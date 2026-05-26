REALTY ONE GROUP LAUNCHES ZONE PRO: THE NEXT-GENERATION, AI-POWERED ECOSYSTEM

The Completely Reimagined, Proprietary Tech Platform Introduces an AI Growth Coach, Global Referral Networks, and Advanced Business Automation to Fuel Agent Success

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises, today unleashed ZONE Pro - a fully reimagined, next-generation proprietary system that completely changes the game for modern professionals. Built for speed, ZONE Pro is a high-octane command center engineered from the ground up to help professionals seamlessly optimize their workflows and scale their businesses faster.

"ZONE Pro is a total evolution of how our professionals will continue to dominate their local markets," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "We have taken our 'COOLTURE' and translated it into a cutting-edge digital ecosystem. By integrating advanced AI, global networking tools, and streamlined workflows, our professionals have the most sophisticated, intuitive platform in the industry to scale their business."

With this launch, The UNBrokerage just officially upgraded the future of real estate. ZONE Pro represents a massive leap forward in business infrastructure, pairing an incredibly sleek user experience with robust capabilities to give agents and franchise owners a powerful command center that turns daily workflows into revenue.

Reimagined Experience. Unmatched Features.

ZONE Pro introduces a suite of novel, high-impact features built for the future market landscape:

AI Growth Coach: A sophisticated, predictive intelligence tool acting as a 24/7 strategic business partner, analyzing all data to provide hyper-personalized lead generation strategies, market insights, and daily actionable steps for revenue growth.

A sophisticated, predictive intelligence tool acting as a 24/7 strategic business partner, analyzing all data to provide hyper-personalized lead generation strategies, market insights, and daily actionable steps for revenue growth. Global Referral Network: A global way for all Realty ONE Group professionals worldwide to instantly connect with international and domestic referrals securely within the platform.

A global way for all Realty ONE Group professionals worldwide to instantly connect with international and domestic referrals securely within the platform. "ROGer" Support Concierge: A next-generation, highly responsive digital support assistant designed to handle troubleshooting, asset retrieval, and operational questions instantly, keeping agents focused on their clients.

A next-generation, highly responsive digital support assistant designed to handle troubleshooting, asset retrieval, and operational questions instantly, keeping agents focused on their clients. ONE Marketplace: Enhanced, hyper-local and national partner visibility, giving professionals instant access to preferred vendors, exclusive tools, and deeply discounted strategic services that lower their business overhead.

Enhanced, hyper-local and national partner visibility, giving professionals instant access to preferred vendors, exclusive tools, and deeply discounted strategic services that lower their business overhead. Global Training Calendar: A centralized, interactive education hub connecting agents to live, virtual, and on-demand elite coaching sessions from top industry minds across the globe.

Driven by Usability

Built directly on feedback from top-producing agents and team leaders, ZONE Pro prioritizes hyper-efficient usability. The platform reduces administrative task times by automating routine workflows, offering predictive analytics, and consolidating fragmented business tools into a single, cohesive dashboard accessible from anywhere.

The rollout of our proprietary ZONE Pro product begins immediately for all Realty ONE Group professionals across its global network, solidifying the brand's position as the leading tech-forward, agent-first brokerage model in the industry.

Realty ONE Group International's continued success is driven by its proprietary business systems, comprehensive coaching and support, bold lifestyle brand, and a people-first COOLTURE® that differentiates it from traditional real estate models. With more than 20,000 real estate professionals across 450+ locations in nearly 30 countries and territories, the brand continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of changing lives through real estate.

For more information, please visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group