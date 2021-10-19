Realtors Stefani & Kevin Stolper Join Williams & Williams' New Brokerage, The Beverly Hills Estates

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years at Compass, luxury real estate agents Stefani and Kevin Stolper have announced they will be joining The Beverly Hills Estates. Formed by Branden and Rayni Williams in November 2020, The Beverly Hills Estates is a private club and bespoke brokerage that has already been recognized as one of the leading real estate agencies in Los Angeles. Stefani and Kevin have a long-running relationship with Branden and Rayni, most notably working together on legendary estates throughout the city.

"We can't thank Compass enough for the opportunities and experience we gained, and are ecstatic to start a new chapter at The Beverly Hills Estates," Stefani Stolper says. "We fondly anticipate working with Branden and Rayni more closely."

In 2021, Stefani and Kevin sold over $60 million in real estate, and they oversaw the sale of the largest estate in the Palm Springs/Coachella Valley area. They routinely sell some of the most architecturally significant properties in Southern California, including gems designed by Rudolph Schlinder, Roland Coate, Thornton Abell, and others. They will continue their focus on residential real estate while at The Beverly Hills Estates.

"It has been a privilege working with Stefani and Kevin in the past, and we look forward to having them on board at The Beverly Hills Estates," Rayni Williams says. "We are confident that their knowledge of the luxury real estate market will make them a valuable addition to our brokerage."

Branden and Rayni founded The Beverly Hills Estates after working at Hilton & Hyland for more than a decade and selling over $8.6 billion in real estate. The Beverly Hills Estates now has over 35 agents and continues to represent some of the most notable luxury listings. "We are incredibly excited for the future, and look forward to partnering together with Stefani and Kevin to continue selling some of the most impressive properties on the market," Branden Williams says.

About The Beverly Hills Estates

THE BEVERLY HILLS ESTATES is a hybrid brokerage meets private members club where top producing agents gather to network, learn, and sell the most iconic properties in the world with architects, interior designers and anything lifestyle-centric. The world-famous Sunset Strip is the home for their flagship location. Lifestyle affiliates and real estate agents can apply for membership that includes a co-working office space, a company car, plush cabanas, members perks program through luxury partnerships, and masterclass programming hosted every month.

About Stefani & Kevin Stolper

Stefani and Kevin Stolper are a husband-and-wife real estate team with a combined 12 years of experience. After beginning their careers in the entertainment industry, the couple transitioned to helping high-end buyers buy and sell luxury listings. From overseeing the sale of the largest estate in the Palm Springs/Coachella Valley area to selling architecturally significant properties designed by architects like Rudolph Schlinder and Roland Coate, the couple has made an indelible mark in the Los Angeles luxury market. After selling over $60 million in real estate in 2021 alone, Stefani and Kevin are blazing new trails in the luxury market by joining The Beverly Hills Estates.

