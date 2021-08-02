Realty Income Announces Operating Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

For the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Net income per share was $0.33

Normalized FFO and AFFO per share were $0.88

Invested $1.13 billion in 156 properties and properties under development or expansion, including $591.8 million in United Kingdom (U.K.) properties

in 156 properties and properties under development or expansion, including in (U.K.) properties Raised $457.5 million from the sale of common stock, primarily through our At-The-Market (ATM) program

For the month ended July 31, 2021:

Raised $594.1 million in net proceeds from a common stock public offering of 9,200,000 shares, inclusive of 1,200,000 shares purchased by the underwriters upon the exercise of their option to purchase additional shares

in net proceeds from a common stock public offering of 9,200,000 shares, inclusive of 1,200,000 shares purchased by the underwriters upon the exercise of their option to purchase additional shares Issued £400 million through the issuance of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and £350 million through the issuance of 1.750% senior unsecured notes due 2033 in our debut Sterling-denominated green bond offering

Collected 99.4% of contractual rent across our total portfolio, inclusive of 98.9% collected from our theater clients

CEO Comments

"Our second quarter results and guidance updates demonstrate our track record of consistently executing on the strategic goals we set for our business," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our international pipeline continues to exceed expectations as the U.K. accounted for over 50% of our total $1.1 billion of second quarter acquisitions. Additionally, after our debut offering in July, we are proud to be the first net lease REIT to issue a green bond, illustrating our commitment in partnering with our clients to achieve mutual sustainability goals."

"We are updating several key guidance metrics as a result of our achievements during the second quarter, which include increasing theater rent collections, and added depth of our global pipeline. This update includes raising our 2021 AFFO per share guidance to $3.53 to $3.59 and increasing our 2021 acquisitions volume guidance to approximately $4.5 billion."

Select Financial Results

The following summarizes our select financial results (dollars in millions, except per share data):





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Total revenue

$ 464.3

$ 414.6

$ 907.1

$ 829.0 Net income available to common stockholders (1)(2)

$ 124.5

$ 107.8

$ 220.4

$ 254.7 Net income per share

$ 0.33

$ 0.31

$ 0.59

$ 0.75 Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO) (2)(3)

$ 314.4

$ 288.3

$ 582.1

$ 565.4 FFO per share

$ 0.84

$ 0.84

$ 1.56

$ 1.66 Normalized funds from operations available to common stockholders (Normalized FFO) (3)

$ 327.7

$ 288.3

$ 595.4

$ 565.4 Normalized FFO per share

$ 0.88

$ 0.84

$ 1.60

$ 1.66 Adjusted funds from operations available to common stockholders (AFFO) (3)

$ 327.6

$ 295.2

$ 645.9

$ 592.5 AFFO per share

$ 0.88

$ 0.86

$ 1.73

$ 1.74





(1) The calculation to determine net income attributable to common stockholders includes provisions for impairment, gains on sales of real estate, and foreign currency gains and losses. These items can vary from quarter to quarter and can significantly impact net income available to common stockholders and period to period comparisons. (2) Our financial results during the six months ended June 30, 2021 were impacted by a $46.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt due to the January 2021 early redemption of the 3.250% notes due October 2022 recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2021, and $13.3 million of merger-related costs related to our proposed merger with VEREIT. Our financial results during the six months ended June 30, 2020 were impacted by a $9.8 million loss on extinguishment of debt due to the January 2020 early redemption of the 5.750% notes due 2021, and a $3.5 million executive severance charge for our former chief financial officer. (3) FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized FFO is based on FFO and adjusted to exclude merger-related costs related to our proposed merger with VEREIT and AFFO further adjusts Normalized FFO for unique revenue and expense items, such as losses on extinguishment of debt and executive severance costs. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended June 30, 2021 for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics. See pages 10 and 11 herein for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Rent Collections Update

Percentages of Contractual Rent Collected as of June 30, 2021



Month Ended April 30, 2021

Month Ended May 31, 2021

Month Ended June 30, 2021

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021







Contractual rent collected(1) across total portfolio 95.5%

95.5%

96.7%

95.9% Contractual rent collected(1) from our top 20 clients (2) 92.7%

92.7%

94.8%

93.4% Contractual rent collected(1) from our investment grade clients (3) 100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0% Contractual rent collected from our theater clients 32.3%

