REALTY ONE GROUP TO OFFER PHOENIX REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS CHOICE TO UNAFFILIATE WITH NAR

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, has created a program through which Phoenix, AZ, real estate professionals can choose to affiliate with the National Association of REALTORS(R), (NAR), or to operate independently of the U.S. trade organization.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, real estate professionals with Realty ONE Group's eight metro locations can elect to remain with NAR or they can disassociate and join Realty ONE Group AZ, a newly-established subsidiary of Realty ONE Group, Inc. Those who disassociate will still have all the tech, tools and benefits provided by Realty ONE Group and can then select a new option like MLS Choice, which is a membership type provided by Phoenix REALTORS® that does not require a NAR membership.

"Choice and opportunity will always be number ONE for us because the real estate professional is the center of their business, and the center of ours," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "Our mantra, EveryONE matters and everyONE has a voice is more important today than ever as our pros make critical decisions for their careers."

"We want our agents to have a choice and know they always have a home with us whether or not they choose to affiliate with NAR," said Pat Kelly, President of Brokerage Operations for Realty ONE Group.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 22 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 22 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

