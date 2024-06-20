Realty Trust Group Announces New Client Relationship with Maury Regional Health

"RTG is grateful for the opportunity to work with the talented and dedicated team at Maury Regional," says Forrest Gardner , Vice President with RTG. "In addition to property management, transaction and compliance services, RTG will work with executive leadership in an advisory role to identify solutions and actionable strategies as it relates to utilizing real estate to meet the strategic, operational and financial goals of the organization."

Maury Regional Health, a not-for-profit regional health system serving southern Middle Tennessee is the largest healthcare provider between Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama. With approximately 3,000 dedicated employees, the organization is committed to delivering innovative care that seamlessly merges convenient, affordable access with unparalleled skill and compassion.

"Originally established as a local community hospital, Maury Regional Health has grown into a leading regional healthcare provider delivering the highest quality care to patients and support to families. We continuously invest in state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality care possible," says Martin Chaney, MD, Chief Executive Officer for Maury Regional. "We look forward to elevating care for patients through this strategic partnership with RTG and leveraging their industry experience that includes utilizing our real estate portfolio as a catalyst to achieve our long-term objectives."

RTG's holistic approach to healthcare real estate portfolio management where real estate is proactively tracked, planned, and managed, can offer a significant competitive advantage. RTG manages more than 20 million square feet of healthcare real estate and has completed engagements in more than 35 states.

"Driven by the belief that real estate follows strategy, our team is passionate about positioning real estate as a strategic asset and stimulus for growth," says Chad Simpson , President at RTG. "We are thrilled to stand with Maury Regional and support their commitment to delivering the highest quality care to patients."

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC is a nationally recognized real estate advisory and services firm serving the healthcare and life science industry since 1998. With objective, accountable, and trusted expertise, RTG provides innovative healthcare real estate solutions through a full platform of advisory, development, transactions, property operations, and regulatory compliance services.

RTG acts as an extension of healthcare leadership teams, working to leverage real estate as a strategic asset to support broader organizational objectives. In a rapidly changing healthcare industry, RTG provides real estate strategies that gain market share, enhance patient experience, and increase speed to market. These solutions include strategic planning, portfolio optimization, capital strategies, facility feasibility and development, transaction support, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and other tailored client solutions.

For more information about RTG, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com and LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