31.5%

51.0%

38.3% Contractual rent collected from our health and fitness clients 94.8%

94.5%

93.9%

94.4%





(1) Collection rates are calculated as the aggregate contractual rent collected for the applicable period from the beginning of that applicable period through June 30, 2021, divided by the contractual rent charged for the applicable period. Rent collection percentages are calculated based on contractual rents (excluding percentage rents and contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients). Charged amounts have not been adjusted for any COVID-19 related rent relief granted and include contractual rents from any clients in bankruptcy. Due to differences in applicable foreign currency conversion rates and rent conventions, the percentages above may differ from percentages calculated utilizing our total portfolio annualized contractual rent. (2) We define our top 20 clients as our 20 largest clients based on percentage of total portfolio annualized contractual rent as of June 30, 2021 for all periods. (3) Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended June 30, 2021 for our definition of investment grade clients.

We either have executed deferral agreements or maintain ongoing deferral discussions with clients that account for a majority of the unpaid contractual rent for each of the periods referenced in the table above.

Rental Revenue Reserves (1)

The following table summarizes reserves recorded as a reduction of rental revenue across the entire portfolio (dollars in millions):







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021 Rental revenue reserves









Theater industry

$ 6.5



$ 13.8



Other

1.0



2.0



Total rental revenue reserves

$ 7.5



$ 15.8













Straight-line rent reserves









Theater industry

$ 0.1



$ 0.2



Other

0.6



1.0



Total straight-line rent reserves

$ 0.7



$ 1.2













Total reserves









Theater industry

$ 6.6



$ 14.0



Other

1.6



3.0



Total reserves

$ 8.2



$ 17.0







(1) Unless otherwise specified, references to reserves recorded as a reduction of rental revenue include amounts reserved for in the current period, as well as unrecognized contractual rental revenue and unrecognized straight-line rental revenue for leases accounted for on a cash basis.

Theater Industry Update

As of June 30, 2021, the theater industry represented 5.4% of annualized contractual rental revenue. As of June 30, 2021, we were fully reserved for the outstanding receivable balances for 37 theater properties. At June 30, 2021, the receivables outstanding for our 79 theater properties totaled $77.9 million, inclusive of $9.1 million of straight-line rent receivables, and net of $40.0 million of reserves, inclusive of $2.0 million of straight-line rent reserves.

At June 30, 2021, the receivables outstanding across the portfolio totaled $327.9 million, net of $60.0 million of reserves, and includes $195.9 million of straight-line rent receivable, net of $8.6 million of reserves.

Additionally, we did not record any provisions for impairment on theater properties for the six months ended June 30, 2021. See "Item 1A—Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more information regarding the actual and potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its spread on our clients and our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity.

Dividend Increases

In June 2021, we announced the 95th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 111th increase in the amount of the dividend since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of June 30, 2021 was $2.826 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 0.9% to $0.705 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.699 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, we distributed $263.4 million in common dividends to stockholders, representing 80.4% of our AFFO of $327.6 million.

Real Estate Portfolio Update

As of June 30, 2021, our portfolio consisted of 6,761 properties located in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the U.K., and leased to approximately 630 clients doing business in 58 separate industries. The properties are primarily freestanding and leased under long-term net lease agreements with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 8.8 years. Our portfolio of commercial real estate has historically provided dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of June 30, 2021, portfolio occupancy was 98.5% with 103 properties available for lease or sale out of 6,761, as compared to 98.0% as of March 31, 2021 and 98.5% as of June 30, 2020.

Changes in Occupancy

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Properties available for lease at March 31, 2021 131

Lease expirations (1) 66

Re-leases to same client (54)

Re-leases to new client (2)

Vacant dispositions (38)

Properties available for lease at June 30, 2021 103



Six months ended June 30, 2021

Properties available for lease at December 31, 2020 140

Lease expirations (1) 126

Re-leases to same client (91)

Re-leases to new client (15)

Vacant dispositions (57)

Properties available for lease at June 30, 2021 103







(1) Includes scheduled and unscheduled expirations (including leases rejected in bankruptcy), as well as future expirations resolved in the periods indicated above.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the annual new rent on re-leases was $10.44 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $9.97 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 104.7% on the units re-leased. We re-leased one unit to a new client without a period of vacancy, and two units to new clients after a period of vacancy.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the annual new rent on re-leases was $21.97 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $21.12 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 104.0% on the units re-leased. We re-leased three units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and 17 units to new clients after a period of vacancy.

