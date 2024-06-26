REALTY ONE GROUP ELITE MAKE THE 2024 NAHREP TOP 250 LATINO AGENTS AWARDS

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, proudly announces a host of its real estate professionals and teams have been named to The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals(R) (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Agents Awards, including Realty ONE Group Gateway's Matias Rosales who landed in the top 20.

The NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents Award recognizes the country's top latino real estate professionals who have closed an outstanding number of transactions.

"We're so proud of our entire ONE Family for the work they do to further NAHREP's mission of advancing sustainable Hispanic homeownership," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "Our phenomenal professionals who made this list work tirelessly for their clients and refuse to be sidelined by a challenging market. Their success is so inspiring."

Realty ONE Group professionals who made the Top 250 national individual ranking are:

Matias Rosales, Realty ONE Group Gateway in Yuma, AZ

Nydia Pino, Realty ONE Group Innovation in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Lorenzo Flores, Realty ONE Group Willamette Valley in Salem, OR

Regina Villanueva Mendez, Realty ONE Group Gateway in Yuma, AZ

Realty ONE Group teams that made the national Top 100 Teams ranking are:

The Olivares & Molina Team, Realty ONE Group Nest in Newburyport, MA

Cardenas & Company Real Estate Group, Realty ONE Group Pacific in San Diego, CA

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list and is ONE of the fastest growing global franchisors today. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

Join our ONE Family: https://www.realtyonegroup.com/join

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

SOURCE Realty ONE Group