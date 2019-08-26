Realty Pro 100 and Issuance announce an Investor Opportunity Event

To learn more about the investment opportunities, please contact Mary Walters at mwalters@realtypro100.com.

"Realty Pro 100 and Issuance have determined that potential investors can benefit from the knowledge exchange that comes from being in the same room at the same time with substantial investment opportunities," stated Mary Walters, Vice President/GM of Realty Pro 100.

Issuance, as a partner to any business looking to raise capital, is a connecting link in the process. Issuance evaluates the chosen business, and then presents their findings to potential investors to streamline the process and make it possible for investors to learn of more investments than they can find on their own.

"We understand the value of building strong, long-lasting relationships with our clientele, and we are honored that Realty Pro 100 has chosen to partner with Issuance on their fundraising initiative. Blake and Joanne are highly accomplished residential real estate professionals, and as such, deliver a highly compelling investment opportunity through HRC," said Darren Marble, CEO of Issuance.

Hospitality Realty Corp. (HRC) DBA Realty Pro 100℠ employs and associates with professionals who are licensed by the California Department of Real Estate. We help our clients locate, negotiate and purchase or sell houses as their primary residence, secondary residence, vacation home and/or investment property.

To RSVP for the luncheon please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/issuance-presents-realty-pro-100-tickets-63366396598.

To access our Private Placement Memorandum please go to www.realtypro100.com and click on the 'Invest with us' tab.



Hospitality Realty Corp.

CalDRE# 02059058

SOURCE Realty Pro 100

