Realty Income Announces Operating Results For Second Quarter And First Six Months Of 2019

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019:

Net income per share was $0.31

AFFO per share increased 2.5% to $0.82 , compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018

, compared to the quarter ended Invested $1.1 billion in 102 properties, bringing our investments year-to-date to over $1.6 billion , including £433.9 million (or approximately $549.2 million ) related to our first international real estate investment in the United Kingdom

in 102 properties, bringing our investments year-to-date to over , including £433.9 million (or approximately ) related to our first international real estate investment in the Raised $1.0 billion from the sale of common stock

from the sale of common stock Issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029 through a public offering, and £315 million in senior unsecured notes due 2034 through a private placement

CEO Comments

"We completed another strong quarter and our business continues to perform well," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We invested approximately $1.1 billion in high quality real estate during the quarter, including completing our first-ever international acquisition, bringing us to over $1.6 billion invested during the first half of the year. To finance our investment activity, we raised approximately $1.9 billion of attractively priced capital during the quarter, including over $1.0 billion of equity."

"We ended the quarter with nearly full availability on our $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.4x. We remain very well-positioned with a conservative capital structure, sector-leading cost of capital, and a robust pipeline of investment opportunities."

Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased 11.1% to $365.5 million, as compared to $328.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 11.2% to $719.8 million, as compared to $647.2 million for the same period in 2018.

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $95.2 million, as compared to $96.4 million for the same quarter in 2018. Net income per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $0.31, as compared to $0.34 for the same quarter in 2018.

Net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $206.1 million, as compared to $179.5 million for the same period in 2018. Net income per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.67, as compared to $0.63 for the same period in 2018.

The calculation to determine net income for a real estate company includes impairments, gains on property sales and foreign currency gains and losses. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income and period to period comparisons.

Funds From Operations Available to Common Stockholders (FFO)

FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased to $251.5 million, as compared to $226.1 million for the same quarter in 2018. FFO per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased to $0.81, as compared to $0.79 for the same quarter in 2018.

FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $497.2 million, as compared to $451.0 million for the same period in 2018. FFO per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $1.62, as compared to $1.58 for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Funds From Operations Available to Common Stockholders (AFFO)

AFFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased 11.9% to $253.9 million, as compared to $227.0 million for the same quarter in 2018. AFFO per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased 2.5% to $0.82, as compared to $0.80 for the same quarter in 2018.

AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 11.3% to $502.7 million, as compared to $451.5 million for the same period in 2018. AFFO per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 2.5% to $1.63, as compared to $1.59 for the same period in 2018.

The company considers FFO and AFFO to be appropriate supplemental measures of a Real Estate Investment Trust's (REIT's) operating performance. Realty Income defines FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' (NAREIT's) definition, as net income available to common stockholders, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairments of real estate assets, and reduced by gains on property sales. AFFO further adjusts FFO for unique revenue and expense items, which the company believes are not as pertinent to the measurement of the company's ongoing operating performance. Presentation of the information regarding FFO and AFFO is intended to assist the reader in comparing the operating performance of different REITs, although it should be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO and AFFO in the same way, so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to reviewing our cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities. In addition, FFO and AFFO should not be considered as measures of liquidity, our ability to make cash distributions, or our ability to pay interest payments. See the reconciliations of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO on pages seven and eight of this press release.

Dividend Increases

In June 2019, Realty Income announced the 87th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 102nd increase in the amount of the dividend since the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of June 30, 2019 was $2.718 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 2.9% to $0.678 in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.659 for the same quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the company distributed $208.9 million in common dividends to shareholders, representing 82.3% of its AFFO of $253.9 million.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of June 30, 2019, Realty Income's portfolio of freestanding, single-tenant properties consisted of 5,951 properties located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom, leased to 265 different commercial tenants, and doing business in 49 industries. The properties are leased under long-term, net lease agreements with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.4 years.

