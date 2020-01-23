Realty Income To Report Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Operating Results

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income,NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will release its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on February 19, 2020. The company will host its conference call on February 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the operating results.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 701-6180. When prompted, provide the conference ID 9079776.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 and entering the conference ID 9079776. The telephone replay will be available through March 5, 2020.

A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link on the company's home page or in the investors section at www.realtyincome.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast. The webcast replay will be available through March 5, 2020. No access code is required for this replay.

About the Company

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,900 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 595 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 105 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

