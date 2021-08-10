Realty Trust Group Asks - How Well Do You Understand Your Real Estate Portfolio?

RTG PinPoint is a proprietary platform providing access to a single, trusted source for meaningful reporting that reflects your entire portfolio. This web-based reporting platform is designed to enable healthcare leadership to effectively and efficiently manage entire real estate portfolios, based on data-driven insights, and to ensure real estate supports the critical objective of patient care.

If you are not already using real estate portfolio data to help guide your overall strategy, you should be.

To learn more about RTG's PinPoint and how to transform your data into insights, visit our website and connect with one of RTG's real estate professionals today.

To learn more and view a demo, visit RealtyTrust Group.com/PinPoint.

For more information on RTG's Portfolio Management Services, visit our website here.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

