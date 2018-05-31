Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in April
17:05 ET
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The continued shortage of new listings for sale pushed home prices higher in most of the country and led to declines in existing-home sales and contract signings in April.
Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 56-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing how the housing market performed in April, as well as a look at home-price growth during the first quarter of the year.
