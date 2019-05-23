Realty Income Announces Closing Of £429 Million Sale-Leaseback Transaction With Sainsbury's

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of 12 properties located in the United Kingdom for £429 million under long-term net lease agreements with Sainsbury's. The transaction is Realty Income's first international real estate acquisition.

The sale-leaseback transaction with Sainsbury's is executed at a 5.31% GBP initial cap rate, includes annual rent increases over the duration of the lease term, and carries a weighted average lease term of approximately 15 years. The transaction is partially funded with proceeds from the private placement of £315 million senior unsecured notes due 2034 with a fixed interest rate of 2.73%. The balance of the purchase price, as well as the majority of net cash flow generated from the transaction, is hedged through a 15-year cross currency swap, which minimizes the company's exposure to foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

