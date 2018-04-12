Realtors Property Resource® Announces Retirement of CEO, Appointment of New Leader

CHICAGO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtors Property Resource® LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of Realtors®, announced that its founding CEO Dale Ross will be retiring as of May 1, 2018. RPR's Jeff Young has been named chief operating officer/general manager and will assume responsibility for all RPR activities, reporting directly to NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

Jeff Young, RPR

"I would like to express my appreciation to Dale Ross for his achievements as CEO. During the last eight years Dale has built an incredible and highly skilled team. Under Dale's leadership, RPR has not only fulfilled its original mission to create a high-value member benefit for NAR's 1.3 million members, but has led RPR to be one of the premier real estate databases in the industry," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. "On behalf of NAR's leadership team and membership, we would like to thank him for his service and dedication."

Ross began his tenure with RPR in 2008 as the chairman of the original advisory council, which was formed to create a proof of concept for RPR as part of NAR's second century initiatives. In 2009, Ross led the formation of RPR, followed by the launch of its national database in 2010. Since that time, RPR has expanded its parcel-centric database to include over 95 percent of the active listing data in the U.S. The RPR web- and mobile-based applications are an exclusive member benefit to NAR's 1.3 million Realtors®.

Young joined NAR in 2008, as vice president with the Realtors® Information Network, to oversee the creation and implementation of RPR's original proof-of-concept model. In 2009, he joined the newly formed RPR, LLC as senior vice president. Young was promoted to COO in 2015 where his responsibilities were expanded to oversee all non-development components of RPR's national delivery, including RPR's broker, commercial, association and multiple listing service programs, training, customer support, marketing, budget and administrative systems.

In his expanded role as general manager, Young will focus on creating a more dynamic culture and increased synergies across RPR, as well as more closely aligning RPR's mission with NAR's strategic plans for 2018 and beyond, while creating further cost efficiencies throughout the organization.

"This is a very positive direction for RPR and represents my expectation that RPR focus on optimizing its structure, allowing it to see increased efficiencies, while meeting its budgetary targets, as part of NAR's overall organizational realignment," said Goldberg.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