Investments in Real Estate

The following table summarizes our acquisitions in the U.S. and U.K. for the periods indicated below:



Number of Properties

Leasable Square Feet

Investment ($ in thousands)

Weighted Average Lease Term (Years)

Initial Average Cash Lease Yield (1) Three months ended June 30, 2021

















Acquisitions - U.S. (in 24 states) 96



2,186,109



$ 485,424



13.9



5.3 % Acquisitions - U.K. (2) 29



2,200,493



591,821



9.3



6.1 % Total acquisitions 125



4,386,602



$ 1,077,245



11.2



5.7 % Properties under development - U.S. 31



1,898,893



56,867



15.6



5.9 % Total (3) 156



6,285,495



$ 1,134,112



11.5



5.7 %

Six months ended June 30, 2021

















Acquisitions - U.S. (in 29 states) 173



4,484,715



$ 1,052,333



13.7



5.5 % Acquisitions - U.K. (2) 41



3,133,460



994,783



9.8



5.6 % Total acquisitions 214



7,618,175



$ 2,047,116



11.8



5.5 % Properties under development - U.S. 40



2,015,992



114,798



15.6



5.7 % Total (4) 254



9,634,167



$ 2,161,914



12.0



5.5 %





(1) Initial average cash lease yield is a supplemental operating measure. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended June 30, 2021 for our definition of this metric. Contractual net operating income used in the calculation of initial average cash yield for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes approximately $850,000 received as settlement credits for four properties acquired as reimbursement of free rent periods. (2) Represents investments of £424.9 million Sterling during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and £715.1 million Sterling during the six months ended June 30, 2021, converted at the applicable exchange rate on the date of acquisition. (3) Our clients occupying the new properties operate in 19 industries and are 85.1% retail and 14.9% industrial, based on rental revenue. Approximately 54% of the rental revenue generated from acquisitions during the three months ended June 30, 2021 is from our investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies. (4) Our clients occupying the new properties operate in 28 industries and are 75.8% retail and 24.2% industrial, based on rental revenue. Approximately 47% of the rental revenue generated from acquisitions during the six months ended June 30, 2021 is from our investment grade rated clients, their subsidiaries or affiliated companies.

Same Store Rental Revenue

The following summarizes our same store rental revenue on 6,114 properties under lease (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Increase

2021

2020

2021

2020

Three Months

Six Months Rental revenue $ 373.8

$ 371.8

$ 747.7

$ 747.0

0.5 %

0.1 %





































For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the exchange rate as of June 30, 2021 of 1.38 GBP/USD.

Our calculation of same store rental revenue includes rent deferred for future payment as a result of lease concessions we granted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized under the practical expedient provided by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). Same store rental income was negatively impacted by reserves recorded as reductions of rental revenue of $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and $13.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Our calculation of same store rental revenue also includes uncollected rent for which we have not granted a lease concession. If these applicable amounts of rent deferrals and uncollected rent were excluded from our calculation of same store rental revenue, the increases for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relative to the comparable periods for 2020 would have been 16.3% and 4.9%, respectively.

Property Dispositions

The following summarizes our property dispositions (dollars in millions):





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Properties sold

42

69 Net sales proceeds

$ 56.9

$ 91.6 Gain on sales of real estate

$ 14.9

$ 23.3



















Liquidity and Capital Markets

Equity Capital Raising

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, we raised $457.5 million from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $69.01 per share, primarily through our At-The-Market-Program.

In July 2021, we raised $594.1 million from the issuance of 9,200,000 shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering, inclusive of 1,200,000 shares purchased by the underwriters upon the exercise of their option to purchase additional shares.

