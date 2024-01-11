REALTY ONE GROUP'S LEADERS ARE TOP OF CLASS IN PRESTIGIOUS INDUSTRY RANKING

News provided by

Realty ONE Group

11 Jan, 2024, 14:32 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, landed two of its industry-leading pioneers, Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder and Vinnie Tracey, President, at the top of T3Sixty's prestigious SP200 List for the third year in a row.

The Swanepoel Power 200 ranks real estate's most influential and Jewgieniew and Tracey are top of the class as they continue to grow the powerhouse lifestyle brand into one of the most recognized around the world.

"Realty ONE Group International created an awesome brand that our raving fans have embraced around the world," said Jewgieniew, who founded Realty ONE Group in 2005. "It's not something we could stop now if we wanted to because our professionals have achieved greater success faster and are in love with our COOLTURE, ONE Family and our ONE Purpose."

Jewgieniew is the visionary founder and CEO of the dynamic real estate network and one of few founders who continues to have an active role in the company's global growth and strategy. Tracey, is beloved by real estate professionals everywhere, having spent nearly 40 years in leadership roles.

"To help this inspired organization grow around the world and to see our entrepreneurs thrive is immensely fulfilling for me," said Tracey.

The Las Vegas-based international franchisor completed over 87,000 real estate transactions at more than $33.7 billion worth of homes sold in 2023. The company also sold 81 new franchises as Realty ONE Group continues to find strategic, passionate partners to expand the brand around the world.

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 19 more countries, recently expanding into Belize and Argentina.  Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® list.

Learn more at www.join.realtyonegroup.com

About Realty ONE Group

Realty ONE Group is one of the fastest growing, modern lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 19 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

Also from this source

REALTY ONE GROUP MACHT 2023 SPRUNG NACH VORNE, MEHR MITARBEITER, NEUE STANDORTE AUF DER GANZEN WELT

REALTY ONE GROUP MACHT 2023 SPRUNG NACH VORNE, MEHR MITARBEITER, NEUE STANDORTE AUF DER GANZEN WELT

Realty ONE Group, eine moderne, vom Lifestyle geprägte Marke, und eines der weltweit am schnellsten wachsenden Franchiseunternehmen, hat im...
REALTY ONE GROUP AVANÇA EM 2023, ATRAINDO MAIS PROFISSIONAIS E ABRINDO FILIAIS EM TODO O MUNDO

REALTY ONE GROUP AVANÇA EM 2023, ATRAINDO MAIS PROFISSIONAIS E ABRINDO FILIAIS EM TODO O MUNDO

O Realty ONE Group, uma marca de estilo de vida moderna e focada em objetivos e UMA das empresas de franquias imobiliárias que mais crescem no mundo, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.