Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in July

Aug 30, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending home sales fell on a year-over-year basis in July.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 58-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing July housing market conditions and performance reported in August.