In July 2021, we issued £400 million of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027 (the "2027" Notes) and £350 million of 1.750% senior unsecured notes due 2033 (the "2033" Notes). The public offering price for the 2027 Notes was 99.305% of the principal amount, for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.242%, and the public offering price for the 2033 Notes was 99.842% of the principal amount, for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.757%. Combined, the new issues of the 2027 Notes and 2033 Notes have a weighted average term of 8.8 years and a weighted average effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.48%. The issuances represented our debut green bond offering.

Revolving Credit Facility and Commercial Paper Program

We have a $3.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, with an initial term that expires in March 2023 (subject to two six-month options to extend). The revolving credit facility also has a $1.0 billion accordion feature, which is subject to obtaining lender commitments. As of June 30, 2021, the balance of borrowings outstanding under our revolving credit facility was $635.3 million, consisting entirely of Sterling-denominated borrowings of £460.0 million.

Additionally, we have a U.S. dollar-denominated unsecured commercial paper program. Under the terms of this program, we may issue unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding of $1.0 billion, with proceeds used for general corporate purposes. We use our unsecured revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under this program. As of June 30, 2021, we had $650.0 million in commercial paper borrowings.

2021 Earnings Guidance

We estimate Normalized FFO per share for 2021 of $3.37 to $3.46. We estimate AFFO per share for 2021 of $3.53 to $3.59, an increase of 4.1% to 5.9% over 2020 AFFO per share of $3.39. Normalized FFO per share and AFFO per share exclude the merger-related costs associated with the proposed VEREIT merger. Summarized below are approximate estimates of the key components of our 2021 earnings guidance, which do not give effect to the announced merger between us and VEREIT, Inc. other than merger-related costs incurred to date:



Prior 2021 Guidance Revised 2021 Guidance Net income per share (1) $1.19 to $1.27 $1.32 to $1.41 Real estate depreciation and impairments per share $2.13 $2.11 Gains on sales of properties per share $(0.06) $(0.09) Merger-related costs (actual) (1) $— $0.03 Normalized FFO per share $3.26 to $3.34 $3.37 to $3.46 AFFO per share $3.44 to $3.49 $3.53 to $3.59 Same store rent growth (2) 0.5% - 1.0% 1.5% - 2.0% Occupancy ~ 98% Over 98% Cash G&A expenses (% of revenues) (3)(4) ~ 4.5% ~ 4.5% Property expenses (non-reimbursable) (% of revenues) (3) 1.5% - 2.0% 1.5% - 1.8% Income tax expenses ~ $20 million ~ $25 million Acquisition volume Over $3.25 billion ~ $4.5 billion (1) Does not include any estimated merger-related costs for the remainder of 2021. (2) Includes rent deferred for future payment as a result of lease concessions we granted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (3) Revenue excludes contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients. Cash G&A excludes stock-based compensation expense. (4) G&A inclusive of stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of rental revenue, excluding reimbursements, is expected to be approximately 5% in 2021.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the release of our operating results, we will host a conference call on August 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the results. To access the conference, dial (877) 701-6180 (United States) or (647) 689-4069 (International). When prompted, provide the conference ID 2875728.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 and entering the conference ID 2875728. The telephone replay will be available through August 18, 2021.

A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link on our home page or in the investors section at www.realtyincome.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast. No access code is required for this replay.

Supplemental Materials and Sustainability Report

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended June 30, 2021, including reconciliations for non-GAAP measures within the Glossary, are available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-results.

The Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 is available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/corporate-responsibility. During June 2021, we established our Green Financing Framework, which is also available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/corporate-responsibility/Green-Financing-Framework.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 613 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 111 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, domestic and foreign real estate conditions, client financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, property acquisitions and the timing of these acquisitions, the structure, timing and completion of the announced mergers between us and VEREIT, Inc. and any effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the announced mergers, including the anticipated benefits therefrom, charges for property impairments, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its impact, the effects of pandemics or global outbreaks of contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, our clients' ability to adequately manage their properties and fulfill their respective lease obligations to us, and the outcome of any legal proceedings to which the we are a party, as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of our current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months



Ended 6/30/21

Ended 6/30/20

Ended 6/30/21

Ended 6/30/20 REVENUE















Rental (including reimbursable) (1)

