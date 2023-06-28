RealtyCandy Launches HomeValuation.ai Leveraging Plunk's AI-Powered Analytics as a Lead Gen Solution for Agents and Brokers

Next gen widget offers agents an easy way to integrate the highly effective lead generation tool on any website platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk , the most comprehensive AI-powered home analytics platform in the US, has announced its partnership with RealtyCandy, a developer specializing in building innovative websites, applications, templates and lead gen solutions for thousands of real estate agents nationwide. Leveraging Plunk's real-time valuation and local market insights, RealtyCandy has developed a first-of-its-kind lead gen widget for real estate agents and brokers, made available through HomeValuation.ai.

"Real estate agents and brokers have been presented with a growing number of technology solutions to help streamline and grow their businesses — but some require complicated integrations," remarked James Call, Founder and CEO of RealtyCandy. "So, we built an elegant and simple home valuation lead gen widget, leveraging Plunk's AI-powered home ticker and local market metrics."

Once a new client enters their address into a HomeValuation.ai widget, the data is immediately captured. A second call to action — for local market insights — captures a lead's phone number as well and the agent is immediately notified by text.

"I've been a real estate agent for twenty years and have never come across a lead gen tool this simple. It took me five minutes to sign up for a plan and paste one line of code into my website," noted Darren Winston, a luxury agent at Sotheby's International Realty. "Having an AI-based home valuation tool has been an effective way for me to bring past clients and new homeowners to my website."

Watch a demo of how to use RealtyCandy's lead gen widget here or for more information, visit www.homevaluation.ai.

About Plunk

Plunk is the largest and most comprehensive financial analytics platform leveraging next generation applications of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and image analysis for the residential real estate industry. Plunk is revolutionizing the way investors, real estate professionals and homeowners value and invest in residential real estate. For more information, please visit www.getplunk.com.

About RealtyCandy

RealtyCandy provides unique website apps, templates and widgets to thousands of real estate agents nationwide. As a developer partner with IDX Broker, RealtyCandy also specializes in standard IDX Broker integration to create customized web pages and develop ways to enhance CRM and lead management tools. For more information, please visit www.realtycandy.com.

SOURCE Plunk