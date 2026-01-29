Realty Income Announces 2025 Dividend Tax Allocation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for its 2025 common stock distributions. A portion of these common stock distributions are considered a non-taxable distribution. Respective tax attributes of the distributions paid per share are outlined below:

Realty Income Corporation Common Stock (CUSIP: 756109104) Total Common Distributions Paid in 2025 $ 3.2170000 Ordinary Income Dividend $ 2.1351154 (66.370%) Non-taxable Distribution (return of capital) $ 1.0818846 (33.630%)

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of any Realty Income common stock dividends received.

