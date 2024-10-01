Realtors Revamp Sales & Marketing Process with Dzinly Realtor

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dzinly , a leading innovator in the exterior home design and build process, today announced Dzinly Realtor , an interactive home improvement platform that revolutionizes realtors' ability to prepare homes for sale and assist buyers in finding their dream homes.

Dzinly Realtor's interactive home improvement platform transforms the sales and marketing process for realtors Post this With Dzinly Realtor, you can show sellers the power of curb appeal and help buyers see the true potential of any home with stunning, interactive before-and-after virtual renderings.

Real estate agents often struggle to convince sellers to make necessary curb appeal upgrades for faster sales and higher offers. Similarly, agents strive to help buyers visualize a home's hidden potential. Dzinly Realtor addresses these needs by quickly providing cost-effective professional virtual renderings that illustrate exterior design and landscape modifications, from subtle tweaks to substantial renovations, that significantly enhance a home's appeal.

"Dzinly Realtor helps sellers understand improvements that will attract buyers and also shows potential buyers a home's possibilities," said Renee Lossia Acho, RLA Real Estate Group. "Dzinly's before-and-after renderings vividly show sellers the impact of the changes I recommend. It's also a breakthrough tool for MLS listings and open houses where prospective buyers can toggle between paint colors and design options that turn mediocre listings into showstoppers. It strengthens client relationships and helps close deals."

Dzinly's unique approach leads with the personal touch of exterior home craftsmanship and leverages AI technology to enhance, not replace, the art of design. Realtors gain access to an exceptional network of designers, renderers, architects, and landscape designers and can request specific upgrades or new ideas.

Dzinly Realtor renderings depict how a home's appearance dramatically improves with a fresh coat of paint on the front door, trim, shutters or entire house and illustrates the transformation of landscaping and architectural upgrades like dormers, porches, cladding, trim and lighting. It also provides specific paint colors, building materials from leading brands and manufacturers, and estimated improvement costs.

Ninety-seven percent of homebuyers browse listings online according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which further reports that curb appeal is the first impression that matters when selling a home.

"Visual appeal is a key factor in the buying and selling of homes and our data indicates that homes with new exterior ideas sell for the asking price or more," said Jackie Mosher, co-founder and COO of Dzinly. "Realtors are enhancing their listings with Dzinly Realtor, transforming the real estate experience by helping sellers sell their home and enabling buyers to envision a home as their own."

Realtors can provide buyers with a unique URL post-sale to connect with Dzinly for renovation ideas and access to architectural plans, construction drawings and resources such as vetted local contractors to implement projects.

Visit Dzinly.com for case studies and Quick Makeover, Single Design or Three Design package offerings.

About Dzinly

Dzinly offers an unmatched virtual exterior home design experience, combining the personal touch and craftsmanship of a vast network of talented designers with the efficiency of AI technology. Homeowners and professionals simply upload a photo or plans to Dzinly and receive realistic renderings where they can experiment with paint palettes and architectural design upgrades and access exact specifications and resources to implement projects efficiently and cost-effectively.

