Realty Trust Group Expands Footprint And Resources Into Florida And Texas

"We are excited to announce our continued investments into Florida and Texas. Although we have previously served clients in both states, our new offices and resources will allow us to better serve clients across both states and regionally," said Greg Gheen, RTG Co-Founder and President. "Our comprehensive healthcare real estate service platform is focused on helping hospitals and physician practices identify opportunities to align real estate with larger strategic initiatives from planning through implementation; allowing clients to realize cost savings and improve their market position."

RTG's expansion into Florida will include a new office in Tampa located at 3000 Bayport Drive. The Tampa office is the firm's sixth regional office and will be led by healthcare real estate industry veteran and RTG Vice President Thomas Wittenberg. He brings 27 years of real estate experience, with extensive sales, marketing and development accomplishments spanning the healthcare, life science, financial, institutional and government sectors. Prior to joining RTG, he served as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Development and Life Science for a Houston-based commercial real estate firm.

"Tampa is a major hub of the U.S. healthcare market and demographic trends are continuing to show strong population growth in the Southeast," said Wittenberg. "RTG currently serves multiple clients across the state of Florida and this office investment reinforces our commitment to those clients while also allowing us to efficiently expand our services to others health systems across the state." In addition to other existing clients, RTG was recently awarded a multi-year contract to provide system-wide property management and lease administration services for St. Augustine-based Flagler Health.

RTG's expansion into Texas will serve as a regional hub for the southwestern United States while also adding resources to further the firm's national healthcare brokerage services and facilities management platform. The Texas market will be led by RTG Vice President Craig Flanagan. With more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, Flanagan has played a key role in numerous strategic and development initiatives for RTG clients. Most recently, Flanagan served as the In-Source Leader for Real Estate Operations, Property Management and Project Development Services for one of Michigan's largest health systems. Additionally, Gary Rizzato has joined RTG as a Corporate Director of Facility Management and will lead the firm's facility management services platform from his location in Austin, Texas.

"Our current property management platform is heavily focused on ambulatory or outpatient medical facilities," said Gheen. "We believe the inpatient segment of the market is underserved. Our deeper focus on an acute care facility management platform will allow us to leverage our experience and resources to more effectively serve ambulatory and acute through an advisory relationship."

About Realty Trust Group: Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