Asset Management Activities

The company's portfolio of commercial real estate, owned primarily under long-term net leases, continues to perform well and provides dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of June 30, 2019, portfolio occupancy was 98.3% with 102 properties available for lease out of 5,951 properties in the portfolio, as compared to 98.3% as of March 31, 2019 and 98.7% as of June 30, 2018. Economic occupancy, or occupancy as measured by rental revenue, was 98.6% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 98.8% as of March 31, 2019 and 98.9% as of June 30, 2018.

Since March 31, 2019, when the company reported 102 properties available for lease, the company had 102 lease expirations, re-leased 86 properties and sold 16 vacant properties during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Of the 86 properties re-leased during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, 82 properties were re-leased to the same tenants and four were re-leased to new tenants after a period of vacancy. The annual new rent on these re-leases was $23.8 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $23.7 million on the same properties, representing a rent recapture rate of 100.4% on the properties re-leased during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Since December 31, 2018, when the company reported 80 properties available for lease, the company had 210 lease expirations, re-leased 157 properties and sold 31 vacant properties during the six months ended June 30, 2019. Of the 157 properties re-leased during the six months ended June 30, 2019, 148 properties were re-leased to the same tenants, four were re-leased to new tenants without vacancy, and five were re-leased to new tenants after a period of vacancy. The annual new rent on these re-leases was $41.6 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $40.7 million on the same properties, representing a rent recapture rate of 102.2% on the properties re-leased during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Rent Increases

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, same store rents on 4,863 properties under lease increased 1.4% to $294.0 million, as compared to $289.8 million for the same quarter in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, same store rents on 4,863 properties under lease increased 1.5% to $590.5 million as compared to $581.9 million for the same period in 2018.

Investments in Real Estate The following table summarizes our acquisitions in the U.S. and U.K. for the periods indicated below:



Number of

Properties

Square Feet

(in millions)

Investment

($ in millions)

Weighted

Average

Lease Term

(Years)

Initial Average

Cash Lease

Yield Three months ended June 30, 2019

















Acquisitions - U.S. (in 28 states) 78



2.3



$ 532.3



14.8



6.9 % Acquisitions - U.K. (1) 12



1.1



549.2



14.8



5.3 % Total Acquisitions 90



3.4



1,081.5



14.8



6.1 % Properties under Development - U.S. 12



0.4



13.2



15.9



7.3 % Total (2) 102



3.8



$ 1,094.7



14.8



6.1 %



















Six months ended June 30, 2019

















Acquisitions - U.S. (in 34 states) 175



4.2



$ 1,040.9



15.9



6.8 % Acquisitions - U.K. (1) 12



1.1



549.2



14.8



5.3 % Total Acquisitions 187



5.3



1,590.1



15.5



6.3 % Properties under Development - U.S. 12



0.4



24.1



16.5



7.2 % Total (3) 199



5.7



$ 1,614.2



15.6



6.3 %

























(1) Represents investment of £433.9 million, multiplied by the applicable exchange rate on the closing date of the acquisition. (2) The tenants occupying the new properties operate in 15 industries, and are 99.4% retail and 0.6% industrial, based on rental revenue. Approximately 12% of the rental revenue generated from acquisitions during the second quarter of 2019 is from investment grade rated tenants and their subsidiaries. (3) The tenants occupying the new properties operate in 17 industries, and are 99.1% retail and 0.9% industrial, based on rental revenue. Approximately 18% of the rental revenue generated from acquisitions during the first six months of 2019 is from investment grade rated tenants and their subsidiaries.

Property Dispositions

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Realty Income sold 18 properties for $28.6 million, with a gain on sales of $6.9 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, Realty Income sold 37 properties for $51.1 million, with a gain on sales of $14.2 million.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Realty Income raised $1.0 billion from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $69.67 per share, including net proceeds of $845.1 million raised in the issuance of 12,650,000 shares of common stock in an overnight public offering in May 2019.

