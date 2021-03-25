Realty Trust Group Selected To Provide Property Management Services For West Tennessee Healthcare

"We are very appreciative of our continued relationship with West Tennessee Healthcare and its leadership team's continued trust in RTG to manage their growing real estate portfolio. We believe that we can provide substantial value and cost savings for years to come," said Chad Simpson , RTG Executive Vice President. "We have enjoyed working with their staff and value those relationships across the organization. We are proud to work alongside them to support the delivery of high-quality healthcare services to the residents of West Tennessee."

Based in Jackson, TN, West Tennessee Healthcare's geographic service area includes more than half a million people in 19 counties throughout western Tennessee and eastern Missouri. The health system is one of the largest employers in the region with more than 130 healthcare providers and over 7,000 employees across seven hospitals.

RTG's Nashville office will oversee the day-to-day property management operations with additional support from RTG's corporate services team providing property accounting services for the portfolio. RTG will also continue to provide ongoing lease administration, transaction support, project management, advisory and special projects support services across the portfolio.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

Contact: Angie Surface

Realty Trust Group

Phone: 865-684-2891

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.realtytrustgroup.com

SOURCE Realty Trust Group LLC

Related Links

www.realtytrustgroup.com

