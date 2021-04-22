Realty ONE Group Celebrates Earth Day With The World By Planting More Trees

"We have only ONE world and no other choice but to do our very best to take care of it and preserve resources," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Our company works every day to build a legacy for our families, our communities and for future generations and we take advantage of every opportunity we can to make an impact."

Realty ONE Group prides itself in volunteering in communities everywhere and also uses its 501(c) charitable arm, Realty ONE Group Cares, to contribute to organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Beverly Carter Foundation and Feeding America and is looking forward to expanding giving around the world as it opens more offices internationally.

The company will celebrate its 16th anniversary on May 1, ONE Day, a day of corporate-wide giving and volunteerism.

The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. As a sign of its tremendous appeal and growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

