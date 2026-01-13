Realty Income Announces 667th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has declared its 667th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2700 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.240 per share, is payable on February 13, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 30, 2026.

About Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O), an S&P 500 company, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies®. Founded in 1969, we serve our clients as a full-service real estate capital provider. As of September 30, 2025, we have a portfolio of over 15,500 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and seven other countries in Europe. We are known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®" and have a mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. Since our founding, we have declared 667 consecutive monthly dividends and are a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index for having increased our dividend for over 30 consecutive years. Additional information about the company can be found at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

