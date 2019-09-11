"Realtors to Watch" Award Winners Named by the Texas Realtors Young Professionals Network

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Realtors Young Professionals Network (YPN) has named six Realtors under the age of 40 to receive its Realtors to Watch award for their excellence in leadership, community involvement, and sales in 2019. These Realtors will be honored at the Texas Realtors Night Out during the association's annual conference in Fort Worth on Thursday, September 12.

"The future of Texas real estate shines bright as we honor our rising stars," said Tray Bates, 2019 Chairman of Texas Realtors. "I'm proud to say that the Realtor association in Texas is a collaborative community, and our colleagues who have been named Realtors to Watch have made it their mission to not only excel in their own businesses but also as leaders in the Realtor organization and in their communities. They are great examples of the knowledge and expertise all Texas Realtors strive to provide to real estate consumers and property owners."

In addition to distinguished service in the real estate industry, the honorees serve in critical roles in Realtor associations at the local, state and national levels, including on boards, committees, and advisory groups. The award winners also have played a strong role in political and legislative advocacy.

The award recipients are:

Kristin Smith of Dave Perry-Miller in Collin County

of in Nick Cantu of Jinks Realty in McAllen

of Jinks Realty in Kathryn (Kat) Robinson of Compass in Houston

of Compass in Jessica Holmes of East Texas Preferred Properties in Longview

of East Texas Preferred Properties in Sarah Gerrish of RE/MAX Unlimited in San Antonio

of RE/MAX Unlimited in Rogers Healy of Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate in Dallas

