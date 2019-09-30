Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in August

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending home sales rose on a year-over-year basis in August.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 58-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing August housing market conditions and performance reported in September.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.                                                                    

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor.

