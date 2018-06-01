Realtors® Celebrate National Homeownership Month in June

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Homeownership Month in June, National Association of Realtors® President Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth-generation Realtor® from Columbia, Missouri and CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty issued the following statement:

"National Homeownership Month is a time to celebrate and promote the modern American Dream of owning a home.

Did you know that June is Homeownership Month? Follow #HomeownerHero all month long and let us know what being a homeowner means to you. NAR President, Elizabeth Mendenhall (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Realtors)

"Homeownership changes lives and enhances futures, and many Americans see it as one of their greatest hopes. These individuals are counting on the nation's 1.3 million Realtors® to champion and protect homeownership and help make it more affordable, attainable and sustainable.

"Realtors® pledge to continue to lead efforts to ensure that the dream of homeownership is not only possible, but very real, for any and all who want to achieve it, so they can have a place of their own to make memories, start growing their financial futures, and build strong communities."

The National Association of Realtors® engages consumers during National Homeownership Month and all year long with housing-related tips, news, stories and policy issues through Homeownership Matters, https://homeownershipmatters.realtor/ and HouseLogic, https://www.houselogic.com/.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom under the "About NAR" tab.

