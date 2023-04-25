REALTORS® Get Unprecedented Access to AI-Powered Market Insights with SentriLock and Plunk Partnership

Agents gain instant access to key real estate data and neighborhood metrics through SentriLock mobile app

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk , the first real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, announces its new partnership with SentriLock, a leading provider of electronic lockbox solutions for the real estate industry. The partnership provides REALTORS® with AI-powered home valuation and market insights at a critical time when both REALTORS® and their clients work to navigate rapid and unpredictable market shifts.

By incorporating Plunk's market data and analytics, REALTORS® will have access to real-time information on real estate trends, property values, and other key market indicators—saving hours of preparation prior to each showing while always having the ability to provide clients with the most accurate and timely information about buying and selling property.

"With SentriLock, we reach the nearly half million REALTORS® they serve across North America," said David Bluhm, President and Co-Founder of Plunk. "Plunk empowers REALTORS® to better serve their clients with real-time insights that allow their clients to make more fully informed, confident decisions. By making Plunk's market insights available through SentriLock's mobile app, we're delivering a powerful combination of two fundamental agent tools."

"Our partnership with Plunk brings valuable and live market information to our customers," said SentriLock CEO, Scott Fisher. "The integration of Plunk's market data and analytics with our electronic lockbox solutions will provide REALTORS® with the tools they need to better serve their clients and stay competitive and essential in the transaction. As we continue to expand our business into new markets, we want to continually reward our REALTORS® who choose us as their provider by increasing their access to useful business tools within our system."

Plunk is available as an upgrade feature to all new and existing customers of SentriLock.

About SentriLock

SentriLock is the leading provider of electronic lockbox solutions for the real estate industry. The company's products and services are designed to help REALTORS® securely access and manage properties, while providing valuable data and analytics to help them make informed decisions.

About Plunk

Plunk is the first AI-powered and real-time home analytics platform leveraging next-generation applications of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and image analysis to revolutionize the way homeowners, real estate professionals, and investors value and invest in residential real estate.

