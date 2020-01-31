Realty Income To Join S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® Index

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will be added to the S&P 500 Dividend Arisocrats® index prior to market open on February 3, 2020. The index is designed to measure the performance of S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years. The index will consist of 64 constituents; Realty Income will become one of only three REITs included in the index.

"We are humbled and delighted to join the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index®," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a testament to the company's success executing our mission to provide shareholders with dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. As we continue to build upon our 25-year track record as a public company, we will continue to manage the business with a focus on the stability and growth in earnings and dividends."

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,900 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 595 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 105 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