$ 460,256



$ 410,201



$ 899,621



$ 822,358

Other

4,026



4,435



7,465



6,619

Total revenue

464,282



414,636



907,086



828,977



















EXPENSES















Depreciation and amortization

187,789



168,328



365,774



332,913

Interest

73,674



77,841



146,749



153,766

Property (including reimbursable)

31,734



26,452



60,233



52,058

General and administrative

21,849



19,063



42,645



40,027

Provisions for impairment

17,246



13,869



19,966



18,347

Merger-related costs

13,298



—



13,298



—

Total expenses

345,590



305,553



648,665



597,111

Gain on sales of real estate

14,901



1,323



23,302



39,829

Foreign currency and derivative gains

(losses), net

400



502



1,204



(1,062)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



(46,473)



(9,819)

Income before income taxes

133,993



110,908



236,454



260,814

Income taxes

(9,225)



(2,838)



(15,450)



(5,601)

Net income

124,768



108,070



221,004



255,213

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(289)



(246)



(585)



(562)

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 124,479



$ 107,824



$ 220,419



$ 254,651



















Funds from operations available to common

stockholders (FFO)

$ 314,375



$ 288,338



$ 582,082



$ 565,441

Normalized funds from operations available to

common stockholders (Normalized FFO)

$ 327,673



$ 288,338



$ 595,380



$ 565,441

Adjusted funds from operations available to

common stockholders (AFFO)

$ 327,647



$ 295,241



$ 645,869



$ 592,463



















Per share information for common stockholders:















Net income, basic and diluted

$ 0.33



$ 0.31



$ 0.59



$ 0.75



















FFO, basic and diluted

$ 0.84



$ 0.84



$ 1.56



$ 1.66



















Normalized FFO, basic and diluted

$ 0.88



$ 0.84



$ 1.60



$ 1.66



















AFFO, basic and diluted

$ 0.88



$ 0.86



$ 1.73



$ 1.74



















Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.705



$ 0.699



$ 1.409



$ 1.392







(1) We recorded reserves as a reduction of rental revenue of $8.2 million (of which $723,000 was related to straight-line rent receivables) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $8.5 million (of which $2.1 million was related to straight-line receivables) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $17.0 million (of which $1.2 million was related to straight-line rent receivables) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and $10.2 million (of which $2.8 million was related to straight-line receivables) for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Unless otherwise specified, references to reserves recorded as a reduction of rental revenue include amounts reserved for in the current period, as well as unrecognized contractual rental revenue and unrecognized straight-line rental revenue for leases accounted for on a cash basis.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Normalized FFO) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

FFO and Normalized FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three

months ended June 30, 2021 for our definitions and explanations of how we utilize these metrics.





Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months



Ended 6/30/21

Ended 6/30/20

Ended 6/30/21

Ended 6/30/20

















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 124,479



$ 107,824



$ 220,419



$ 254,651

Depreciation and amortization

187,789



168,328



365,774



332,913

Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment

(73)



(152)



(444)



(278)

Provisions for impairment

17,246



13,869



19,966



18,347

Gain on sales of real estate

(14,901)



(1,323)



(23,302)



(39,829)

FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling

interests

(165)



(208)



(331)



(363)

FFO available to common stockholders

$ 314,375



$ 288,338



$ 582,082



$ 565,441

FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

348



348



705



717

Diluted FFO

$ 314,723



$ 288,686



$ 582,787



$ 566,158



















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 314,375



$ 288,338



$ 582,082



$ 565,441

Merger-related costs

13,298



—



13,298



—

Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 327,673



$ 288,338



$ 595,380



$ 565,441

Normalized FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

348



348



705



717

Diluted Normalized FFO

$ 328,021



$ 288,686



$ 596,085



$ 566,158



















FFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.84



$ 0.84



$ 1.56



$ 1.66



















Normalized FFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.88



$ 0.84



$ 1.60



$ 1.66



















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 263,358



$ 240,470



$ 524,056



$ 474,294



















FFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 51,017



$ 47,868



$ 58,026



$ 91,147



















Normalized FFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 64,315



$ 47,868



$ 71,324



$ 91,147



















Weighted average number of common shares used for FFO and Normalized FFO:















Basic

374,236,424



343,515,406



372,879,165



340,061,487

Diluted

374,804,142



344,148,378



373,434,863



340,744,384



ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended June 30,

2021 for our definition and an explanation of how we utilize this metric.





Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months



Ended 6/30/21

Ended 6/30/20

Ended 6/30/21

Ended 6/30/20 Net income available to common stockholders (1)

$ 124,479



$ 107,824



$ 220,419



$ 254,651

Cumulative adjustments to calculate Normalized FFO (2)

203,194



180,514



374,961



310,790

Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

327,673



288,338



595,380



565,441

Executive severance charge (3)

—



—



—



3,463

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



46,473



9,819

Amortization of share-based compensation

4,472



4,882



8,169



8,624

Amortization of deferred financing costs (4)

1,710



1,476



3,375



2,836

Amortization of net mortgage premiums

(205)



(356)



(485)



(710)

Loss on interest rate swaps

724



1,306



1,446



1,992

Straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps (5)

584



623



1,202



1,346

Leasing costs and commissions

(121)



(973)



(827)



(1,111)

Recurring capital expenditures

(27)



(21)



(50)



(21)

Straight-line rent

(11,004)



(6,242)



(21,467)



(14,024)

Amortization of above and below-market leases, net

3,934



6,087



13,234



12,517

Other adjustments (6)

(93)



121



(581)



2,291

AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 327,647



$ 295,241



$ 645,869



$ 592,463

AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests

344



356



695



732

Diluted AFFO

$ 327,991



$ 295,597



$ 646,564



$ 593,195



















AFFO per common share, basic and diluted

$ 0.88



$ 0.86



$ 1.73



$ 1.74



















Distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 263,358



$ 240,470



$ 524,056



$ 474,294



















AFFO available to common stockholders in excess of

distributions paid to common stockholders

$ 64,289



$ 54,771



$ 121,813



$ 118,169



















Weighted average number of common shares used for AFFO:















Basic

374,236,424



343,515,406



372,879,165



340,061,487

Diluted

374,804,142



344,148,378



373,434,863



340,744,384







(1) As of June 30, 2021, there was $40.5 million of uncollected rent deferred as a result of lease concessions we granted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized under the practical expedient provided by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and $61.2 million of uncollected rent for which we have not granted a lease concession. (2) See Normalized FFO calculations on page ten for reconciling items. (3) The executive severance charge represents the incremental costs incurred upon our former CFO's departure in March 2020, consisting of $1.6 million of cash, $1.8 million of share-based compensation expense and $58,000 of professional fees. (4) Includes the amortization of costs incurred and capitalized upon issuance of our notes payable, assumption of our mortgages payable and issuance of our current and previous term loans. The deferred financing costs are being amortized over the lives of the respective notes payable, mortgages and term loan. No costs associated with our credit facility agreements or annual fees paid to credit rating agencies have been included. (5) Straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps represent quarterly payments in U.S. dollars received by us from counterparties in exchange for associated foreign currency payments. These USD payments are fixed and determinable for the duration of the associated hedging transaction. (6) Includes adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests, obligations related to financing lease liabilities, and foreign currency gains and losses as a result of intercompany debt and remeasurement transactions.

HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017





















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 124,479



$ 107,824



$ 95,194



$ 96,380



$ 81,136

Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture,

fixtures and equipment

187,716



168,176



150,279



133,831



122,939

Provisions for impairment

17,246



13,869



13,061



3,951



2,274

Gain on sales of real estate

(14,901)



(1,323)



(6,891)



(7,787)



(2,839)

FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(165)



(208)



(154)



(293)



(238)























FFO available to common stockholders

$ 314,375



$ 288,338



$ 251,489



$ 226,082



$ 203,272

Merger-related costs

13,298



—



—



—



—























Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 327,673



$ 288,338



$ 251,489



$ 226,082



$ 203,272























FFO per diluted share

$ 0.84



$ 0.84



$ 0.81



$ 0.79



$ 0.75























Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 0.88



$ 0.84



$ 0.81



$ 0.79



$ 0.75























AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 327,647



$ 295,241



$ 253,935



$ 226,988



$ 208,388























AFFO per diluted share

$ 0.88



$ 0.86



$ 0.82



$ 0.80



$ 0.76









.











