downtown boasts two performing arts centers and three museums, including the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, which features interactive space-themed exhibits and a planetarium. With no state income or sales tax, and relatively affordable housing options, Concord is a budget-friendly place to live. Locals enjoy easy access to New Hampshire's lakes region and the White Mountains for outdoor recreation. The area's outdoor access and affordability make it attractive to a wide range of demographics. Concord's largest employers are Concord Hospital and Steeplegate Regional Mall, but the recent boom in remote work has made Concord an even more attractive place to live.

Housing stats: Homes in ZIP 03301 spend an average of nine days on the market, eight days less than the metro area and 28 days less than the U.S. average. The median list price is $343,000, up 14.4% year over year, but still 10% and 11% lower than metro and U.S. medians, respectively. Homeownership lags behind in this ZIP where 47% of residents are homeowners, and millennial homeownership is below the national average at just 26%.

9) ZIP 48336 Farmington, Mich. (Detroit) – ZIP 48336 is a commuter-friendly town with easy access to Detroit – only 15-20 minutes away by car – and nearby Southfield and Ann Arbor. Farmington is the closest suburban neighborhood to the city where home buyers can still get both land and a substantially-sized home (typically between 2,000-3,000 sq ft). In addition to affordability and space, buyers with families are drawn to this "bedroom community" because of its many desirable schools like Farmington High School, rated a seven out of 10 on GreatSchools.org and proximity to universities like Michigan State and several hospitals, as well as community events and outdoor spaces. You can find a good mix of housing styles, sizes and price ranges – there are options for first-time buyers and also those looking for "trophy homes" – and the little downtown area has a small movie theater, shopping and restaurants.

Housing stats: Homes in ZIP 48336 spend an average of just eight days on the market, 13 and 29 days faster than metro and U.S., respectively. The median listing price is $244,000, up 8.6% from last year, but 13% lower than the metro area and 37% lower than U.S. Sixty-four percent of residents are homeowners and the millennial homeownership rate is above the national average at 54%.

10) ZIP 37067 Franklin, Tenn. (Nashville) – ZIP 37067 is located just 21 miles from downtown Nashville. It's an easy drive to Music City's urban attractions, but the rolling hills, farms, open space and beautiful landscape feel far away. The historic town, which is beloved for its classic Southern charm, hospitality and welcoming community, is just minutes from modern amenities like Whole Foods Market and LifeTime Fitness. The downtown Main Street boasts annual family festivals and boutique shopping. With some of the best public schools in Tennessee, including Grassland Middle School and Moore Elementary School, both rated nine out of 10 on GreatSchools.org, and a significantly lower cost of living than the national average, Williamson County has seen an influx of residents looking to flee more crowded and expensive areas during the pandemic.

Housing stats: Homes in ZIP 37067 spend an average of just five days on the market, moving 10 days faster than the metro area and 32 days faster than the U.S. average. The median listing price is $847,000, up 30.6% from last year, and 97% and 120% higher than the metro and U.S., respectively. Fifty-eight percent of residents of this ZIP are homeowners – on par with the national average – but the home ownership rate among millennials is 35%.

Realtor.com® 2021 Hottest Zip Codes: Top 10 Housing Metrics (June 2021)

Rank Zip Code Zip Name (Metro) Viewers per

property YoY Median Days

on Market Median

Listing Price 1 80916 E. Colo Springs, Colo. ( Colorado Springs ) 36% 4 $318,000 2 14617 West Irondequoit, N.Y. ( Rochester ) 112% 6 $175,000 3 01960 Peabody, Mass. ( Boston ) 85% 3 $625,000 4 03103 Manchester Proper, N.H. ( Manchester ) 81% 5 $315,000 5 27616 Brentwood, N.C. ( Raleigh ) 284% 5 $319,000 6 43228 Lincoln Village, Ohio ( Columbus ) 80% 5 $235,000 7 01757 Milford, Mass. ( Worcester ) 264% 6 $455,000 8 03301 Concord Proper, N.H. ( Concord ) 162% 9 $343,000 9 48336 Farmington, Mich. ( Detroit ) 122% 8 $244,000 10 37067 Franklin, Tenn. ( Nashville ) 337% 5 $847,000

Methodology

Realtor.com® analyzed over 29,000 ZIP codes based on the time it takes properties to sell and how frequently homes are viewed in each ZIP code from January-June, 2021. Eligible ZIP codes had at least 13 active listings each month to calculate a Hotness ranking. Limited to one ZIP code per metropolitan area.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® makes buying, selling, renting and living in homes easier and more rewarding for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 20 years ago, and today through its website and mobile apps is a trusted source for the information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Using proprietary data science and machine learning technology, Realtor.com® pairs buyers and sellers with local agents in their market, helping take the guesswork out of buying and selling a home. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted provider of consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit Realtor.com ®.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com

Related Links

https://www.realtor.com

