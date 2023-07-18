Realty Trust Group Partners with Hamilton Health Care System on New Cardiovascular Pavilion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Trust Group (RTG) has been selected to provide program management services for the recently announced Cardiovascular Pavilion to be constructed on the main campus of Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Georgia. The 175,000-square-foot expansion will offer a broad range of services, spanning cardiovascular surgery, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, and structural cardiology. In a statement from Jeff Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer for Hamilton Health Care System, commented, "The Health System has been known for bringing innovation to this region, including open heart surgery and advanced cardiovascular care. This facility construction project represents our commitment to our pledge, physician-led and patient-centered care, and our continued commitment to revolutionize the future of healthcare."

As program manager, RTG will oversee all aspects of the project spanning team procurement, design management, master project scheduling and budgeting, and construction administration. Dan Maxwell, Vice President of Development Services for RTG stated, "We are honored to be entrusted by Hamilton's leadership team on this significant, state-of-the-art project. Our team has a longstanding partnership with Hamilton, and we are fully committed to working alongside their leadership, physicians, and community partners to deliver a successful project and unparalleled patient experience." 

RTG and HMC have previously partnered on several projects including the 64,000-square-foot Peeples Cancer Institute, the 54,000-square-foot Anna Shaw Children's Institute, and the 34,000-square-foot Calhoun Medical Office Building scheduled to open this Fall. 

Hamilton Health Care System is a not for-for-profit, fully integrated system of care serving the northwest Georgia region. The Dalton-based flagship of the system, Hamilton Medical Center, is a 255-bed regional acute-care hospital that offers medical, surgical, and diagnostic services, including award-winning, accredited stroke and chest pain centers. For more info, visit HamiltonHealth.com.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC (RTG) is a nationally recognized real estate advisory and services firm serving the healthcare and life science industry since 1998. With objective, accountable, and trusted expertise, RTG provides innovative healthcare real estate solutions through a full platform of advisory, development, transactions, operations, and regulatory compliance services.

RTG acts as an extension of healthcare leadership teams, working to leverage real estate as a strategic asset to support broader organizational objectives. In a rapidly changing healthcare industry, RTG provides real estate strategies that gain market share, enhance patient experience, and increase speed to market. These solutions include strategic planning, portfolio optimization, capital strategies, facility feasibility and development, transaction support, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and other tailored client solutions.

For more information about RTG, visit www.realtytrustgroup.comFacebook, and LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