Cash dividends paid per share

$ 0.705



$ 0.699



$ 0.678



$ 0.659



$ 0.633























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO,

Normalized FFO, and AFFO

374,804,142



344,148,378



311,785,281



285,372,256



273,187,669



For the six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017





















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 220,419



$ 254,651



$ 206,136



$ 179,543



$ 152,722

Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture, fixtures and equipment

365,330



332,635



287,641



264,775



243,879

Provisions for impairment

19,966



18,347



17,733



18,172



7,706

Gain on sales of real estate

(23,302)



(39,829)



(14,154)



(11,005)



(13,371)

FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests

(331)



(363)



(192)



(521)



(453)























FFO available to common stockholders

$ 582,082



$ 565,441



$ 497,164



$ 450,964



$ 390,483

Merger-related costs

13,298



—



—



—



—























Normalized FFO available to common stockholders

$ 595,380



$ 565,441



$ 497,164



$ 450,964



$ 390,483























FFO per diluted share

$ 1.56



$ 1.66



$ 1.62



$ 1.58



$ 1.46























Normalized FFO per diluted share

$ 1.60



$ 1.66



$ 1.62



$ 1.58



$ 1.46























AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 645,869



$ 592,463



$ 502,669



$ 451,549



$ 409,723























AFFO per diluted share

$ 1.73



$ 1.74



$ 1.63



$ 1.59



$ 1.53









.











Cash dividends paid per share

$ 1.409



$ 1.392



$ 1.350



$ 1.309



$ 1.257























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO

373,434,863



340,744,384



308,000,806



284,924,336



268,569,855



REALTY INCOME CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share and share count data) (unaudited)





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS







Real estate held for investment, at cost:







Land

$ 6,975,008



$ 6,318,926

Buildings and improvements

15,700,846



14,696,712

Total real estate held for investment, at cost

22,675,854



21,015,638

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(3,775,540)



(3,549,486)

Real estate held for investment, net

18,900,314



17,466,152

Real estate and lease intangibles held for sale, net

39,540



19,004

Cash and cash equivalents

231,164



824,476

Accounts receivable, net

327,920



285,701

Lease intangible assets, net

1,969,793



1,710,655

Other assets, net

516,210



434,297

Total assets

$ 21,984,941



$ 20,740,285











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Distributions payable

$ 90,455



$ 85,691

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

259,805



241,336

Lease intangible liabilities, net

319,495



321,198

Other liabilities

276,120



256,863

Line of credit payable and commercial paper

1,285,306



—

Term loan, net

249,457



249,358

Mortgages payable, net

300,574



300,360

Notes payable, net

7,330,050



8,267,749

Total liabilities

10,111,262



9,722,555











Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share,

740,200,000 shares authorized, 380,174,042 and 361,303,445

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

15,827,231



14,700,050

Distributions in excess of net income

(3,968,333)



(3,659,933)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,366)



(54,634)

Total stockholders' equity

11,839,532



10,985,483

Noncontrolling interests

34,147



32,247

Total equity

11,873,679



11,017,730

Total liabilities and equity

$ 21,984,941



$ 20,740,285



Realty Income Performance vs. Major Stock Indices











Equity

















NASDAQ

Realty Income

REIT Index (1)

DJIA

S&P 500

Composite

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

Dividend

Total

yield

return (2)

yield

return (3)

yield

return (3)

yield

return (3)

yield

return (4)







































10/18 to 12/31/1994 10.5%

10.8%

7.7%

0.0%

2.9%

(1.6%)

2.9%

(1.2%)

0.5%

(1.7%) 1995 8.3%

42.0%

7.4%

15.3%

2.4%

36.9%

2.3%

37.6%

0.6%

39.9% 1996 7.9%

15.4%

6.1%

35.3%

2.2%

28.9%

2.0%

23.0%

0.2%

22.7% 1997 7.5%

14.5%

5.5%

20.3%

1.8%

24.9%

1.6%

33.4%

0.5%

21.6% 1998 8.2%

5.5%

7.5%

(17.5%)

1.7%

18.1%

1.3%

28.6%

0.3%

39.6% 1999 10.5%

(8.7%)

8.7%

(4.6%)

1.3%

27.2%

1.1%

21.0%

0.2%

85.6% 2000 8.9%

31.2%

7.5%

26.4%

1.5%

(4.7%)

