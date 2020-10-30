REALTORS®️ Raise Over $9,500 for San Jose Elementary School

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR) has raised over $9,500 at their recent Virtual Pumpkin Auction to support Katherine R. Smith Elementary School in East San Jose.

"I am amazed at the continuing generosity of REALTORS®️," said Sandy Jamison, SCCAOR President. "Especially during these turbulent times, it's really heartwarming to see our members step up and support their community."

Traditionally done in-person, this year's Pumpkin Auction was an all-virtual event due to the COVID pandemic and social distancing requirements. SCCAOR Members joined via Zoom to bid on one-of-a-kind pumpkins that were painted and decorated by students and teachers from the school.

"I want to thank the [REALTORS®️] for being such strong advocates for our students in our community and their families," said Kevin Armstrong, Principal at Katherine R. Smith School, in a recorded message that played at the beginning of the auction. "This money will help make sure that our students have everything they need at home while they are in distance learning."

As of October 30, SCCAOR had raised over $9,500 between online donations and check payments. The donation website can be viewed at https://www.givebutter.com/cbvapumpkin and will be left open to allow for anyone who couldn't attend the event to make donations.

"We are so proud to continue to support Katherine R. Smith School," said SCCAOR CEO Neil Collins. "Once one of the poorest schools in the district, it has turned into a truly amazing school led by engaged parents and outstanding faculty," he said.

The annual Pumpkin Auction was created in 2006 by Past SCCAOR President Dave Walsh, who is the current President-Elect of the California Association of REALTORS®️.

"Year after year it's great to see the local real estate industry unite for a worthy cause," said Walsh. "There is no doubt that Halloween is different this year due to the COVID pandemic, but that didn't stop SCCAOR members from coming together virtually to show their support for an amazing school."

Contact: Spencer High

408-445-5095

[email protected]

SOURCE Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS

