Realtors® Housing Minute: A Video Recap of Market Activity in May
Jun 28, 2019, 18:06 ET
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Both pending and existing home sales rose on a month over month basis in May.
Visit https://www.nar.realtor/videos/housing-minute to watch a 59-second, animated video from the National Association of Realtors® summarizing May housing market conditions and performance reported in June.