1.2%

(9.1%)

0.3%

(39.3%) 2001 7.8%

27.2%

7.1%

13.9%

1.9%

(5.5%)

1.4%

(11.9%)

0.3%

(21.1%) 2002 6.7%

26.9%

7.1%

3.8%

2.6%

(15.0%)

1.9%

(22.1%)

0.5%

(31.5%) 2003 6.0%

21.0%

5.5%

37.1%

2.3%

28.3%

1.8%

28.7%

0.6%

50.0% 2004 5.2%

32.7%

4.7%

31.6%

2.2%

5.6%

1.8%

10.9%

0.6%

8.6% 2005 6.5%

(9.2%)

4.6%

12.2%

2.6%

1.7%

1.9%

4.9%

0.9%

1.4% 2006 5.5%

34.8%

3.7%

35.1%

2.5%

19.0%

1.9%

15.8%

0.8%

9.5% 2007 6.1%

3.2%

4.9%

(15.7%)

2.7%

8.8%

2.1%

5.5%

0.8%

9.8% 2008 7.3%

(8.2%)

7.6%

(37.7%)

3.6%

(31.8%)

3.2%

(37.0%)

1.3%

(40.5%) 2009 6.6%

19.3%

3.7%

28.0%

2.6%

22.6%

2.0%

26.5%

1.0%

43.9% 2010 5.1%

38.6%

3.5%

27.9%

2.6%

14.0%

1.9%

15.1%

1.2%

16.9% 2011 5.0%

7.3%

3.8%

8.3%

2.8%

8.3%

2.3%

2.1%

1.3%

(1.8%) 2012 4.5%

20.1%

3.5%

19.7%

3.0%

10.2%

2.5%

16.0%

2.6%

15.9% 2013 5.8%

(1.8%)

3.9%

2.9%

2.3%

29.6%

2.0%

32.4%

1.4%

38.3% 2014 4.6%

33.7%

3.6%

28.0%

2.3%

10.0%

2.0%

13.7%

1.3%

13.4% 2015 4.4%

13.0%

3.9%

2.8%

2.6%

0.2%

2.2%

1.4%

1.4%

5.7% 2016 4.2%

16.0%

4.0%

8.6%

2.5%

16.5%

2.1%

12.0%

1.4%

7.5% 2017 4.5%

3.6%

3.9%

8.7%

2.2%

28.1%

1.9%

21.8%

1.1%

28.2% 2018 4.2%

15.2%

4.4%

(4.0%)

2.5%

(3.5%)

2.2%

(4.4%)

1.4%

(3.9%) 2019 3.7%

21.1%

3.7%

28.7%

2.4%

25.3%

1.9%

31.5%

1.1%

35.2% 2020 4.5%

(11.8%)

3.6%

(5.1%)

1.9%

9.7%

1.5%

18.4%

0.9%

43.6% YTD 2021 4.2%

9.6%

2.9%

21.3%

1.8%

13.8%

1.4%

15.3%

0.7%

12.5%







































Compound Average Annual Total Return (5)

15.3%





10.8%





11.0%





10.8%





11.7%



Note: All of these dividend yields are calculated as annualized dividends based on the last dividend paid in applicable time period divided by the closing price as of period end. Dividend yield sources: Nareit website and Bloomberg, except for the 1994 NASDAQ dividend yield which was sourced from Datastream / Thomson Financial.



(1) FTSE Nareit US Equity REIT Index, as per Nareit website. (2) Calculated as the difference between the closing stock price as of period end less the closing stock price as of previous period, plus dividends paid in period, divided by closing stock price as of end of previous period. Does not include reinvestment of dividends for the annual percentages. (3) Includes reinvestment of dividends. Source: Nareit website and Factset. (4) Price only index, does not include dividends as NASDAQ did not report total return metrics for the entirety of the measurement period. Source: Factset. (5) All of these Compound Average Annual Total Return rates are calculated in the same manner for each period from Realty Income's NYSE listing on October 18, 1994 through June 30, 2021, and (except for NASDAQ) assume reinvestment of dividends. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Realty Income presents this data for informational purposes only and makes no representation about its future performance or how it will compare in performance to other indices in the future.

