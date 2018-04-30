Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in March

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Existing-home sales and contract signings both saw modest gains in March, even as low supply and higher mortgage rates continued to affect overall affordability.

Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 56-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing how the housing market performed in March, as well as a look at consumer optimism about buying and selling a home in early 2018.

