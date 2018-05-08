Realty Income Announces Operating Results For First Quarter 2018

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018:

Net income per share was $0.29

AFFO per share increased 3.9% to $0.79 , compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017

, compared to the quarter ended Invested $509.8 million in 174 new properties and properties under development or expansion

in 174 new properties and properties under development or expansion Dividends paid per common share increased 4.3%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017

CEO Comments

"We are pleased with the continued solid performance of our business," said John P. Case, Realty Income's Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we acquired $510 million of high-quality properties leased principally to investment grade rated tenants. Our focus on quality is reflected in the continued health of our portfolio, which now generates over 50% of rental revenue from investment grade rated tenants. We ended the quarter with occupancy of 98.6%, our highest quarter-end occupancy in more than 10 years. Additionally, we achieved a positive recapture spread on properties re-leased during the quarter."

"We remain committed to capitalizing our business in a conservative manner. In April, we completed a $500 million, 7-year bond offering at an effective yield of 3.96%, reflecting the benefits afforded to us as the company with the highest-rated credit in the net lease sector. We've had a favorable start to the year and are reiterating our 2018 AFFO per share guidance of $3.14 - $3.20."

Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased 6.8% to $318.3 million, as compared to $298.0 million for the same quarter in 2017.

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $83.2 million, as compared to $71.6 million for the same quarter in 2017. Net income per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $0.29, as compared to $0.27 for the same quarter in 2017.

Net income and funds from operations available to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were impacted by a $13.4 million non-cash redemption charge on the Class F preferred shares that were redeemed in April 2017, which represented $0.05 per share. This charge was based on the excess of redemption value over the carrying value of the Class F preferred stock representing the original issuance cost that was paid in 2012.

The calculation to determine net income for a real estate company includes impairments, gains on property sales and/or fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income and period to period comparisons.

Funds From Operations Available to Common Stockholders (FFO)

FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased 20.1% to $224.9 million, as compared to $187.2 million for the same quarter in 2017. FFO per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased 11.3% to $0.79, as compared to $0.71 for the same quarter in 2017.

Adjusted Funds From Operations Available to Common Stockholders (AFFO)

AFFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased 11.6% to $224.6 million, as compared to $201.3 million for the same quarter in 2017. AFFO per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased 3.9% to $0.79, as compared to $0.76 for the same quarter in 2017.

The company considers FFO and AFFO to be appropriate supplemental measures of a Real Estate Investment Trust's (REIT's) operating performance. Realty Income defines FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' (NAREIT's) definition, as net income available to common stockholders, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairments of real estate assets, and reduced by gains on property sales. AFFO further adjusts FFO for unique revenue and expense items, which the company believes are not as pertinent to the measurement of the company's ongoing operating performance. Presentation of the information regarding FFO and AFFO is intended to assist the reader in comparing the operating performance of different REITs, although it should be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO and AFFO in the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to reviewing our cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities. In addition, FFO and AFFO should not be considered as measures of liquidity, our ability to make cash distributions, or our ability to pay interest payments. See the reconciliations of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO on pages five and six of this press release.

Dividend Increases

In March 2018, Realty Income announced the 82nd consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 96th increase in the amount of the dividend since the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of March 31, 2018 was $2.634 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 4.3% to $0.651 in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $0.624 for the same quarter in 2017.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of March 31, 2018, Realty Income's portfolio of freestanding, single-tenant properties consisted of 5,326 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 254 different commercial tenants, and doing business in 47 industries. The properties are leased under long-term, net lease agreements with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.4 years.

Portfolio Management Activities

The company's portfolio of commercial real estate, owned primarily under long-term net leases, continues to perform well and provides dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of March 31, 2018, portfolio occupancy was 98.6% with 75 properties available for lease out of a total of 5,326 properties in the portfolio, as compared to 98.4% as of December 31, 2017 and 98.3% as of March 31, 2017. Economic occupancy, or occupancy as measured by rental revenue, was 98.8% as of March 31, 2018, as compared to 98.5% as of December 31, 2017, and 99.0% as of March 31, 2017.

Since December 31, 2017, when the company reported 83 properties available for lease, the company had 58 lease expirations, re-leased 55 properties and sold 11 vacant properties during the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Of the 55 properties re-leased during the first quarter of 2018, 46 properties were re-leased to the same tenants, three were re-leased to new tenants without vacancy, and six were re-leased to new tenants after a period of vacancy. The annual new rent on these re-leases was $10.40 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $10.36 million on the same properties, representing a rent recapture rate of 100.4% on the properties re-leased during the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Rent Increases

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, same store rents on 4,747 properties under lease increased 1.0% to $276.7 million, as compared to $274.0 million for the same quarter in 2017.

