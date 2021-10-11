RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software Adds Voice Dialer

WINDSOR, Colo., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RealOrganized, Inc. released several software upgrades to the RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM, including a new voice dialer, and improvements to SMS Texting, and Call Capture. "I'm particularly excited about our new direct dial voice capability. A single click from your computer and RealtyJuggler makes a voice connection from your mobile phone to any phone number in your database. No extra hardware is required. This is going to save our members a ton of time, particularly when making several follow up calls in a row." said Quin Leach, Vice President or Sales and Support at RealtyJuggler.

RealtyJuggler users can now embed videos from BombBomb, Vimeo, Loom, and Vidyard. This gives RealtyJuggler customers ad-free alternatives to the existing support for YouTube video emails.

Over twenty additional data sources have been added for feeding leads directly into RealtyJuggler automatically. VoicePad, RealtyStore, Agentology, FiveStreet, RealtyTrac, FiftyFivePlaces, iHouseWeb, IDXBroker, CloudCMA, BoomTown, RentLinx, LeadPops, HomeValueLeads, ListingBook, Redfin, USAHUD, ListingsToLeads, HomesDotCom, RadPad, BuyerAcquire, and GreatAgent are now supported.

Call RealtyJuggler (970) 672-3467 for complementary set up and training for the new features, including direct dial voice and SMS Texting.

RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.

RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique focus on ease-of-use, and friendly technical support.

About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.

Visit: https://www.RealtyJuggler.com for more information.

Contact:

RealOrganized, Inc.

RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software

https://www.RealtyJuggler.com

Telephone: (970) 672-3467

Media Contact:

Scott Schmitz

970-449-2568

[email protected]

RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.

SOURCE RealOrganized, Inc.