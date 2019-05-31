Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in April
May 31, 2019, 10:00 ET
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending and existing home sales declined slightly in April, while inventory continues to increase.
Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 58-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing April housing market conditions and performance reported in May.
The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor.
SOURCE National Association of Realtors
Share this article