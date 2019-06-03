Realty Pro 100 and Issuance announce an Investor Luncheon

Realty Pro 100

Jun 03, 2019, 08:00 ET

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Realty Pro 100℠ invites you to join with Issuance in our investor opportunity luncheon to be held Wednesday, June 12th at 11:30am at 1551 N. Tustin Ave #300 Santa Ana, CA 92705

Realty Pro 100℠ Executive Team Members (from left to right); Joanne Vartanian - CEO & President, Blake Vartanian – Chairman & Mary Walters - Vice President. (PRNewsfoto/Realty Pro 100)

To RSVP for the luncheon please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/issuance-presents-realty-pro-100-investor-pitch-event-tickets-62376432589

To learn more about the investment opportunities, please contact Mary Walters at mwalters@realtypro100.com

"Realty Pro 100 and Issuance have determined that potential investors can benefit from the knowledge exchange that comes from being in the same room at the same time with substantial investment opportunities," stated Mary Walters, Vice President/GM of Realty Pro 100.

Issuance, as a partner to any business looking to raise capital, is a connecting link in the process. Issuance evaluates the chosen business, and then presents their findings to potential investors to streamline the process and make it possible for investors to learn of more investments than they can find on their own.

"We understand the value of building strong, long-lasting relationships with our clientele, and we are honored that Realty Pro 100 has chosen to partner with Issuance on their fundraising initiative. We are excited to partner with and serve as a strategic marketing advisor to Realty Pro 100, a true innovator in real estate with its hospitality-driven business model," said Darren Marble, CEO of Issuance.

Hospitality Realty Corp. (HRC) DBA Realty Pro 100℠ employs and associates with professionals who are licensed by the California Department of Real Estate. We help our clients locate, negotiate and purchase or sell houses as their primary residence, secondary residence, vacation home and/or investment property.

To access our Private Placement Memorandum please go to www.realtypro100.com and click on the 'Invest with us' tab.
 
Hospitality Realty Corp.
CalDRE# 02059058

SOURCE Realty Pro 100

https://www.realtypro100.com

