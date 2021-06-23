RealTrends + Tom Ferry Announce 2021 America's Best Real Estate Professionals List 16th Annual Real Estate Ranking

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Hughes, Jeff Shelton and Christine Mastrilli of Compass were named one of America's most productive sales associates as a part of RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals, a ranking report produced by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. The Hughes Shelton Group is now a member of the "America's Best Real Estate Agents," and ranked number #20 for the state of Florida.



RealTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 18,500 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2020. All production numbers are independently verified by a third party to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents the top 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States.



"Congratulations to Mike, Jeff and Christine who made the America's Best list," says Tom Ferry, owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. "I have the pleasure of working with successful real estate professionals day in and day out, and I know all the hard work, late nights, and huge effort that goes into achieving such incredible results," says Ferry. "There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are simply the best. Congratulations to all recipients of this prestigious recognition."

The America's Best are ranked in ten categories:



By Transactions

Individuals by Transaction Sides

Teams, Small (2-5 licensed members) by Transaction Sides



Teams, Medium (6-10) by Transaction Sides

Teams, Large (11-20) by Transaction Sides

Team, Mega (21+) by Transaction Sides



By Volume

Individuals by Volume



Teams, Small (2-5) by Volume



Teams, Medium (6-10) by Volume



Teams, Large (11-20) by Volume



Team, Mega (21+) by Volume



To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2020. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

"Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2021 America's Best Real Estate Professionals represent only about 1.5% of all Realtors® in the country yet account for over 10% of the closed transactions, and more than 16% of all the sales volume closed last year," says Steve Murray, Special Advisor to HW Media LLC. "To say that The Hughes Shelton Group is an exceptional sales professional team is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is extraordinary."

"I'm pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country's top residential real estate agents," says Jeff Shelton. "It represents the time and effort that we put into each client that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a special recognition."

Information on those receiving this recognition can be found online at https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best.



METHODOLOGY



RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends.



The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every nationally branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, MLSs, all applicants from past years' rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, RealTrends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.

About The RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand



The RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. RealTrends America's Best honors America's elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends.



RealTrends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12874557



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE RealTrends