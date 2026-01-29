Realty Income Announces 2025 Dividend Tax Allocation

Realty Income Corporation

Jan 29, 2026, 16:05 ET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for its 2025 common stock distributions. A portion of these common stock distributions are considered a non-taxable distribution. Respective tax attributes of the distributions paid per share are outlined below:

Realty Income Corporation Common Stock (CUSIP: 756109104)

                                             Total Common Distributions Paid in 2025                         

$ 3.2170000

                                             Ordinary Income Dividend

$ 2.1351154 (66.370%)

                                             Non-taxable Distribution (return of capital)

$ 1.0818846 (33.630%)

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of any Realty Income common stock dividends received.

About Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O), an S&P 500 company, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies®. Founded in 1969, we serve our clients as a full-service real estate capital provider. As of September 30, 2025, we have a portfolio of over 15,500 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and seven other countries in Europe. We are known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®" and have a mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. Since our founding, we have declared 667 consecutive monthly dividends and are a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index for having increased our dividend for over 31 consecutive years. Additional information about the company can be found at www.realtyincome.com.

