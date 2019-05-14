Realtors® Gather in Washington to Advance Policy Issues Impacting Real Estate Industry

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtors® from across the nation are assembling in the capital this week for the 2019 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, committed to furthering their work with Congress and the administration to advance policy initiatives that strengthen the ability of Americans to buy, invest, own and sell commercial and residential real estate. President Donald J. Trump will address the conference on Friday, May 17, to discuss the current state of the housing industry.

More than 9,000 Realtors® and guests will attend this year's conference, which kicked off yesterday and runs through Saturday, May 18. On Realtors®' agendas this year will be meeting with members of Congress, regulatory agency officials and top industry leaders; as well as, attending some of the nearly 100 available conference sessions and special issues forums, participating in committee and governance meetings, and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the REALTORS® Political Action Committee.

During the conference, attendees will also meet with officials from the Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Housing at the Department of Housing and Urban Development to discuss issues affecting Realtors® and how they align with the agencies' goals and missions.

"The day-to-day business dealings of Realtors® are directly impacted by the decisions made by our policymakers and regulators, making it vitally important for leaders on Capitol Hill to hear from our members about the issues shaping their businesses, communities and clients," said NAR President John Smaby, a second-generation Realtor® from Edina, Minnesota and broker at Edina Realty. "Supporting home and property owners through smart legislation and regulatory initiatives is essential to advancing our nation's and local economies, which is why so many Realtors® are here to advocate on behalf of homeowners and fight to keep Congress's focus on the issues that affect real estate."

This year, Realtors® are advocating support for several critical legislative initiatives, including housing finance reform, national flood insurance program reauthorization and housing affordability and accessibility.

In addition to President Trump, attendees will hear from industry experts and thought leaders, including:

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria will discuss his plans for the future of the FHFA and its oversight of the GSEs.

will discuss his plans for the future of the FHFA and its oversight of the GSEs. Former Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe will give a behind-the-scenes look at today's political environment and what "everything is local" truly means.

will give a behind-the-scenes look at today's political environment and what "everything is local" truly means. Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour will share his insights on all things Washington and local politics, as it relates to the real estate industry.

will share his insights on all things and local politics, as it relates to the real estate industry. Contributing Editor for Vanity Fair Bethany McLean will moderate a discussion to explore ways the GSEs can be reformed to effectively serve the housing market and protect taxpayers going forward.

will moderate a discussion to explore ways the GSEs can be reformed to effectively serve the housing market and protect taxpayers going forward. Realtor.com ® Chief Economist Danielle Hale will overview current conditions in the residential and commercial markets.

will overview current conditions in the residential and commercial markets. NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun will share residential and commercial real estate market updates and forecasts.

NAR will also recognize local and state Realtor® associations for meeting their 2018 RPAC and advocacy goals; 24 state associations and 435 local associations will receive NAR's Triple Crown award, and 17 state associations and 228 local associations will be presented with the President's Cup award. The full list of awardees is available at realtorparty.realtor/recognition.

The meeting trade expo will be open Wed., May 15 and Thur., May 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 100 industry-leading companies will demonstrate the latest real estate products and services.

