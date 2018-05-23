Realtors® Congratulate Brian Montgomery on FHA Confirmation

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Senate voted today to confirm Brian Montgomery as the next assistant secretary for Housing. The vote comes six months after the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee approved Montgomery's initial nomination for FHA commissioner.

National Association of Realtors® President Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth-generation Realtor® from Columbia, Missouri and CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty, commended the Senate for its confirmation of Commissioner Montgomery, noting the importance of his previous experience overseeing the FHA.

"Brian Montgomery served as Federal Housing Administration commissioner during one of the most critical periods in the history of America's housing industry. He has shown the ability to lead and understands the essential role the FHA plays in addressing affordability and facilitating homeownership in the U.S., particularly for first-time home buyers.

"Realtors® congratulate Commissioner Montgomery on his confirmation and look forward to working with his FHA to make the dream of homeownership a reality for millions of additional Americans."

