Realty Income Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it published its inaugural Sustainability Report which covers 2020 environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives and progress. The report is prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards and built to align with other disclosure efforts, investor feedback, annual ratings and rankings' submissions, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"I am inspired by and grateful for the tremendous effort of our team which has led to the meaningful growth of our ESG platform," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "Our debut 2020 Sustainability Report marks an important milestone on this exciting journey, and we hope exhibits our passion for doing the right thing for our planet, people, and shareholders. I invite all Realty Income stakeholders to share in our dedication to embracing a changing world for the benefit of all those we serve."

Select 2020 Sustainability Highlights

Environmental

Began work towards our goal of offsetting approximately 100% of electric usage at our corporate headquarters by 2023

Incorporated and expanded the scope of asset-level Green Lease clauses

Engaged with our clients to act on sustainability initiatives and obtain environmental data

Formalized our internal processes to integrate sustainability practices across our operations

Formed relationships with national environmentally focused companies to identify and deploy positive environmental impact projects

Social

Moved all employees to remote work environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Formalized a Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Policy

Established a Human Rights Policy

Continued an active role in supporting communities through involvement with nonprofit organizations and corporate donations

Established a Supplier Code of Conduct

Governance

Conducted our first materiality assessment to help identify the most significant issues to address based on engagement with internal and external stakeholders

Completed inaugural disclosures to third party reporting frameworks

Aligned with the Board of Directors on oversight of ESG topics

Direct oversight by the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of our Board of Directors on the policies, programs and practices related to ESG matters of significance to the company

Assessed ESG risks following Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidance

Realty Income's 2020 Sustainability Report is available on its corporate website at https://www.realtyincome.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability-report/default.aspx.

About the Company

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 609 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 110 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, domestic and foreign real estate conditions, client financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, property acquisitions and the timing of these acquisitions, charges for property impairments, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its impact, the effects of pandemics or global outbreaks of contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, the company's clients' ability to adequately manage its properties and fulfill their respective lease obligations to the company, and the outcome of any legal proceedings to which the company is a party, as described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