Also in May 2019, we entered into a note purchase agreement (the "Note Purchase Agreement") that provided for the private placement of £315 million in senior unsecured notes due May 2034 (the "2034 Notes").

In June 2019, we issued $500 million of 3.250% senior unsecured notes due June 2029 (the "2029 Notes"). The public offering price for the 2029 Notes was 99.359% of the principal amount, for an effective yield to maturity of 3.326%.

Credit Facility

Realty Income has a $3.25 billion unsecured credit facility, which is comprised of a $3.0 billion revolving credit facility, with an initial term that expires in March 2023 (subject to two six-month options to extend), and a $250.0 million term loan due March 2024. The revolving credit facility also has a $1.0 billion expansion feature. As of June 30, 2019, the balance of borrowings outstanding under our revolving credit facility was $8.0 million.

2019 Earnings Guidance

We estimate AFFO per share for 2019 of $3.28 to $3.33. AFFO adjusts FFO for unique revenue and expense items, which are not as pertinent to the measurement of Realty Income's ongoing operating performance.

We estimate FFO per share for 2019 of $3.26 to $3.31. FFO per share for 2019 is based on a net income per share range of $1.33 to $1.38, plus estimated real estate depreciation and impairments of $1.99 per share, and reduced by potential estimated gains on sales of investment properties of $0.06 per share (in accordance with NAREIT's definition of FFO).

Additional earnings guidance detail can be found in Realty Income's supplemental materials available on Realty Income's corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Supplemental Materials

Supplemental materials on second quarter and year-to-date 2019 operating results are available on Realty Income's corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,900 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 589 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 102 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local and foreign real estate conditions, tenant financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, property acquisitions and the timing of these acquisitions, charges for property impairments, and the outcome of any legal proceedings to which the company is a party, as described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months



Ended 6/30/19

Ended 6/30/18

Ended 6/30/19

Ended 6/30/18 REVENUE















Rental (including reimbursable)

$ 364,252



$ 325,265



$ 718,289



$ 643,113

Other

1,198



3,621



1,526



4,068

Total revenue

365,450



328,886



719,815



647,181



















EXPENSES















Depreciation and amortization

150,426



133,999



287,943



265,102

Interest

72,488



66,628



142,508



126,043

General and administrative

18,585



17,954



33,693



33,638

Property (including reimbursable)

21,342



16,236



42,978



32,788

Income taxes

1,155



1,208



2,600



2,431

Provisions for impairment

13,061



3,951



17,733



18,172

Total expenses

277,057



239,976



527,455



478,174

Gain on sales of real estate

6,891



7,787



14,154



11,005

Foreign currency and derivative gains, net

136



—



136



—

Net income

95,420



96,697



206,650



180,012

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(226)



(317)



(514)



(469)

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 95,194



$ 96,380



$ 206,136



$ 179,543



















Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO)

$ 251,489



$ 226,082



$ 497,164



$ 450,964

Adjusted funds from operations available to common stockholders (AFFO)

$ 253,935



$ 226,988



$ 502,669



$ 451,549



















Per share information for common stockholders:















Net income, basic and diluted

$ 0.31



$ 0.34



$ 0.67



$ 0.63



















FFO:















Basic

$ 0.81



$ 0.79



$ 1.62



$ 1.59

Diluted

$ 0.81



$ 0.79



$ 1.62



$ 1.58



















AFFO:















Basic

$ 0.82



$ 0.80



$ 1.64



$ 1.59

Diluted

$ 0.82



$ 0.80



$ 1.63



$ 1.59



















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.678



$ 0.659



$ 1.350



$ 1.309



FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with NAREIT's definition, as net income available to common stockholders, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, plus impairments of real estate assets, reduced by gains on real estate sales.





Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months



Ended 6/30/19

Ended 6/30/18

Ended 6/30/19

Ended 6/30/18

















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 95,194



$ 96,380



$ 206,136



$ 179,543

Depreciation and amortization

150,426



133,999



287,943



265,102

Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment

(147)



(168)



(302)



(327)

Provisions for impairment

13,061



3,951



17,733



18,172

Gain on sales of real estate

(6,891)



(7,787)



(14,154)



(11,005)

FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(154)



(293)



(192)



(521)

FFO available to common stockholders

$ 251,489



$ 226,082



$ 497,164



$ 450,964

FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

362



232



670



450

Diluted FFO

$ 251,851



$ 226,314



$ 497,834



$ 451,414



















FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.81



$ 0.79



$ 1.62



$ 1.59

Diluted

$ 0.81



$ 0.79



$ 1.62



$ 1.58



















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 208,864



$ 187,488



$ 413,410



$ 373,044



















FFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 42,625



$ 38,594



$ 83,754



$ 77,920



















Weighted average number of common shares used for FFO:















Basic

311,032,972



284,928,969



307,293,949



284,469,689

Diluted

311,785,281



285,372,256



308,000,806



284,924,336



ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

We define AFFO as FFO adjusted for unique revenue and expense items, which the company believes are not as pertinent to the measurement of the company's ongoing operating performance. Most companies in our industry use a similar measurement to AFFO, but they may use the term "CAD" (for Cash Available for Distribution) or "FAD" (for Funds Available for Distribution).





Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months



Ended 6/30/19

Ended 6/30/18

Ended 6/30/19

Ended 6/30/18 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 95,194



$ 96,380



$ 206,136



$ 179,543

Cumulative adjustments to calculate FFO (1)

156,295



129,702



291,028



271,421

FFO available to common stockholders

251,489



226,082



497,164



450,964

Amortization of share-based compensation

4,527



4,995



7,291



8,657

Amortization of deferred financing costs (2)

1,133



1,014



2,173



1,858

Amortization of net mortgage premiums

(354)



(354)



(708)



(813)

Loss (gain) on interest rate swaps

686



(792)



1,364



(2,799)

Straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps (3)

799



—



799



—

Leasing costs and commissions

(707)



(1,536)



(1,030)



(2,452)

Recurring capital expenditures

(116)



(135)



(172)



(147)

Straight-line rent

(7,230)



(6,267)



(12,092)



(11,632)

Amortization of above and below-market leases

3,627



3,907



7,741



7,771

Other adjustments (4)

81



74



139



142

AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 253,935



$ 226,988



$ 502,669



$ 451,549

AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

368



236



—



465

Diluted AFFO

$ 254,303



$ 227,224



$ 502,669



$ 452,014



















AFFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.82



$ 0.80



$ 1.64



$ 1.59

Diluted

$ 0.82



$ 0.80



$ 1.63



$ 1.59



















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 208,864



$ 187,488



$ 413,410



$ 373,044



















AFFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 45,071



$ 39,500



$ 89,259



$ 78,505



















Weighted average number of common shares used for AFFO:











Basic

311,032,972



284,928,969



307,293,949



284,469,689

Diluted

311,785,281



285,372,256



307,580,127



284,924,336







(1) See FFO calculation on page seven for reconciling items. (2) Includes the amortization of costs incurred and capitalized upon issuance of our notes payable, assumption of our mortgages payable and issuance of our term loans. The deferred financing costs are being amortized over the lives of the respective notes payable, mortgages and term loans. No costs associated with our credit facility agreements or annual fees paid to credit rating agencies have been included. (3) Straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps represent quarterly payments in U.S. dollars received by us from counterparties in exchange for associated foreign currency payments. These USD payments are fixed and determinable for the duration of the associated hedging transaction. (4) Includes adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests, obligations related to financing lease liabilities, and foreign currency gains and losses as a result of intercompany debt and remeasurement transactions.

HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the three months ended June 30,

2019



2018



2017



2016



2015























Net income available to common stockholders

$ 95,194



$ 96,380



$ 81,136



$ 69,045



$ 59,317

Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture, fixtures and equipment

150,279



133,831



122,939



110,147



100,861

Provisions for impairment

13,061



3,951



2,274



6,269



3,230

Gain on sales of real estate

(6,891)



(7,787)



(2,839)



(8,658)



(3,675)

FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(154)



(293)



(238)



(155)



(263)























FFO

$ 251,489



$ 226,082



$ 203,272



$ 176,648



$ 159,470























FFO per diluted share

$ 0.81



$ 0.79



$ 0.75



$ 0.70



$ 0.69























AFFO

$ 253,935



$ 226,988



$ 208,388



$ 180,876



$ 159,060























AFFO per diluted share

$ 0.82



$ 0.80



$ 0.76



$ 0.71



$ 0.68























Cash dividends paid per share

$ 0.678



$ 0.659



$ 0.633



$ 0.597



$ 0.569























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO

311,785,281



285,372,256



273,187,669



254,254,243



232,886,185























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - AFFO

311,785,281



285,372,256



273,187,669



253,937,221



232,886,185



For the six months ended June 30,

2019



2018



2017



2016



2015























Net income available to common stockholders

$ 206,136



$ 179,543



$ 152,722



$ 132,518



$ 119,810

Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture, fixtures and equipment

287,641



264,775



243,879



217,887



198,713

Provisions for impairment

17,733



18,172



7,706



8,192



5,317

Gain on sales of real estate

(14,154)



(11,005)



(13,371)



(10,948)



(10,893)

FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(192)



(521)



(453)



(373)



(577)























FFO

$ 497,164



$ 450,964



$ 390,483



$ 347,276



$ 312,370























FFO per diluted share

$ 1.62



$ 1.58



$ 1.46



$ 1.38



$ 1.36























AFFO

$ 502,669



$ 451,549



$ 409,723



$ 356,793



$ 311,184























AFFO per diluted share

$ 1.63



$ 1.59



$ 1.53



$ 1.42



$ 1.36























Cash dividends paid per share

$ 1.350



$ 1.309



$ 1.257



$ 1.185



$ 1.130























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO

308,000,806



284,924,336



268,569,855



252,073,685



229,061,762























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - AFFO

307,580,127



284,924,336



268,658,037



252,378,957



229,061,762



REALTY INCOME CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

ASSETS

(unaudited)







Real estate, at cost:







Land

$ 5,058,572



$ 4,682,660

Buildings and improvements

12,774,967



11,858,806

Total real estate, at cost

17,833,539



16,541,466

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(2,911,779)



(2,714,534)

Net real estate held for investment

14,921,760



13,826,932

Real estate held for sale, net

18,506



16,585

Net real estate

14,940,266



13,843,517

Cash and cash equivalents

27,136



10,387

Accounts receivable

165,470



144,991

Lease intangible assets, net

1,308,564



1,199,597

Goodwill

14,536



14,630

Other assets, net

292,658



47,361

Total assets

$ 16,748,630



$ 15,260,483











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Distributions payable

$ 72,752



$ 67,789

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

156,859



133,765

Lease intangible liabilities, net

330,893



310,866

Other liabilities

251,244



127,109

Line of credit payable

8,000



252,000

Term loans, net

498,829



568,610

Mortgages payable, net

299,397



302,569

Notes payable, net

6,268,062



5,376,797

Total liabilities

7,886,036



7,139,505











Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share, 740,200,000 shares authorized, 318,218,713 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 370,100,000 shares authorized, 303,742,090 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018

11,722,036



10,754,495

Distributions in excess of net income

(2,869,937)



(2,657,655)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,597)



(8,098)

Total stockholders' equity

8,837,502



8,088,742

Noncontrolling interests

25,092



32,236

Total equity

8,862,594



8,120,978

Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,748,630



$ 15,260,483

