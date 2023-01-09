Realty Biz News Launches Digital Age of Real Estate with Zach Parker

New Platform Offers Real Estate Pros In-Depth Training on the Latest Digital Marketing Techniques in Real Estate

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealtyBizNews.com , one of the largest real estate blogs, recently launched 'The Digital Age of Real Estate: Teaching Realtors the Art of Real Estate Digital Marketing.' This new platform provides real estate agents with powerful digital marketing insights and actionable guidance from Zach Parker, a 15-year expert in digital marketing for real estate.

The new real estate training tool consists of a monthly newsletter and monthly webinars with in-depth tutorials on how real estate agents can create simple and effective digital marketing strategies. It will also provide step-by-step instructions on how they can build and launch their own digital marketing campaigns to expand their reach and generate more leads. Members will also enjoy a free account with Canva a leading digital design platform.

This tool aims to fill in a knowledge gap that exists with many real estate professionals who have extensive industry expertise but are new to digital marketing. These tutorials will cover all the latest trends in digital marketing for real estate agents including social media, content marketing, video, email, lead generation and SEO.

"Over the last decade, I've had countless conversations with real estate agents and brokers struggling to adapt to digital marketing," said Zach Parker. "It's not that they aren't interested in expanding their online reach, many lack the knowledge and/or technical know-how to do it. Our aim is to increase knowledge and functionality via webinars and interact with agents in the simplest form."

Zach Parker has joined the team at Realty Biz News and we are excited to have him on board not only as a writer but a digital marketer, a 15 year veteran of the industry. "One of the biggest requests we get from our readers is more articles related to digital marketing for real estate professionals,'' noted from the Realty Biz News Staff. "Agents are eager to learn about these topics and our team has extensive experience in it, so launching 'The Digital Age of Real Estate' just made sense. Now through the team's efforts real estate professional with gain concise and extensive knowledge of how digital marketing can take your real estate business to the next level.

