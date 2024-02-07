Realty Income Announces €527 Million Inaugural Pan-European Sale and Leaseback With Decathlon, One of the World's Leading Sports Brands

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced a sale-leaseback transaction for 82 retail properties leased to affiliates of Decathlon SE, one of the world's leading sports companies and sporting goods retailers. The portfolio includes properties located in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Founded in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, Decathlon is majority owned by AFIR and Association Familiale Mulliez, the largest retail conglomerate in France. In 2022, Decathlon recorded €15.4 billion of sales across 1,751 stores. Decathlon, which is investment grade rated, operates in more than 70 territories worldwide, including 27 in Europe, 14 in Asia, and four in Latin America.

"Decathlon exemplifies the type of leading operator Realty Income is proud to partner with," said Neil Abraham, President, Realty Income International. "Decathlon's market leading position and financial strength make it an attractive partner, and it has demonstrated its dedication to sustainable growth by announcing a public commitment to reduce its absolute CO 2 emissions by 20% by 2026 across the entire value chain. We are pleased to own high performing assets that Decathlon is committed to for the long term. On average, the stores in the portfolio have operated for 18 years and Decathlon has operated in the portfolio countries for more than 20 years. We hope that this is the first step in a long and mutually beneficial global relationship between Decathlon and Realty Income."

Lazard and Savills served as transaction advisors to Realty Income. Rothschild & Co. served as transaction advisor to Decathlon.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 643 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimated," "anticipated," "expect," "believe," "intend," "continue," "should," "may," "likely," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include discussions of our business and portfolio (including our growth strategies, our intention to acquire or dispose of properties including anticipated partners); future operations and results; plans and the intentions of management; trends in our business, including trends in the market for long-term net leases of freestanding, single-client properties. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are, among others, our continued qualification as a real estate investment trust; general domestic and foreign business, economic, or financial conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; inflation and its impact on our clients and us; access to debt and equity capital markets and other sources of funding; continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets; other risks inherent in the real estate business including our clients' defaults under leases, increased client bankruptcies, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments, and potential damages from natural disasters; impairments in the value of our real estate assets; changes in domestic and foreign income tax laws and rates; our clients' solvency; property ownership through joint ventures and partnerships which may limit control of the underlying investments; current or future epidemics or pandemics, measures taken to limit their spread, the impacts on us, our business, our clients (including those in the theater and fitness industries), and the economy generally; the loss of key personnel; the outcome of any legal proceedings to which we are a party or which may occur in the future; acts of terrorism and war; the realization of the anticipated benefits from the merger with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.; and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future plans and performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual plans and operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements or publicly release the results of any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