Investments in Real Estate

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, Realty Income invested $509.8 million in 174 new properties and properties under development or expansion, located in 27 states. These properties are 100% leased with a weighted average lease term of approximately 14.0 years and an initial average cash lease yield of 6.2%. The tenants occupying the new properties operate in 12 industries, and are 100% retail, based on rental revenue. Approximately 85% of the rental revenue generated from acquisitions during the first quarter of 2018 is from investment grade rated tenants.

Property Dispositions

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, Realty Income sold 14 properties for $13.8 million, with a gain on sales of $3.2 million, as compared to 14 properties sold for $31.2 million, with a gain on sales of $10.5 million, during the same quarter in 2017.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, Realty Income raised $2.3 million from the sale of common stock through our Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, at a weighted average price of $51.08 per share.

In April 2018, Realty Income issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 at an effective yield to maturity of 3.957%. The net proceeds of this offering were used to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under our $2.0 billion revolving credit facility, and to the extent not used for those purposes, to fund investment opportunities, and for other general corporate purposes.

Credit Facility

Realty Income has a $2.25 billion unsecured credit facility. This credit facility is comprised of a $2.0 billion revolving credit facility and a $250 million five-year unsecured term loan. The credit facility also has a $1.0 billion expansion feature. As of March 31, 2018, Realty Income had a borrowing capacity of $918.0 million available on its revolving credit facility. Following the use of proceeds from the April notes offering to repay borrowings under the revolving credit facility, the borrowing capacity of the revolving credit facility increased to $1.4 billion.

2018 Earnings Guidance

We estimate FFO per share for 2018 of $3.11 to $3.19. FFO per share for 2018 is based on a net income per share range of $1.21 to $1.29, plus estimated real estate depreciation and impairments of $1.97 per share, and reduced by potential estimated gains on sales of investment properties of $0.07 per share (in accordance with NAREIT's definition of FFO).

We estimate AFFO per share for 2018 of $3.14 to $3.20. AFFO further adjusts FFO for unique revenue and expense items, which are not as pertinent to the measurement of Realty Income's ongoing operating performance.

Additional earnings guidance detail can be found in Realty Income's supplemental materials available on Realty Income's corporate website at https://www.realtyincome.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Three Months





Three Months









Ended







Ended







3/31/18





3/31/17



REVENUE



















Rental

$ 306,548





$ 285,821



Tenant reimbursements



11,300







11,229



Other



447







975

























Total revenue



318,295







298,025

























EXPENSES



















Depreciation and amortization



131,103







121,097



Interest



59,415







59,305



General and administrative



15,684







13,565



Property (including reimbursable)



16,552







19,075



Income taxes



1,223







1,047



Provisions for impairment



14,221







5,433

























Total expenses



238,198







219,522

























Gain on sales of real estate



3,218







10,532

























Net income



83,315







89,035



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(152)







(165)

























Net income attributable to the Company 83,163







88,870



Preferred stock dividends



-







(3,911)



Excess of redemption value over carrying value of













preferred shares redeemed



-







(13,373)

























Net income available to common stockholders $ 83,163





$ 71,586

























Funds from operations available to















common stockholders (FFO)

$ 224,882





$ 187,213



Adjusted funds from operations available to













common stockholders (AFFO)

$ 224,560





$ 201,336

























Per share information for common stockholders:













Net income, basic and diluted

$ 0.29





$ 0.27

























FFO, basic and diluted

$ 0.79





$ 0.71

























AFFO, basic and diluted

$ 0.79





$ 0.76

























Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.651





$ 0.624



























FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



















We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with NAREIT's definition, as net income available to common stockholders, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairments of real estate assets, reduced by gains on real estate sales.

























Three Months



Three Months







Ended 3/31/18



Ended 3/31/17

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 83,163



$ 71,586

Depreciation and amortization



131,103





121,097

Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment



(159)





(157)

Provisions for impairment



14,221





5,433

Gain on sales of real estate



(3,218)





(10,532)

FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests



(228)





(214)

FFO available to common stockholders

$ 224,882



$ 187,213

FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests



218





220

Diluted FFO

$ 225,100



$ 187,433





















FFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.79



$ 0.71





















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 185,556



$ 162,506





















FFO available to common stockholders in excess









of distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 39,326



$ 24,707





















Weighted average number of common shares used for FFO:











Basic

283,917,418



263,340,491



Diluted

284,345,328



263,934,304















































ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



















We define AFFO as FFO adjusted for unique revenue and expense items, which the company believes are not as pertinent to the measurement of the company's ongoing operating performance. Most companies in our industry use a similar measurement to AFFO, but they may use the term "CAD" (for Cash Available for Distribution) or "FAD" (for Funds Available for Distribution).

























Three Months



Three Months







Ended 3/31/18



Ended 3/31/17

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 83,163



$ 71,586

Cumulative adjustments to calculate FFO (1)



141,719





115,627

FFO available to common stockholders



224,882





187,213

Excess of redemption value over carrying value















of Class F preferred share redemption



-





13,373

Amortization of share-based compensation



3,662





2,753

Amortization of deferred financing costs (2)



844





1,487

Amortization of net mortgage premiums



(459)





(630)

Gain on interest rate swaps



(2,007)





(1,330)

Leasing costs and commissions



(917)





(410)

Recurring capital expenditures



(11)





(341)

Straight-line rent



(5,365)





(3,283)

Amortization of above and below-market leases



3,864





2,432

Other adjustments (3)



67





72

AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 224,560



$ 201,336

AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests



229





294

Diluted AFFO

$ 224,789



$ 201,630





















AFFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.79



$ 0.76





















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 185,556



$ 162,506





















AFFO available to common stockholders in excess















of distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 39,004



$ 38,830





















Weighted average number of common shares used for AFFO:











Basic

283,917,418



263,340,491



Diluted

284,345,328



264,022,486





(1) See FFO calculation on page five for reconciling items. (2) Includes the amortization of costs incurred and capitalized upon issuance of our notes payable, assumption of our mortgages payable and issuance of our term loans. The deferred financing costs are being amortized over the lives of the respective notes payable, mortgages and term loans. No costs associated with our credit facility agreements or annual fees paid to credit rating agencies have been included. (3) Includes adjustments allocable to both noncontrolling interests and capital lease obligations.

HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)































For the three months ended March 31,

2018



2017



2016



2015



2014

































Net income available to common stockholders $ 83,163

$ 71,586

$ 63,473

$ 60,494

$ 47,179

Depreciation and amortization

130,944



120,940



107,740



97,852



89,879

Provisions for impairment

14,221



5,433



1,923



2,087



1,683

Gain on sales of real estate

(3,218)



(10,532)



(2,289)



(7,218)



(3,878)

FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(228)



(214)



(218)



(315)



(343)

































FFO $ 224,882

$ 187,213

$ 170,629

$ 152,900

$ 134,520

































FFO per diluted share $ 0.79

$ 0.71

$ 0.68

$ 0.68

$ 0.65

































AFFO $ 224,560

$ 201,336

$ 175,918

$ 152,121

$ 132,660

































AFFO per diluted share $ 0.79

$ 0.76

$ 0.70

$ 0.67

$ 0.64

































Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.651

$ 0.624

$ 0.588

$ 0.561

$ 0.547

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO 284,345,328

263,934,304

250,381,001

225,508,832

207,007,341

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - AFFO 284,345,328

264,022,486

250,381,001

225,508,832

207,007,341



REALTY INCOME CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2018



2017

ASSETS

(unaudited)







Real estate, at cost:











Land $ 4,259,909

$ 4,080,400

Buildings and improvements

11,145,329



10,936,069

Total real estate, at cost

15,405,238



15,016,469

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(2,433,678)



(2,346,644)

Net real estate held for investment

12,971,560



12,669,825

Real estate held for sale, net

29,953



6,674

Net real estate

13,001,513



12,676,499

Cash and cash equivalents

20,627



6,898

Accounts receivable, net

125,690



119,533

Acquired lease intangible assets, net

1,262,252



1,194,930

Goodwill

14,943



14,970

Other assets, net

49,068



45,336

Total assets $ 14,474,093

$ 14,058,166















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Distributions payable $ 62,904

$ 60,799

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

92,379



109,523

Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net

303,204



268,796

Other liabilities

123,705



116,869

Line of credit payable

1,082,000



110,000

Term loans, net

319,441



445,286

Mortgages payable, net

313,173



325,941

Notes payable, net

4,879,628



5,230,244

Total liabilities

7,176,434



6,667,458















Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:











Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share, 370,100,000 shares authorized, 284,380,175 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and 284,213,685 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017

9,625,200



9,624,264

Distributions in excess of net income

(2,357,220)



(2,252,763)

Total stockholders' equity

7,267,980



7,371,501

Noncontrolling interests

29,679



19,207

Total equity

7,297,659



7,390,708

Total liabilities and equity $ 14,474,093

$ 14,058,166

















Realty Income Performance vs. Major Stock Indices

















Equity

























NASDAQ



Realty Income

REIT Index (1)

DJIA

S&P 500

Composite



Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total



yield

return (2)

yield

return (3)

yield

return (3)

yield

return (3)

yield

return (4)





























































10/18 to 12/31/1994 10.5 %

10.8 %

7.7 %

0.0 %

2.9 %

(1.6) %

2.9 %

(1.2) %

0.5 %

(1.7) % 1995 8.3 %

42.0 %

7.4 %

15.3 %

2.4 %

36.9 %

2.3 %

37.6 %

0.6 %

39.9 % 1996 7.9 %

15.4 %

6.1 %

35.3 %

2.2 %

28.9 %

2.0 %

23.0 %

0.2 %

22.7 % 1997 7.5 %

14.5 %

5.5 %

20.3 %

1.8 %

24.9 %

1.6 %

33.4 %

0.5 %

21.6 % 1998 8.2 %

5.5 %

7.5 %

(17.5) %

1.7 %

18.1 %

1.3 %

28.6 %

0.3 %

39.6 % 1999 10.5 %

(8.7) %

8.7 %

(4.6) %

1.3 %

27.2 %

1.1 %

21.0 %

0.2 %

85.6 % 2000 8.9 %

31.2 %

7.5 %

26.4 %

1.5 %

(4.7) %

1.2 %

(9.1) %

0.3 %

(39.3) % 2001 7.8 %

27.2 %

7.1 %

13.9 %

1.9 %

(5.5) %

1.4 %

(11.9) %

0.3 %

(21.1) % 2002 6.7 %

26.9 %

7.1 %

3.8 %

2.6 %

(15.0) %

1.9 %

(22.1) %

0.5 %

(31.5) % 2003 6.0 %

21.0 %

5.5 %

37.1 %

2.3 %

28.3 %

1.8 %

28.7 %

0.6 %

50.0 % 2004 5.2 %

32.7 %

4.7 %

31.6 %

2.2 %

5.6 %

1.8 %

10.9 %

0.6 %

8.6 % 2005 6.5 %

(9.2) %

4.6 %

12.2 %

2.6 %

1.7 %

1.9 %

4.9 %

0.9 %

1.4 % 2006 5.5 %

34.8 %

3.7 %

35.1 %

2.5 %

19.0 %

1.9 %

15.8 %

0.8 %

9.5 % 2007 6.1 %

3.2 %

4.9 %

(15.7) %

2.7 %

8.8 %

2.1 %

5.5 %

0.8 %

9.8 % 2008 7.3 %

(8.2) %

7.6 %

(37.7) %

3.6 %

(31.8) %

3.2 %

(37.0) %

1.3 %

(40.5) % 2009 6.6 %

19.3 %

3.7 %

28.0 %

2.6 %

22.6 %

2.0 %

26.5 %

1.0 %

43.9 % 2010 5.1 %

38.6 %

3.5 %

27.9 %

2.6 %

14.0 %

1.9 %

15.1 %

1.2 %

16.9 % 2011 5.0 %

7.3 %

3.8 %

8.3 %

2.8 %

8.3 %

2.3 %

2.1 %

1.3 %

(1.8) % 2012 4.5 %

20.1 %

3.5 %

19.7 %

3.0 %

10.2 %

2.5 %

16.0 %

2.6 %

15.9 % 2013 5.8 %

(1.8) %

3.9 %

2.9 %

2.3 %

29.6 %

2.0 %

32.4 %

1.4 %

38.3 % 2014 4.6 %

33.7 %

3.6 %

28.0 %

2.3 %

10.0 %

2.0 %

13.7 %

1.3 %

13.4 % 2015 4.4 %

13.0 %

3.9 %

2.8 %

2.6 %

0.2 %

2.2 %

1.4 %

1.4 %

5.7 % 2016 4.2 %

16.0 %

4.0 %

8.6 %

2.5 %

16.5 %

2.1 %

12.0 %

1.4 %

7.5 % 2017 4.5 %

3.6 %

3.9 %

8.7 %

2.2 %

28.1 %

1.9 %

21.8 %

1.1 %

28.2 % Q1 2018 5.1 %

(8.1) %

4.3 %

(6.7) %

2.2 %

(2.0) %

1.9 %

(0.8) %

1.1 %

2.3 %





























































Compound Average Annual Total Return (5) 15.7 %







10.3 %







10.6 %







9.8 %







9.9 %































































Note: All of these dividend yields are calculated as annualized dividends based on the last dividend paid in applicable time period divided by the closing price as of period end. Dividend yield sources: NAREIT website and Bloomberg, except for the 1994 NASDAQ dividend yield which was sourced from Datastream / Thomson Financial.





























































(1) FTSE NAREIT US Equity REIT Index, as per NAREIT website. (2) Calculated as the difference between the closing stock price as of period end less the closing stock price as of previous period, plus dividends paid in period, divided by closing stock price as of end of previous period. Does not include reinvestment of dividends for the annual percentages. (3) Includes reinvestment of dividends. Source: NAREIT website and Factset. (4) Price only index, does not include dividends as NASDAQ did not report total return metrics for the entirety of the measurement period. Source: Factset. (5) All of these Compound Average Annual Total Return rates are calculated in the same manner: from Realty Income's NYSE listing on October 18, 1994 through March 31, 2018, and (except for NASDAQ) assuming reinvestment of dividends. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Realty Income presents this data for informational purposes only and makes no representation about its future performance or how it will compare in performance to other indices in the future.

